TikTok, Google, and Twitter dominate 2019 app rankings

AppsFlyer's annual Performance Index found that TikTok is quickly turning into a global social media force.

Google, TikTok and Twitter took the top spots in AppsFlyer's poll of the most successful apps on the market. The analytics company looked at 23 billion installs, and 45 billion app opens on more than 15,000 apps.

AppsFlyer's ninth Performance Index found, for the first time ever, Google managed to top Facebook in the total number of attributed installs. Google also saw huge increases in business throughout South America and Southeast Asia.

Tik Tok also saw massive rises in many of the rankings. TikTok Ads, an effort to monetize the app's millions of avid users, was number one in the lists Growth Index.

"Looking back, we can see a persistent trend in the Growth Index. For most media sources, making the ranking is a one-time thing," said Shani Rosenfelder, head of Mobile Insights at AppsFlyer. "That means maintaining growth in this hyper competitive space is very difficult, so companies must stay alert, recognize potential, and move fast to stay relevant."

Social networks like Twitter, Snap, and Pinterest also performed well in the rankings. The study found that Twitter was seeing significant increases in revenue and adoption, especially in North America and Southeast Asia. Pinterest was able to capitalize on its popularity in North America to continue its growth.

"The social network has more than doubled its reach in H1 2019. Due to the nature of its 300 million strong monthly user base (up 30% year over year), Pinterest's growth is largely seen in the Shopping and Life & Culture groups, and almost exclusively in North America," the report said. "Although trailing behind Twitter and Snap in North American adoption, Pinterest experienced a 190% jump in the number of apps running ads on the platform in H1 2019.

Despite losing a few top spots to Google, Facebook was still extraordinarily strong worldwide. Facebook remains the number one source of media in the Index's universal power ranking and has been able to dominate iOS devices through shopping and gaming features.

In terms of gaming, Google and Facebook are the clear leaders by far, but there is a heated contest for the number three spot behind the two giants. AppLovin, ironSource, Unity, and Vungle are all vying for a piece of the gaming app pie.

In addition to the major players, the index is littered with newcomers seeking to increase their share of the market as more people gain access to smartphones worldwide.

"On a positive note, the fact that we see new companies with different types of products and qualities demonstrates that this industry has plenty of opportunities for those who can survive," Rosenfelder said.

