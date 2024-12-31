Webinar platforms have come a long way since Microsoft first launched its video conferencing software NetMeeting in 1996, but the core idea remains unchanged.

Today, webinars are versatile tools for training, education, communication, and marketing, enabling presenters to engage with audiences in real time through polls, surveys, and questions.

Webinars excel at generating leads, raising awareness, teaching skills, and demonstrating products. Their direct-to-camera presentation feels authentic — even when pre-recorded — and helps brands build their presence.

Despite their versatility, webinar software platforms are easy to use. However, there are many different kinds of webinars you can host, so it’s important to be aware of the best practices of each.

The only five types of webinars

Here are the different types of webinars you’re going to see:

Live webinars. On-demand webinars. Simulated live webinars. Hybrid webinars. Virtual workshop webinars.

In case you’re wondering… Are webcasts a type of webinar?

Not really. Webcasts are one-way broadcasts of audio and video content over the internet to a large audience. Webinars, on the other hand, are typically interactive and geared towards smaller groups.

SEE: Learn more about the key differences between a webinar and webcast.

With that out of the way, here are the all the different types of webinars.

Live webinars

Live webinars are real-time events, which means hosting them can sometimes feel daunting. At the same time, the live format comes with some distinct advantages.

First of all, it’s the best type of webinar for audience interaction. Participants can ask questions, answer polls, and engage with the presenter and content as it’s coming in. This feels authentic and keeps everyone involved — you’re not just telling your brand story, you’re inviting users into the conversation.

Everyone says “create engaging content.” Well, a live webinar is actually engaging.

People have to show up on time, and they may be on screen with other attendees. Live webinars help presenters connect with participants on a more personal level. Attendees can explain why they joined the webinar, what they hope to gain, their biggest fears about buying, and so on. You are not going to get that kind of connection by emailing someone a whitepaper.

Some companies deliberately use live webinars as a community-building tool. For example, Adobe often holds live webinars to showcase new features for its creative software suite, deliver tutorials, and build a community of users around its products.

SEE: Learn best practices for hosting an engaging webinar.

On-demand webinars

On-demand webinars are pre-recorded online presentations that users can watch anytime. This is more convenient for users than having to attend a live or simulated live webinar at a certain time.

And it’s a lot easier for presenters to get their ideas in front of more people. Online learning platforms, business consultants, and software-as-a-service (SaaS) providers often have libraries of in-depth lessons, tutorials, and seminars as on-demand webinars.

This is great for students, as many of them prefer to access lessons, tutorials, and seminars at their own pace and on their own schedule. Furthermore, many will want the ability to watch certain presentations multiple times. These benefits are typically only possible with on-demand webinars.

Microsoft is a good example of a company that hosts a library of on-demand webinars to guide users through its products and services. These tutorials help individuals and businesses get the most out of their Microsoft products, and they may also contribute to building brand loyalty.

On-demand webinars are a solid passive lead generation strategy — if you are creating any type of webinar content, there probably is not a big downside to publishing an on-demand option online.

Download our free eBook: Attracting your Webinar Audience: A Guide to Lead Generation

Simulated live webinars

Simulated live webinars are pre-recorded presentations that go live at scheduled times. While these events don’t feature a live presenter, attendees can still participate in polls and surveys during the live presentation.

They can help businesses reach audiences across multiple time zones. The pre-recorded format also means you can deploy the same content multiple times to different audiences.

Simulated events are ideal when companies want to drive engagement without hosting live events. For instance, Amazon Web Services (AWS) uses simulated live webinars to teach users to leverage the power of its cloud technology. These technical workshops train users to deploy applications and use AWS tools.

Hybrid webinars

Hybrid webinars are a combination of live presentations and pre-recorded segments. This solution allows for the convenience of polished, pre-recorded content and facilitates interaction with audiences during live sections.

With the right software and preparation, hybrid webinars can get the best of both worlds. It strikes a balance between flexibility and convenience.

HubSpot does a decent job of using hybrid webinars to introduce new products and services. Its webinars balance managing the company’s messaging, building its community, and answering customer questions.

Virtual workshop webinars

Virtual workshop webinars entail group discussion and practical exercises. Usually, an instructor or subject matter expert leads these workshops, and they aim to give attendees hands-on experience with whatever the subject is that’s being presented.

The virtual workshop webinar format is great because it allows participants to engage in interactive learning worldwide.

Like many online course platforms, Coursera runs virtual workshop webinars on topics like programming and business development that you can access from anywhere. These workshops often include things like interactive coding challenges, group discussions, and other hands-on activities.

The four standard webinar formats

Most webinar software allows the following four formats for webinars:

Single presenter.

Panel discussion.

Product demo.

Q&A.

Some webinar platforms allow you to mix formats. A panel discussion followed by a Q&A is a typical example of a mixed-format webinar. Let’s take a closer look at each one.

Single presenter

Webinars with a single presenter require one person to run the show. This person will present the content, engage with the audience, and facilitate further discussions. Single presenter webinars can be an effective way for experts to communicate their messages without distractions.

