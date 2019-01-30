CXO

These 20 tech unicorns have the best company cultures

Based on compensation, leadership, team, environment, and employee sentiment, these companies have the best overall culture, according to a Comparably study.

By | January 30, 2019, 8:07 AM PST

More for CXOs

A company's success may depend more on company culture than money, according to a Comparably report released on Wednesday. The report analyzed the work culture of some of the biggest tech unicorns—private companies that are valued at more than $1 billion. As of January 2019, more than 300 unicorns exist worldwide across industries, according to CB Insights.

However, number signs are not the only factor in determining a business unicorn, the report found. Workplace culture can make a much larger impact in a company's ability to successfully grow. The report compiled a culture scorecard based on employee ratings and reviews for 20 of the most popular US unicorns.

SEE: Vendor relationship management checklist (Tech Pro Research)

Using ratings from more than 1,000 employees, the report graded each company on a 100-point scale in nine key areas: Overall culture, CEO, gender, diversity, employee net promoter score (eNPS), compensation, happiness, perks and benefits, and professional development. The company with the highest overall culture score was UiPath (92/100), while the lowest was Instacart (54/100).

Here are the top 20 unicorns identified in the report, in order of highest overall culture score, to the lowest:

  1. UiPath (92/100)
  2. TripActions (92/100)
  3. Fanatics (86/100)
  4. SmileDirect Club (84/100)
  5. Avant (84/100)
  6. ZipRecruiter (83/100)
  7. Slack (82/100)
  8. Palantir (79/100)
  9. WeWork (73/100)
  10. CreditKarma (72/100)
  11. Pinterest (72/100)
  12. Uber (72/100)
  13. Airbnb (72/100)
  14. Lyft (71/100)
  15. SpaceX (70/100)
  16. Zenefits (67/100)
  17. Postmates (67/100)
  18. Compass (63/100)
  19. DoorDash (60/100)
  20. Instacart (54/100)

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

  • Company culture can be a bigger indicator of an organization's longevity and success than money. — Comparably, 2019
  • The companies with the highest overall company culture scores include UiPath, TripActions, and Fanatics. — Comparably, 2019

Also see

culture.jpg
Image: iStockphoto/imtmphoto

Related Topics:

CXO Tech & Work Innovation Digital Transformation Tech Industry SMBs Security

About Macy Bayern

Macy Bayern is an Associate Staff Writer for TechRepublic. A recent graduate from the University of Texas at Austin's Liberal Arts Honors Program, Macy covers tech news and trends.

Editor's Picks

Inside the Raspberry Pi: The story of the $35 computer that changed the world

How self-driving tractors, AI, and precision agriculture will save us from the impending food crisis

Smart farming: How IoT, robotics, and AI are tackling one of the biggest problems of the century

Agriculture 4.0: How digital farming is revolutionizing the future of food

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox