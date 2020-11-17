Top kitchen gadget gifts that will make anyone want to cook

From novice to pro--anyone can enjoy cooking with the right tools.

Selecting the perfect gift for home cooks will be easy this holiday season. Whether you're looking for time-saving devices, fun food gizmos, or tools that will enhance someone's cooking game, we have you covered.

Check out the following game-changing kitchen gadget gifts, sure to help any budding chef cook like a pro--or at least have fun while trying.

Immersion sous vide cooker Image: Anova The Anova Precision Cooker Nano will lift home chefs to fine-dining levels by helping them become sous vide experts. Sous vide, a cooking technique popular with professional chefs, works by circulating heated water in a pot, cooking food to an exact set temperature. With the immersion sous vide cooker, you simply attach the device to any large pot or water-filled container, and it heats water to the temperature within 0.1 degree accuracy. Plus, its compact size fits comfortably in a utensil drawer saving much-needed counter space. $129 at Anova

Softshell ice cream ball Image: Amazon You won't need to exercise after eating ice cream made with the YayLabs softshell ice cream ball, since you put in some cardio while making this frozen treat. The ice cream ball has separate compartments where in one compartment you can mix together ingredients like heavy cream, sugar and vanilla, for example; and then ice and rock salt go in the other compartment. Once the ball is full and closed, you can shake, roll, or play your way to a pint or a quart of homemade ice cream in about 30 minutes. Built-in handles make opening the ends of the ball easy. The wide and shallow canister makes it simple to stir ingredients and even scoop out the finished ice cream. A recipe booklet is included. $40 at Amazon

Non-stick divided skillet Image: Amazon Imagine cooking dinner for five people who want to eat five different meals, which means cooking with five different pans. Now, imagine that it can be done using only one pan. It's possible with the MasterPan non-stick divided skillet. Thanks to the 15-inch pan's multi-sectional design, the skillet can cook up to five different foods all on one burner. Whether you are cooking five meals for multiple eaters or just a large breakfast for yourself, this oven and dishwasher safe pan will help you cook faster and clean less. $43 at Amazon

Electrical spice pen Image: CinniBird You don't need barista training to turn a mug of coffee into a work of art. Just fill the battery operated CinniBird electrical spice pen with, say, cinnamon or instant cocoa powder, press the button, and draw or write a crafty message on top of your favorite beverage. Fill it with colored sugar or cinnamon to decorate desserts, or paprika or ground herbs to garnish savory items. The options--and fun--are endless. $24 at CinniBird

Dual breakfast sandwich maker Image: Amazon It doesn't matter if you prefer scrambled eggs and American cheese on a biscuit or maybe ham, Gruyere, and a poached egg on a croissant, the Hamilton Beach dual breakfast sandwich maker can cook up a customized sandwich for the most discerning palates. Simply build the base of your sandwiches in the bottom layer, place the egg, and your sandwich's top layer on the upper cooking plate, and close the lid. Five minutes later you'll find your sandwiches ready to eat. All removable parts of the sandwich maker are dishwasher safe, and surfaces are covered with durable, non-stick coating. $40 at Amazon

Avocado hugger Image: Amazon Avocados taste great spread on toast, mixed in smoothies, placed on salads, and so much more. Unfortunately, once an avocado is cut open it starts decaying--fast. The silicone avocado savers by Food Huggers provide avocados with an extra lifeline and are an eco-friendly alternative to plastic food storage containers, plastic wrap, and wax paper. The avocado hugger flexes and folds over an avocado (with or without the seed) creating an air-tight seal to preserve the avocado--so it will stay ripe in time for your next meal. $12 at Amazon