These 20 tech unicorns have the best company cultures

A company's success may depend more on company culture than money, according to a Comparably report released on Wednesday. The report analyzed the work culture of some of the biggest tech unicorns—private companies that are valued at more than $1 billion. As of January 2019, more than 300 unicorns exist worldwide across industries, according to CB Insights.

However, number signs are not the only factor in determining a business unicorn, the report found. Workplace culture can make a much larger impact in a company's ability to successfully grow. The report compiled a culture scorecard based on employee ratings and reviews for 20 of the most popular US unicorns.

Using ratings from more than 1,000 employees, the report graded each company on a 100-point scale in nine key areas: Overall culture, CEO, gender, diversity, employee net promoter score (eNPS), compensation, happiness, perks and benefits, and professional development. The company with the highest overall culture score was UiPath (92/100), while the lowest was Instacart (54/100).

Here are the top 20 unicorns identified in the report, in order of highest overall culture score, to the lowest:

UiPath (92/100) TripActions (92/100) Fanatics (86/100) SmileDirect Club (84/100) Avant (84/100) ZipRecruiter (83/100) Slack (82/100) Palantir (79/100) WeWork (73/100) CreditKarma (72/100) Pinterest (72/100) Uber (72/100) Airbnb (72/100) Lyft (71/100) SpaceX (70/100) Zenefits (67/100) Postmates (67/100) Compass (63/100) DoorDash (60/100) Instacart (54/100)

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

