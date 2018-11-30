Cloud

Top 10 tech skills you need to get a cloud data engineering job

Enterprises seek engineers with AWS and Azure skills far more than Google Cloud Platform, according to Cloud Academy.

By | November 30, 2018, 7:24 AM PST

Multi-cloud has finally become a reality for US enterprises, according to a Thursday report from Cloud Academy.

DevOps engineers are now expected to have concurrent proficiency in Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure, according to the platform, which collects and analyzes some 3,000 job descriptions each day for cloud job roles based in the US. Some 70% of job postings that mention Azure also mention AWS, the report found.

Must-Read Cloud

Meanwhile, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) places a distant third in the public cloud battle, according to the report: Job postings that mention GCP are significantly lower, with only 7% of those that mention AWS also mentioning Google Cloud.

SEE: Quick glossary: Hybrid cloud (Tech Pro Research)

"For now, saying 'we're multi-cloud' safely means 'we use AWS and Azure,'" Alex Brower, vice president of marketing at Cloud Academy, wrote in the report.

Industry analysts often suggest that GCP is the best product for data engineering. However, GCP did not even make it into the top 20 data engineering skills listed in job postings, while AWS and Azure did, the report found.

Here are the top 10 technologies listed in data engineering job descriptions, and the percentage of job descriptions they are listed in, according to Cloud Academy:

  1. SQL (65%)
  2. Python (64%)
  3. Spark (49%)
  4. Hadoop (43%)
  5. Java (43%)
  6. AWS (41%)
  7. Scala (24%)
  8. Kafka (23%)
  9. RedShift (20%)
  10. R (18%)

Kubernetes is also driving multi-cloud adoption, according to the report. As the number of public cloud platforms mentioned in job postings increased over the past three months, so did the mention of Kubernetes, suggesting that a multi-cloud strategy may necessitate adoption of containerization, the report noted.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

  • More companies are expecting DevOps engineers to be proficient in both AWS and Azure, while Google Cloud Platform is a distant third. — Cloud Academy, 2018
  • SQL, Python, and Spark are the top skills needed to get a cloud data engineering job. — Cloud Academy, 2018

Also see

istock-879720138-1.jpg
Image: iStockphoto/Vasyl Dolmatov

Related Topics:

Cloud CXO Enterprise Software Security Networking Data Centers Microsoft

About Alison DeNisco Rayome

Alison DeNisco Rayome is a Senior Editor for TechRepublic. She covers CXO, cybersecurity, and the convergence of tech and the workplace.

Editor's Picks

The Brexit dilemma: Will London's start-ups stay or go?

America's coolest company: How Big Ass Fans went from cooling cows to a multinational tech powerhouse

Can Russian hackers be stopped? Here's why it might take 20 years

The new commute: How driverless cars, hyperloop, and drones will change our travel plans

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox