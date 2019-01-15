The future of business tech: 6 trends that will define the next two decades

Advanced networking, serverless computing, and intelligent interfaces will reshape business processes in the coming years, according to Deloitte's 10th annual tech trends report set to release on Wednesday. The report examines how new technologies are currently disrupting industries, but will gradually reshape them in the coming years, a Tuesday press release said.

Ten years ago, Deloitte published its first tech trends report, which focused on the popularity of smartphones and mobile applications, and introduced the emergence of the cloud and Internet of Things (IoT). Those two technologies are no longer new, evolving from emerging tech to necessary tech. Time will tell how 2019's emerging tech will revolutionize the workplace moving forward.

SEE: Artificial intelligence: Trends, obstacles, and potential wins (Tech Pro Research)

The report identified the following six trends that will redefine the relationship between IT and business:

1. AI-fueled organizations

Artificial intelligence (AI) is already beginning to integrate into core business processes, products and services, the release said, and this trend will only increase in the future. Mature technologies like machine learning, natural language processing, RPA, and cognition will not only influence a business, but run it.

2. NoOps in a serverless world

Cloud computing is hitting its next stage, according to the release, as technical resources become completely abstracted and management tasks begin to automate. This tech can free IT talent from mundane, time-consuming responsibilities, allowing teams to focus on more activities that affect business outcomes.

3. Connectivity of tomorrow

5G, mesh networks, and edge computing will completely transform businesses' footprints, helping them reach places like warehouses and retail stores, the release said. Connectivity will drive the formation of new products and services, completing tasks more efficiently and effectively.

4. Intelligent interfaces

Intelligent interfaces will continue to transform how humans interact with machines and data, the release said. Computer vision conversational voice, auditory analytics, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) have led to a much more human-centered focus in tech—a trend that will only expand in the future.

5. Moving beyond marketing

To create more personalized and contextualized experiences for customers, chief marketing officers (CMOs) are forming closer relationships with CIOs, the report found. New marketing tools and techniques will continue to make customer experiences more dynamic, especially as the partnership between CIOs and CMOs evolve.

6. DevSecOps becomes cyber imperative

DevSecOps will integrally transform cyber, security, privacy, and risk management from being compliance-based to being an essential framework, according to the release.

"While we take a pragmatic view, we also aspire to understand fully how forces like serverless technology, connectivity capabilities, and intelligent interfaces are reshaping industries," Scott Buchholz, managing director and government and public services CTO at Deloitte Consulting LLP, said in the release. "The report details how organizational leadership can shape ambitions and instill a culture to sense and make sense of what tomorrow may bring. And - importantly - a path to get there from the realities of today."

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

The 2019 tech trends report found the future to have a closer relationship between IT and business. — Deloitte, 2019

Some future tech trends include AI-fueled organizations, NoOps in a serverless world, and advanced connectivity. — Deloitte, 2019

Next Big Thing Newsletter Be in the know about smart cities, AI, Internet of Things, VR, autonomous driving, drones, robotics, and more of the coolest tech innovations. Delivered Wednesdays and Fridays Sign up today

Also see