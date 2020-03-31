Top 8 project management tools

Effectively navigating a project's lifecycle can be virtually impossible without the right tools. These project management tools can help you stay on track.

Project management software or tools streamline and fast-track project team performance. Check out these eight top-rated cloud-based project management tools and see if one has the features your organization needs. All of these project management solutions are web-based and offer customizable role-based dashboards, business intelligence, and reporting capabilities; each one is accessible from mobile devices.

ActiveCollab ActiveCollab focuses on helping companies gain full control over projects by making it easy to organize teams, helping to implement internal processes, and allowing teams and stakeholders to know when each stage of the project is due. ActiveCollab offers annual pricing and monthly pricing; annual pricing starts at $6.25 per month, and monthly pricing $4 per month. A free trial is available.



Key features of ActiveCollab include: Visual workload management that improves overall team performance

Communication and collaboration tools to keep all stakeholders in the loop

Project and task tracking and monitoring that help teams focus their efforts

Billing tools that track billable hours for all projects and create invoices Check out: ActiveCollab

Asana Asana focuses on the goals, projects, and daily tasks to help teams keep things moving in the right direction by helping you plan and structure your workload, follow tasks, track deadlines, and keep teams aligned. Asana has a free trial and plans starting at $10.99 per month.



Key features of Asana include: Visual workflow management to build and track your processes

Project management and collaboration tools to manage your teams, resources, and timeline

Agile management tools to track launches and iterations and help with sprint planning

Digital kanban boards to easily track progress and quickly identify roadblocks Check out Asana

Celoxis Celoxis is a complete and customizable project management and collaboration solution that helps you manage resources, schedules, forecasting, and task tracking. This solution also assists with capacity planning and risk management. Celoxis offers a cloud solution starting at $25 per month or $22.50 per month, as well as an on-premises version starting at $450 per month per /user, billed once. A free trial is available.



Key features of Celoxis include: Capacity planning and resource management to balance workloads

Project planning and activity monitoring

Project finance forecasting and management

Team collaboration to help keep track of who is working on which tasks Check out Celoxis

LiquidPlanner LiquidPlanner helps you and your team adapt to embrace uncertainty as changes happen and reduce risks by enhancing team collaboration and communication. Your team can spend less time providing status updates and instead focus on doing higher-value work. LiquidPlanner offers a professional and enterprise pricing model. For pricing details, contact LiquidPlanner.



Key features of Liquid Planner include: Automated scheduling and forecasting that anticipates your strategic moves

Automated resource-leveling adjusts based on resource availability

Estimation of time to complete tasks

Team collaboration to help keep everyone up to date on project status Check out LiquidPlanner

Mavenlink Mavenlink considers itself a modern project and collaboration platform that helps your company enhance operational and financial performance. The solution focuses primarily on service-based businesses. Mavenlink offers four pricing tiers starting at $19 per month: Teams, Professional, Premier, and Enterprise. A free trial is available on the Teams and Professional tiers.



Key features of Mavenlink include: Project-wide visibility to help you understand everything better and make informed decisions

Automated processes to remove manual work, data silos, and save time and money

Project Pulse to reveal the real-time health of a project Check out Mavenlink

Monday.com Monday.com is a Work OS that gives you and your team confidence to run projects and workflows and manage all aspects of the project lifecycle from start to finish with ease. Mmonday.com offers a wide range of annual and monthly pricing models, starting with a basic free account through to an enterprise account; annual pricing is discounted.



Key features of Monday.com include: Automated workflows to help teams reduce errors and complete value-added work

Workflow management to identify over and under-utilized resources

Project collaboration tools to keep stakeholders connected at all times

End-to-end project and task management Check out Monday.com

Wrike Wrike is scalable collaboration and project management software that helps you and your teams plan, manage, and gain visibility into all projects. It simplifies project planning and collaboration. Wrike offers a basic free account, plus three monthly pricing models--Professional, Business, and Enterprise--that start at $9.80 per month per user. A free trial is available for all three pricing plans.



Key features of Wrike include: Collaborative work management to increase productivity and enhance team collaboration

Customized workflows that provide a clear picture of work progress, without manual emails

Wrike's Proof tool to streamline collaboration and visually share feedback and digital assets

End-to-end project and task management Check out Wrike