Top digital transformation priorities in the enterprise

Improving customer experience and digital presence are two key drivers for IT investment in the next two years, Frost & Sullivan found.

Digital transformation isn't just a trend, but critical for business survival. A Frost & Sullivan report, released on Monday, found that the Internet of Things (IoT) is spearheading digital transformation, aiming to enhance customer experience and digital presence for organizations.

In Asia-Pacific and Latin America, improving operational efficiencies was the top priority in digital transformation initiatives, while upgrading customer experience and satisfaction was most important in North America and Europe, the report found.

Frost & Sullivan's Top End User Priorities in Digital Transformation report surveyed 1,636 IT decision makers from across the globe. The report evaluated the main trends in enterprise digital transformation implementation, especially for technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), IoT, and blockchain.

IoT, in particular, was the most popular tool for digital transformation, with 65% of companies reportedly using the tech, the report found. IoT has long been expected to drive digital transformation, mainly due to the helpful insights generated by IoT sensors and devices.

These sensors give organizations useful data in real-time, enabling enterprises across industries to make crucial business decisions. The number of IoT devices worldwide is projected to reach 75 billion by 2025, according to Statista, indicating IoT growth isn't slowing down anytime soon.

Industries at the forefront

The retail (44%) and transportation (43%) industries are leading the pack in digital transformation.

In the retail space, AI is saving brick and mortar stores from closing. To keep up with online shopping giants, physical stores are turning to IoT sensors and AI systems to make the in-person retail experience more personalized and interactive.

IoT is definitely making cars smarter in the automotive industry, even though fully autonomous cars are years away from becoming a reality.

"The modern automobile is fast becoming a sensor-laden mobile Internet of Things device, with considerable on-board computing power and communication systems devoted to three broad areas: Vehicle location, driver behavior, engine diagnostics, and vehicle activity (telematics); the surrounding environment (vehicle-to-everything or V2X communication); and the vehicle's occupants (infotainment)," reported ZDNet's Charles McLellan.

Sales and marketing drive digital transformation

While improving customer experience and digital presence are two of the main goals driving digital transformation, sales, and marketing effectiveness is also a significant contributing factor, the report found.

More than two-thirds of organizations said that its sales and marketing department will be most impacted by digital transformation, according to the report.

The report established that data generated by IoT sensors and devices provides businesses with insights into customer preferences. Sales and marketing teams can use this data to better cater to their audience.

The top industries implementing AI are IT and communications, finance, banking, and insurance, according to the report.

Global spending on AI systems is expected to hit $97.9 billion in 2023, IDC predicted. In the banking and finance sectors, AI will be especially useful for threat prevention and fraud detection, according to IDC's data.

Biggest obstacles

While digital transformation initiatives can help prevent cybersecurity issues, the projects can also be vulnerable to them, the report found.

Malware (41%) was cited as the greatest security threat for organizations, followed by security misconfiguration, and hacking.

Companies are all too familiar with Malware, as it has been a top cybersecurity threat for years. However, organizations can protect themselves by not installing apps from unknown sources, clicking links with caution, downloading software directly from the source, and using mobile security software.

Other than security issues, companies also face difficulty with the cost of digital transformation, according to the report.

Digital transformation initiatives can be expensive, which is why companies must be intentional when undergoing these projects. Implementing technology for technology's sake is one of the top ways to both fail at digital transformation and waste money.

To be successful, organizations must set clear reasoning behind digital transformations and budget to those accordingly.

