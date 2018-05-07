The 30 best high-tech graduation gift ideas

Graduates need help with figuring out how to be an adult. So here are some cool tech-related grad gifts that will assist them on their future path.

All too often, someone hands a new graduate a check or an envelope of cash. While that's convenient for the gift giver, it doesn't make a lasting impact on the recipient. Instead of taking the easy road, opt for one of these smart, practical gifts. They're better than cash.

Having a source for backup power is always useful, and MyCharge makes an array of chargers, and the 10400mAh RazorPlatinum is particularly useful in that it can even charge a laptop. The Car Power Valet from Belkin provides in-car charging for mobile devices, while the TUMI Lightning Cable Key Fob is a cool tech tool that looks professional and businesslike while providing a USB and a Lightning connector for a quick charge. The Ventev Chargestand 3000 is a handy combination phone stand and travel battery.

In the speaker realm, there's the Soundcast VG1 portable Bluetooth speaker that's also waterproof, making it perfect for a relaxing summer by the pool. The HEOS 1 wireless speaker can be used with the Go Pack rechargable battery back and base. It allows you to listen to music wirelessly, indoors or outdoors, via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Among our favorite wearables, the Poke BIT is a small speaker that can be clipped onto clothing. It's perfect for runners or anyone on the go. The Motiv Ring is a super discrete, sleek fitness tracker that basically doubles as jewelry. Motiv comes in two colors—rose gold and slate. It tracks your active minutes, heart rate, and sleep.

For the fitness oriented, there's the Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch. It's a sleek and stylish wearable to receive notifications, read text messages and track fitness goals. And the Garmin Vivofit 4 is an entry level activity tracker and has a one-year battery life, making it easy to track fitness without being tied to a charger.

Now that school is out, gamers can enjoy some guilt-free time at their monitor. The Roccat Khan Pro high res gaming headset is perfect for the grad who is ready to take a break.

And in the smartphone realm, the Essential Phone is different. It's made of durable titanium and ceramic and is built to resist dents and dings. It has 128GB of storage, edge-to-edge display, and a 360 Camera option. The Huawei Mate 10 Pro is a stylish smartphone. It has a fast fingerprint scanner and an excellent Leica dual camera. Now through May 19, 2018, you can purchase the Mate 10 Pro for $649.99, which is $150 off. As part of the promo, consumers can purchase the Mocha Brown version from Amazon.

Having stylish business accessories is important for grads. The Mercer iPad Stand is a good one for the iPad Air 2. It has a waxed canvas design with leather trim. And this tech folio from Mark & Graham has a relaxed style but a professional edge.

If your favorite grad is an amateur photographer, Olloclip and Incase have paired up to release a limited-edition Filmer's Kit for mobile videography, photography and live streaming.

No matter who you're buying for, there's a tech-related option for your favorite grad.

