Two Exabeam employees at RSA conference who tested positive for COVID-19 are recovering

Exabeam's employees are recovering from coronavirus. Both tested positive for COVID-19 after attending RSA in San Francisco.

The two Exabeam employees who were diagnosed with coronavirus after attending the RSA tech conference, which ran from Feb. 24-28 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, are on the road to recovery.

Chris Tillett, senior security engineer at Exabeam, is on the road to recovery and making positive strides every day, and so is the other affected employee, but no further details can be shared about that person, according to an Exabeam spokesperson. Exabeam is based in Foster City, Calif.

At one point, Tillett was in a medically induced coma in his home state of Connecticut.

SEE: Coronavirus: Critical IT policies and tools every business needs (TechRepublic Premium)

RSA sends email to attendees to warn about exposure to coronavirus

RSA sent an email to attendees to alert them to the situation:



"The health and safety of RSA Conference attendees is of primary importance to us every year, and more so this year. We have been continuously monitoring the COVID-19 situation before, during and since RSA Conference, to be able to proactively provide attendees with as much information as possible in partnership with local health authorities.

We recently learned that two individuals tested positive for COVID-19, who attended RSA Conference, which started on Monday February 24th. Out of an abundance of caution, we want to share this information with you so you can take necessary steps to monitor your own situation.

To date, no official governing body has communicated with RSA Conference that these individuals had symptoms at the RSA Conference event or attended during the COVID-19 incubation period. We are in contact with the relevant health authorities to provide them with the necessary information to complete their investigation and are following their guidance on how to proceed.



These are challenging and unprecedented times for our community and RSA Conference will continue to share additional information on the RSAC website. Our thoughts are with those affected and we wish them a full recovery.

If you have flu-like symptoms, reach out to your medical provider for advice on next steps. Please refer to the following CDC recommendations for protecting yourself and others."

TechRepublic attended RSA. Read here to find out what it was like to attend a tech conference in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic.

Tech conferences cancelled around the globe

Many people had expected RSA to cancel, after many other tech conferences cancelled in the early days of the spread of the coronavirus. Even at the time RSA began on February 24, Mobile World Congress, which was also slated for late February, had already announced its plans to cancel back on February 12. And Facebook pulled out of its Global Marketing Summit scheduled for San Francisco. That was quickly followed by near-daily announcements of companies pulling out of conferences or trade shows being postponed or flat-out cancelled.

This article was updated on March 31, 2020 to reflect the status of the two Exabeam employees.

Tech News You Can Use Newsletter We deliver the top business tech news stories about the companies, the people, and the products revolutionizing the planet. Delivered Daily Sign up today

Also see