However, the success of a single-presenter webinar also hinges on the quality of that presenter. Being a top expert in your field does not always translate to being an effective business communicator.

Nevertheless, when an individual has both expertise and communication skills, presenting webinars in this way is effective — especially for interactive workshop webinars.

Similarly, single-presenter webinars can also work well for product and service demonstrations. The format allows a single figure to focus on the benefits and features of the product or service in question without being interrupted.

Panel discussion

Panel discussion webinars invite groups of experts or thought leaders to participate in open, guided conversations. When each panelist brings a unique perspective, the discussion can be dynamic and engaging for audiences.

Unfortunately, panel discussions are notoriously hard to prepare for — because when multiple people discuss a topic, it always leaves room for tangents, misunderstandings, and confusion.

A good moderator can mitigate the drawbacks of panel discussion webinars. This individual can help the group remain focused by adhering to a predetermined format.

Overall, panel discussions work well for topics with a diversity of opinions and a constant flow of innovation. Technology and healthcare are two common examples.

SEE: Effective tips for conducting a panel interview that won’t go off the rails.

Product demo

Demo webinars showcase the benefits of new products or services, typically stressing the value proposition of the product. The goal of a demo is to sell the audience, and since the viewers have shown some interest by attending the webinar, you should be able to move some leads down the sales funnel.

Webinar sales demos allow potential customers to see your product or service in action. This interactive setting builds trust, addresses audience questions in real-time, and highlights how the product solves specific problems.

Software and technology companies are typically best-suited for deploying demo webinars. The format is an excellent way to showcase new features and functionalities.

Q&A

With a Q&A format, the audience can directly engage the host or panel. This could be asking questions in the live chat feed, or enabling an audience member’s microphone to let them speak.

Some types of webinars are formatted as a Q&A for the entire duration (like an AMA, “Ask Me Anything” style event), but most will switch to this format after the host has finished their presentation.

Q&A provides a transparent platform where customers can ask questions directly and out in the open. To provide for these webinars, many hosts will ask attendees to post questions on social media or in a live chat beforehand.

It’s an excellent tool for building trust and creating authentic content. Q&A formats are unpredictable, as there’s no way of knowing what the audience may say in an open floor setting.

By answering questions on-the-spot, a webinar host can gain trust and build brand presence.

Best practices for hosting any type of webinar

Do a trial run before you go live

Rehearsing alone doesn’t always compare to presenting in front of a live audience. Before executing a live webinar, it’s a good idea to practice with an audience. This can be your own team or a business partner — just not your own reflection in the mirror.

Many webinars are interactive by design, which can be difficult to simulate. A dry run lets you familiarize yourself with the webinar platform’s features like screen sharing and live chats. This familiarity makes your transitions smoother during the actual event. You can also iron out any kinks with hardware and connectivity.

Keep in mind that you don’t have to do everything in the practice run. Just focus on the major points of your presentation as you test out its mechanics, transitions, and time management aspects.

Feature engaging content formats

People respond best to different kinds of information. Some are auditory learners, some are visual learners, and some learn best through interaction. Using slides, videos, graphs, and images keeps users engaged.

Not a writer or graphic designer? No worries. You can use an AI writing tool or AI art generator to spell out your ideas and create some interesting images.

Interactive elements like polls and Q&As can also help keep your audience engaged. Plus you’ll also get some useful customer intelligence data if you are asking the right questions.

Use storytelling

Humans respond better to character-driven stories than dry facts. Tell the authentic story of why you’re there and what motivates you. Don’t be afraid to be vulnerable. People respond well to authenticity.

Tell the audience about your humble beginnings as a business owner, assuming you have them. If you’re showcasing a product, focus on the people the product helps.

Jump between the problem and solution during your presentation. Audiences switch off when there’s no dramatic tension. Don’t be afraid to tell audiences about the barriers and troubles you’ve faced.

SEE: Learn more about how storytelling can make you a more effective presenter.

Pay attention to branding

No matter how far along your business is, consistent branding pays off. Be mindful of where you place your company logo, what fonts you use, and how all the visual elements tie together. These are the best sites for making logos if you don’t have one or want to refresh it.

If in doubt, ask someone from the graphic design department to look over your presentation before it begins. Make sure to give yourself plenty of time to make adjustments as needed.

If you are just starting out and there is no marketing person to ask, it’s a good idea to learn how to create a brand style guide. Yes, it’s a lot of work to do right, but it is so worth it.

Pay attention to sound quality

Low-quality, muffled, or inconsistent sound will make your audience disengage, so make sure you have decent equipment if your laptop’s built-in hardware isn’t great. An external microphone is going to improve sound quality and look professional. You could also use a VoIP headset with good sound quality if a hands-free solution is more your presentation style.

Your voice sounds best when it’s producing a strong signal without clipping. Audio monitoring software visualizes this using the green-amber-red system. You want your voice to light up the green section of the visualization without going into the red.

Practicing speech at the volume you’ll use during the webinar is essential. Note the settings, your distance from the microphone, and anything else that could produce an inconsistent sound experience for your audience.

Just remember, good audio can save bad video, and bad audio can ruin good video.