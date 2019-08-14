The 20 fastest-growing skills freelancers need to get hired

By in CXO on August 14, 2019, 7:16 AM PST

Video editing and data analytics skills dominate the list. Here are the other top skills freelancers should have, according to Upwork.

These are the top tech freelance jobs TechRepublic's Alison DeNisco Rayome enumerates the most in-demand skilled jobs for freelance tech workers.

More for CXOs

Freelancing is completely changing the workforce, providing working professionals with more flexibility and autonomy than ever before. This working style will continue to rise in popularity, with recent studies revealing that by 2027, more than half of the US workforce will be freelancers. Currently, nearly half of millennials engage in freelance work in some aspect, whether full time or as a side hustle, according to an Airtasker report

SEE: The gig economy: An insider's guide (free PDF) (TechRepublic Premium)

To help freelancers land jobs in the gig economy, Upwork on Wednesday released its latest quarterly index of the hottest skills in the US freelance job market. The Upwork Skills Index determined the top skills by calculating year-over-year growth rates based on the site's freelancer billings in Q2 2019 versus Q2 2018. 

"In booming cities like Boston, Denver, San Francisco and San Jose, the unemployment rate has fallen below three percent, which makes finding qualified and highly-specialized talent more challenging than ever before," Stephane Kasriel, CEO of Upwork and co-chair of the World Economic Forum's Global Future Council on the New Social Contract, said in a press release. "As a result, for more and more skills, businesses are relying on nontraditional talent sources to effectively engage the best workers, no matter where they live."

The 20 fastest-growing freelancer skills in Q2 2019 saw more than 120% growth year-over-year, and the demand for the top 10 skills grew more than 400% year-over-year.

Here are the 20 fastest-growing freelance skills of Q2 2019: 

  1. ServiceNow
  2. Da Vinci Resolve
  3. Social video marketing
  4. Highcharts
  5. PyTorch
  6. Keras
  7. Caspio
  8. LearnDash
  9. Kendo UI
  10. Technical recruiter
  11. Neo4j
  12. Statistical modeling
  13. Salesforce Lightning
  14. Relational databases
  15. d3.js
  16. Motion graphics
  17. MATLAB
  18. Packaging design
  19. SEOMoz
  20. Microsoft Azure

While Upwork's previous Q1 2019 list demanded skills including Julia, Kubernetes, and Hadoop, these skills are now nowhere to be found. Instead, skills in big data, video content, open-source artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, and low-code development rose in the ranks.

For more, check out Becoming a full-time freelancer: 3 myths on TechRepublic. 

Also see

freelance.jpg

Editor's Picks

By Macy Bayern

Macy Bayern is an Associate Staff Writer for TechRepublic. A recent graduate from the University of Texas at Austin's Liberal Arts Honors Program, Macy covers tech news and trends.

Related Topics:

CXO Tech & Work Innovation Digital Transformation Tech Industry SMBs Security CXO on ZDNet
Show Comments

Editor's Picks