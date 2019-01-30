These 20 tech unicorns have the best company cultures

A company's success may depend more on company culture than money, according to a Comparably report released on Wednesday. The report analyzed the work culture of some of the biggest tech unicorns—private companies that are valued at more than $1 billion. As of January 2019, more than 300 unicorns exist worldwide across industries, according to CB Insights.
However, number signs are not the only factor in determining a business unicorn, the report found. Workplace culture can make a much larger impact in a company's ability to successfully grow. The report compiled a culture scorecard based on employee ratings and reviews for 20 of the most popular US unicorns.
Using ratings from more than 1,000 employees, the report graded each company on a 100-point scale in nine key areas: Overall culture, CEO, gender, diversity, employee net promoter score (eNPS), compensation, happiness, perks and benefits, and professional development. The company with the highest overall culture score was UiPath (92/100), while the lowest was Instacart (54/100).
Here are the top 20 unicorns identified in the report, in order of highest overall culture score, to the lowest:
- UiPath (92/100)
- TripActions (92/100)
- Fanatics (86/100)
- SmileDirect Club (84/100)
- Avant (84/100)
- ZipRecruiter (83/100)
- Slack (82/100)
- Palantir (79/100)
- WeWork (73/100)
- CreditKarma (72/100)
- Pinterest (72/100)
- Uber (72/100)
- Airbnb (72/100)
- Lyft (71/100)
- SpaceX (70/100)
- Zenefits (67/100)
- Postmates (67/100)
- Compass (63/100)
- DoorDash (60/100)
- Instacart (54/100)
The big takeaways for tech leaders:
- Company culture can be a bigger indicator of an organization's longevity and success than money. — Comparably, 2019
- The companies with the highest overall company culture scores include UiPath, TripActions, and Fanatics. — Comparably, 2019
Disclosure
Macy Bayern has nothing to disclose. She does not hold investments in the technology companies she covers.
Full Bio
Macy Bayern is an Associate Staff Writer for TechRepublic. A recent graduate from the University of Texas at Austin's Liberal Arts Honors Program, Macy covers tech news and trends.