The 7 best photography apps for business pros with an eye for branding in the digital age

From retouching photos for social media to fine-tuning videos for branding efforts, digital photography plays an important role in modern business. These seven photography apps give entrepreneurs advanced control over their camera rolls for photos and videos carefully curated to leave a lasting impression in the digital age.

TouchRetouc‪h

In a world brimming with vehicles, other humans, wildlife and more, it can be difficult to snap the perfect shot without visual interference. The TouchRetouch app makes it easy to isolate and remove unwanted objects from a photo meaning that the latest photoshoot can still be salvaged even after an undesirable photo-bombing incident. TouchRetouch is available on the App Store for $2 and Google Play store for $2.

PhotoScan by Google Photo‪s‬

As its name suggests, PhotoScan is designed to help people upload and digitally store those physical photos from yestercentury. Edge detection enables automatic cropping which can be particularly useful with those perennially popular Polaroids. Glare elimination, cropping and photo rotation features are also included. PhotoScan is available on the App Store and Google Play store for free.

Adobe Lightroom Photo Edito‪r‬

This photo app from Adobe offers basic editing features such as control over exposure, contrast and highlights, as well as more advanced capabilities like selective editing and perspective adjustments. The app also includes preset filters for people who prefer to customize their ideal photo effects and apply these enhancements at will. Adobe Lightroom Photo Edito‪r‬ is available on the App Store and Google Play store for free.

Camera+ ‪2‬

The Camera+ 2 app goes a step beyond the standard photo editing offerings. For example, the Magic ML feature uses artificial intelligence to fine-tune colorations and enhance exposure. RAW Lab allows those so inclined to adjust "digital negatives," FX Pack touts a variety of filters and depth editing helps offset backgrounds as desired. Camera+ 2‬ is available on the App Store for $8.

Google Photos

Google Photos is a popular option for people looking to store or backup their camera roll. Once uploaded, these photos are accessible via compatible connected devices for convenient viewing, editing and sharing on the go. The app also makes it easy to create photo books from uploaded media. Third-party app integration allows business professionals to further enhance their favorite photos and backup these assets. Google Photos is available on the App Store and Google Play store for free.

Distressed F‪X‬

The Distressed FX app provides a host of design templates to transform traditional photos into picturesque works of art. While not all opportunities call for a dive into highbrow photo sharing, these capabilities could bolster marketing and branding efforts. Distressed FX is available on the App Store and $1.

Photoshop Express

Adobe's Photoshop Express Photo Edito‪r‬ is a popular photo app with more than 584,000 ratings on the App Store. App features offer collage creation, eye correction, image layering, object removal and more. Photoshop Express Photo Edito‪r is available on the App Store and Google Play store for free.

