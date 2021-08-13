The 7 best productivity apps for workers on the go

From AI-curated playlists for focus to leading better meetings, here are the best productivity apps to help professionals make the most of their time.

At the home office or in-person workplace, there's no shortage of distractions to cramp a person's workflow. But there are a number of productivity apps on the market to keep professionals on task and help them make the most of their time at work. From options to track how and where workers spend their time to AI-curated playlists to add a little focus to the 9-to-5 grind, here are some of the best productivity apps for working professionals.

The best productivity apps for work

Todoist

The Todoist app is the digital to-do list for business professionals. The app features a number of templates to help people outline tasks and set objectives without missing a beat (or project deadline). Additional templates include options to set meeting agendas, project trackers as well as offerings for annual reviews and one-on-one meetings. For added functionality, the app also integrates with Alexa, Google Calendar and more. Todoist is available on the App Store and Google Play.

Brain.fm

In a busy office or at the home workspace, many professionals enjoy listening to their preferred playlists during tasks. Brain.fm is designed to enhance workflows and increase productivity using AI-generated playlists. The playlists also include options for life outside of the cubicle including features to enhance sleep and support meditation. Brain.fm is available on the App Store and Google Play.

Toggl

During the busy 9-to-5 grind, time is a precious professional commodity, but tracking this resource can be challenging. The Toggl app helps people log and track the amount of time they allocate to specific tasks and projects. The recorded task summaries and reports allow teams to understand how much time and energy they are spending in certain areas to more aptly gauge these investments. There are additional features to assist with scheduling, reporting and more. Toggl is available on the App Store and Google Play.

Streaks

The Streaks app, described on the App Store as the "habit-forming to-do list," is designed to support making and breaking habits. The app allows people to add and track a variety of typical tasks in their personal and professional lives ranging from walking to work and making time for mindfulness to eating healthier meals. Over time, the app lets people track ongoing "streaks" and rate their long-term progress toward their goals. Streaks is available on the App Store and Google Play.

1Password

In the digital age, workers are often juggling a regular armamentarium of apps during the workday, each with their own username and password. Needless to say, a long-forgotten credential can be a headache and a timesuck for employees and IT teams alike. That said, 1Password functions as a one-stop-shop for all of your password needs. Rather than individually determining credentials per program, this app functions as a master password for access, minimizing the risk of forgotten credentials. 1Password is available on the App Store and Google Play.

Evernote

With a variety of available templates, Evernote is more than a note-taking app. These templates include options for goal tracking, daily planning, a hiring tracker, event budgeting, brainstorming sessions and more. The web clipper feature lets people save articles, documents and websites for quick access to save reference materials as needed. Saved notes are also searchable including uploaded hand-drafted notes and whiteboard photos. Evernote is available on the App Store and Google Play.

IFTTT

The IFTTT app is meant for the smart home era and people who routinely interact with myriad apps in their day to day. The premise is simple: If this [happens], then that [happens], hence the acronym. Based on a person's settings, a particular action will trigger a second action elsewhere whether this is automating company social media posts, messaging coworkers or cuing the thermostat on the way home from the office. IFTTT is available on the App Store and Google Play.

