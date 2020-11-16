Check out these iPhone 12 cases from Apple, ARMOR-X, OtterBox, and more. You'll also find cool iPhone 12 accessories.

First-adopters were anxiously waiting this weekend for UPS to deliver their new iPhone 12 Max. Relieved that their enviable smartphone is literally in hand, it's time to look for a new case.

After much speculation--and despite the lack of 120Hz high-refresh display some were hoping for--the general consensus about the four iPhone 12 models is a good one. Anticipation was not only high amongst first adopters and avid Apple users, but amongst third-party manufacturers, which have already produced iPhone 12 accessories, including a multitude of cases. Here's a look at a few that are available to outfit your iPhone 12 kit.

Portland and Blake iPhone 12 covers Image: Greenwich England The Portland ($228) and Blake ($174) are fancy tailored leather cases for the iPhone 12 mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max (there's also a Blake iPhone 12 cover) from greenwich.design. Prices are for the new iPhone 12 Pro Max. The Portland has an electroplated interior shell and an interior card pocket has been included. The Blake is made from the same leather which is used to upholster Bentleys. It has an inner card pocket and either a brass or a gunmetal finish electroplated surround, and a snapback feature. $174 at Greenwich England

SEE: iPhone 12 event: What Apple announced at its 2020 Hi Speed event (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

Hailey Side Slot Crossbody Bandolier Bandolier Style For the sophisticate: Here's something slightly different, a case that's also a crossbody iPhone 12 (for all models) holder. It comes in black leather with either gold, pewter or silver colored accents. This one comes with a side slot for ID, credit cards, etc. Perfect for (when we're able to start) going out, running into a shop, or for perusing estate sales which don't allow you to bring a bag, "just a wallet." Price varies depending on the type of phone. $105 at Bandolier Style

Apple brand cases Apple Surely we need to start with the actual Apple brand iPhone 12 cases, which are equipped with one of the iPhone 12's coolest features, MagSafe. Currently available: An iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Silicone case with MagSafe, which comes in eight colors, as well as a Clear Case with MagSafe (available in five colors), and an iPhone 12 leather wallet with MagSafe, available in four colors. The leather slipcase ($59) attaches to the back of the MagSafe cases and can be removed for wireless charging. Coming soon are silicone cases for the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, available for both in eight colors and with MagSafe, as well as an iPhone Pro Max Clear Case with MagSafe for $49. A Clear Case for the iPhone 12 mini is also $49. $49 at Apple

Totallee Totallee Totallee offers "super thin" iPhone 12 cases for each model of the phone. There are two different styles of cases available: The transparent TPU case is made of "shock resistant absorbent material," has no branding and is completely transparent. Totallee touts their cases as "designed not to turn yellow over time," as has happened with previous transparent phone cases.

Matte cases are available in four colors: Frosted Clear, Frosted Black, Navy Blue, Matte Green. Buyers can provide their email addresses to receive 20% off. $35 at Totallee

Mous Image: Mous Mous started its business by testing phone cases in helicopter drops. The company has two models for each of the four iPhone 12 options: The Clarity ($50) and the Limitless ($55 to $60). The Mous Clarity iPhone 12 Pro case uses the company's "impact-absorbing AiroShock technology" and material engineering to provide protection. The Mous Clarity UV-resistant is anti-yellowing. The backplate is made from polycarbonate wrapped in scratch-resistant coating and comes with an eyelet for attaching a wrist strap to your iPhone 12. Cases ship on Oct. 23. Receive 10% off by providing an email address. The Limitless is available in the following colors: Aramid Fibre: $54.99

Bamboo: $49.99

Black Leather: $49.99

Speckled Fabric: $49.99

Walnut: $49.99 Mous also offers the following iPhone 12 accessories: Two-pack tempered glass protection: $20

Two-pack hybrid glass screen protector: $20

Card wallet: $34.99

Vent mount: $39.99

Suction out: $39.99

Flexline charging cable: $24.99

Wall mount: $29.99

Wrist strap: $9.99 (comes in black and blue, black and white, orange and white, tonal grey) Mous

Mujjo Image: Mujjo Mujjo offers cases for all of the iPhone 12 models. Mujjo cases are full-grain vegetable-tanned leather that are classy, stylish, durable, and ages well. Over time, the leather will develop a patina. The Mujjo wallet case is a great place to keep a driver's license, credit card, etc. Provide an email address and receive 10% off. Mujjo cases range in price from $50 to $61.50. Mujjo

Piel Frama luxury cases Image: Piel Frama This brand started making leather accessories in 1975 and the Spanish company now has a variety of fancy handmade leather iPhone 12 cases for each model, including one that can be custom-designed. The outer part of the case is calfskin leather and it internal structure is of thermoformed polypropylene with a padded material, as well as a soft leather lining. Hidden magnets do not affect the function of the case. Each model is available in 10 colors (the iMagnum Custom will feature three colors of the buyer's choice) and are priced from $70 to $150. When you click on the site, be sure to use the dropdown menu on the top left to get US dollar prices. Piel Frama offers the following styles, available for all four iPhone 12 models: FramaSlimCards

iMagnum Custom

iMagnum

Luxinlay

FramaSlipGrip Piel Frama

ARMOR-X Image: ARMOR-X ARMOR-X has a waterproof and shockproof cover with mount and carabiner. IP68 waterproof with fully submergible to 6.6'/2 meters for one hour

Shockproof withstands drops from 3.9'/1.2 meter complied to MIL STD 810F-516

Built-in screen cover for total touchscreen protection

Full access to buttons and controls--charge and sync through the USB port

Touch ID/Face ID supported

Precise shielded slot cover and tactile buttons ensure secure access and feedback

Fully protected from extreme environments--snow, ice, dirt, and dust particles

Sleek design with precision form factor retains device thinness

Integrated X-MOUNT adaptor with secure mounting solutions

A selection of mounts design for outdoor adventures and sports

ActiveKEY: An expandable key tools system

Three key tools design included--magnet holder, SIM/ejector pin holder, and tool box holder

Grip strap for total security

Carabiner and strap holder design for outdoors

Compatible with wireless charging (support with SIM and Tool holder only) $70 at ARMOR-X

dbrand Grip Image: dbrand The dbrand Grip iPhone 12 case features shock-absorbing polymers, and the manufacturer says it provides military-grade impact protection. The proprietary Grip is designed to stay firmly in-hand, is low-profile (2mm thin), has "springy polymer" tactile buttons, and dbrand's trademark "Crescent Arc" which lowers the raised edges for improved accessibility. dbrand says its design "exceeds military-grade standards for face-down impact protection." dbrand

Incipio and Survivor Image: Incipio The iPhone 12 Survivor series features phones all tested to military standards. Each has a different variation on ruggedness, depending on what kind of use the buyer wants to inflict on their new iPhone 12. The Survior iPhone 12 series offers eight to 14-feet of drop protection, a raised beveled edge, and four models have antimicrobial protection. The Survivor iPhone 12 series feature four styles: Extreme (available in two duo-colors, $50)

Endurance (available in five duo-color colors, $40)

Strong (available in five colors, $30)

Clear (available in three colors, $20) The Incipio iPhone 12 series features five styles: Grip (available in five colors, $40)

Slim (available in four colors, $40)

Organicore (available in three colors, $40)

Stashback (available in three colors, $40)

Duo (available in six colors $30) Incipio