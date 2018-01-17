These 10 companies are hiring the most recent college graduates

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

Amazon, EY, and Oracle are the top three companies hiring the most recent college graduates.—LinkedIn, 2018

Software engineers, administrative assistants, and account executives are the most popular entry-level jobs for recent graduates. —LinkedIn, 2018

January marks the point where many college students begin to seriously think about graduation and that great abyss that comes next, but many struggle to figure out how to begin searching for jobs, according to a new report from LinkedIn.

To help, LinkedIn compiled its second annual list of the most popular companies and jobs for recent graduates.

Among the companies, Amazon takes the top spot: The tech giant hired twice as many 2017 graduates as any other company on the list, LinkedIn found. And in terms of jobs, software engineers are in-demand and commanding high salaries, with more than 50,000 open entry-level roles nationwide, according to LinkedIn.

"The most popular jobs for graduates cover a wide range of functions, showing the variety of entry-level positions available to students with various backgrounds and interests," Rachel Bowley, a data scientist at LinkedIn, wrote in a Tuesday blog post. "So regardless of what path you may pursue, or what your ideal career may be rest assured that there are options."

Here are the most popular companies for recent graduates, according to LinkedIn:

And here are the most popular entry-level jobs for new graduates:

1. Software Engineer

Median starting salary: $95,000

2. Administrative Assistant

Median starting salary: $38,600

3. Account Executive

Median starting salary: $75,000

4. Recruiter

Median starting salary: $57,000

5. Financial Analyst

Median starting salary: $65,000

6. Marketing Coordinator

Median starting salary: $45,000

7. Research Assistant

Median starting salary: $34,500

8. Business Analyst

Median starting salary: $72,000

9. Account Manager

Median starting salary: $67,000

10. Project Engineer

Median starting salary: $73,000

Soon-to-be graduates beginning a job search—or anyone looking to make a career change—should follow these tips, Bowley wrote:

Explore all of your connections

Track down the people you already know who work in a field or at a company that interests you, and reach out to learn more about their career paths.

Spend your time wisely

In 2016, most job applicants were hired between April and June, according to LinkedIn. Be aware of the best times to apply and get hired at a given company, and keep in mind the top cities for entry-level candidates.

Use all of your resources to help you with the interview

After landing an interview, check the interviewer's LinkedIn profile and other public social media accounts to learn more about their career.

