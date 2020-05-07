These 10 top tech companies posted the most work-from-home jobs in April

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Flexjobs' April report shows 35 companies now hiring remote workers.

There are 30 million Americans out of work and filing unemployment claims, but Flexjobs' April report reveals that despite a drop in overall job postings, "remote job-openings in the technology industry are holding fairly steady amid the economic uncertainty," said Brie Weiler Reynolds, career development manager and coach at FlexJobs, which updates its remote-job report monthly.

More companies are hiring for remote jobs, either temporarily during the pandemic, or are planning to keep the jobs remote for the long term.

"As more states move to re-open, we may see some shift in the remote job market," Reynolds said. "But for many of the industries with strong remote hiring--healthcare, computer and IT, education, customer service, and sales--it doesn't appear they'll be among the first to return to in-office operations, so this strong remote-job market will likely continue for the foreseeable future."

Flexjobs' April report examined the top 35 companies that posted the most work-from-home jobs; 10 of those companies are in the tech world and can present an opportunity for job seekers to explore the range of remote job opportunities at leading tech companies.

The list below offers specifics about the range of tech opportunities in the FlexJobs' database (starting with the most at the top) that continue to hire for remote work and the types of jobs available at those companies.

1. Cisco

Cisco's current areas of development include routing and switching and advanced technologies, such as IP telephony, home networking, wireless technology, optical networking, storage area networking, and security.

Recent remote jobs at Cisco:

Platform engineer–software asset management IT

Senior incident response commander

Senior product marketing manager

2. Citrix

Citrix develops virtual computing solutions designed to help people and businesses work together from any location.

Recent work-from-home jobs at Citrix:

Manager, cloud core engineering–reliability

Lead networking sales engineer

Senior technical account manager

3. CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike and its cloud-based technology provides security technology, threat intelligence, and end-point protection to companies across major industries and business sectors. CrowdStrike has offered remote jobs to professionals in software development, computer technology, project management, operations, and other career specialties.

Recent remote jobs at CrowdStrike:

Senior ux designer

Senior data engineer

Senior cloud security product marketer

4. Jobot

Jobot combines artificial intelligence (AI) with human intelligence to fill jobs. The company hires experienced recruiters who leverage JAX, Jobot's AI-powered, proprietary recruiting platform, for the hiring process.

Recent work-from-home jobs at Jobot:

Senior associate biostatistics

SAP solution architect

Node.js developer

5. Red Hat

Red Hat is a software company whose signature product, the Red Hat Enterprise Linux operating system, is used by clients worldwide. Red Hat has 80 offices in 30 countries and more than 13,400 employees who examine database and software development, system and content management, and other solutions.

Recent remote jobs at Red Hat:

Platform technical account manager–financial services

Principal software engineer–site reliability engineering

Transformation sales specialist

6. SAIC – Science Applications International Corporation

SAIC – Science Applications International Corporation creates scientific and technical products used in industries such as national security, energy, environment, infrastructure, government, and health.

Recent remote jobs at SAIC:

Electrical avionics engineer

Structural and mechanical engineer

Cyber security analyst

7. Steampunk

Steampunk offers cloud, cybersecurity, data exploitation, DevSecOps, platform, and human-centered design (HCD) services for Federal government agencies.

Recent remote jobs at Steampunk:

Salesforce application developer

DevSecOps engineer

Senior Java microservices developer

8. Tableau Software

Tableau Software is a computer software company specializing in data and analytics solutions for government agencies, businesses, and individuals. Tableau Software's flagship product is Tableau, an application that allows users to easily and seamlessly visualize, connect, and share data across screens without the need for programming skills.

Recent remote jobs at Tableau Software:

Manager, solution engineering–life sciences

Regional vice president, state and local government

Strategic account executive

9. TEKsystems

TEKsystems places more than 70,000 professionals into career assignments that support critical IT engagements at more than 5,000 client sites across the United States and Europe.

Recent work-from-home jobs at TEKsystems:

Java software engineer

SQL server support engineer

Network engineer

10. Veeva

Veeva is a provider of cloud-based software and services for the life sciences industry.

Recent remote jobs at Veeva:

Customer success manager

Enterprise account executive

Solutions consultant

"Over the last 10 to 15 years, we've seen slow, steady growth in the number of people working from home in the US, but this situation [COVID-19] has dramatically increased the number of people working this way," Reynolds said. "And we're already seeing that businesses are planning to keep some portion of their new remote workforces continuing to work remotely even after the crisis is over. In essence, this does look like a kind of tipping point for remote work where a substantial portion of the workforce will work remotely long-term."

