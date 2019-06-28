The 5 AI jobs with the highest salaries

Artificial intelligence job postings increased in the past year, and those in the field can make over $100,000 in salary, according to Indeed.

​AI specialists: The future is bright As more companies use artificial intelligence and related tech, the need for AI specialists continues to increase. Experts also discuss the fear that AI will eliminate jobs for humans.

Demand for artificial intelligence (AI) jobs grew 29% in the last year, though has begun to slow down from years prior, according to new data from job search site Indeed. With more open jobs than qualified candidates to fill them, many AI-related roles command large salaries, Indeed found.

Machine learning engineers are the most in-demand AI job based on the number of job postings, and also are offered the highest paycheck on average. They are also the professionals with the largest boost in salary year over year, the data showed.

SEE: Artificial intelligence: A business leader's guide (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

Here are the five AI job titles with the highest salaries, according to Indeed:

1. Machine learning engineer

Average salary: $142,859

2. Data scientist

Average salary: $126,927

3. Computer vision engineer

Average salary: $126,400

4. Data warehouse architect

Average salary: $126,008

5. Algorithm engineer

Average salary: $109,313

Machine learning engineers were the third-highest paying job in Indeed's previous two rankings. This year, it jumped in salary $8,409 over last year, or 5.8%, bringing it to the no. 1 spot. Algorithm engineer salaries also jumped $5,201 or about 5% over last year. Both of these increases are likely a result of companies spending more to attract talent to these roles in a competitive tech jobs market, Indeed noted.

Similar to Indeed's ranking of the most in-demand AI jobs of 2019, those with the highest salaries demonstrate how the AI labor market is evolving, the data showed. More generalized positions that were found on last year's list of highest salaries, including director of analytics, data engineer, and computer scientist, but didn't make the list this year.

In terms of the best cities to find an AI job based on the number of open positions, New York, San Francisco, and Washignton, D.C. topped the list, according to Indeed.

For more, check out The 10 most in-demand AI jobs of 2019 on TechRepublic.

Executive Briefing Newsletter Discover the secrets to IT leadership success with these tips on project management, budgets, and dealing with day-to-day challenges. Delivered Tuesdays and Thursdays Sign up today Sign up today

Also see