Vtiger’s fast facts Our product rating: 4.1/5 Pricing: Offers a free CRM plan for a max of 15 users. Key features: Invoicing and vendor management.

Customizable reports and dashboards.

Work order management.

Internal team collaboration.

Lead auto-assignment and routing.

Profile and engagement scoring.

Vtiger is a powerful AI customer relationship management tool that helps businesses align their marketing, sales and customer support teams with unified client data. Their platform allows different departments to work collaboratively and build out pipelines for high-quality leads to be funneled into, sell quickly with lead routing and segmentation, and then deliver exceptional ongoing support to clients.

Before committing to Vtiger there are other top AI powered CRMs to consider, like Salesforce or Freshsales. If your business is looking for a straightforward, sales-heavy provider, there are options like Pipedrive. Since many of these providers offer similar core features but different specialities, it’s worth comparing them and testing driving demos or free trials.

Pricing

One Pilot: Free CRM plan with a max of 15 users and 3,000 records. Most ideal for companies just starting their CRM journey.

Free CRM plan with a max of 15 users and 3,000 records. Most ideal for companies just starting their CRM journey. One Growth: $12 per user, per month when billed annually and $15 per user, per month when billed monthly. This tier has a max user number of 15 and 100,000 records, multiple pipelines, invoicing and more.

$12 per user, per month when billed annually and $15 per user, per month when billed monthly. This tier has a max user number of 15 and 100,000 records, multiple pipelines, invoicing and more. One Professional: $30 per user, per month when billed annually and $42 per user, per month when billed monthly for standard users. $20 additional fee per user, per month for single app users. Users of this tier get everything in One Growth and lead scoring, social ticketing and sales insights.

$30 per user, per month when billed annually and $42 per user, per month when billed monthly for standard users. $20 additional fee per user, per month for single app users. Users of this tier get everything in One Growth and lead scoring, social ticketing and sales insights. One Enterprise: $42 per user, per month when billed annually and $58 per user, per month when billed monthly for standard users. $30 additional fee per user, per month for single app users. This plan comes with everything in One Professional plus multi currencies, work order management, automated time tracking and more.

Key features of Vtiger

Process designer

Vtiger’s process designer automates team — and even cross-department — actions. Businesses can build out new processes with a simple drag and drop feature (Figure A). Build workflows, schedule time interactions and submit for approvals all through the business process designer tool (BPA). This tool doesn’t require any coding or backend development, making it user friendly for any business type.

Deal room

Deal room is a private digital synergy space offered by Vtiger where sales reps can engage and track content with leads (Figure B). It’s a dashboard where both leads and reps are viewed together to collaborate and clearly understand next steps or due dates. It’s also a way for reps to answer questions quickly or respond to objections. Users can also view stakeholders involved, which helps visibility across the board for optimized deal management.

Appointment pages

Appointment pages allow businesses to publish sales rep calendars for leads or clients to schedule appointments directly through Vtiger. The tool can show rep’s availability for clients to select a time and date that works for everyone (Figure C). The tool can also personalize appointment pages, schedule email reminders and more. This unique feature allows reps to manage appointments easily with built-in automations.

Calculus AI

Vtiger Calculus is an AI tool that takes inputs from the CRM to give businesses the best advice for any customer-facing team. It utilizes NLQ to extract different information in everyday language, all of which drives faster business decisions. This feature is available as an add-on and works as a custom chatbot, as a conversation analytics reporting tool or to give intelligent recommendations based on impactful predictions (Figure D).

Vtiger pros and cons

Pros Cons 15-day free trial. Users report the mobile app is barebones with feature options. User reports of advanced custom reporting options. User reports of difficult document customization. Competitive pricing for premium plans and add-ons. Occasional reports of lost sync settings and integrations.

Alternatives to Vtiger

Vtiger is an all-in-one CRM tool that can support end-to-end business processes — from marketing to ongoing client retention. It makes sense to compare it to a mixed bag of popular free CRMs or providers that offer scalability for SMBs looking for a CRM. Because of this, some other providers to consider alongside Vtiger are Salesforce, Pipedrive and Freshsales.

If your business has the bandwidth to develop your own CRM with added customization, there are open-source CRMs to also check out.

Software VTiger Salesforce Pipedrive Freshsales Custom pipeline Yes Yes Yes Yes Advanced reporting and analytics Yes Yes Yes Yes AI-powered tools Limited Yes Limited Yes Native and third-party integrations Third-party only Both Third-party only Both Free CRM Yes No No Yes Starting premium price $12 per user per month $25 per user per month $14.90 per user per month $9 per user per month

Salesforce

Salesforce is a cloud-based CRM platform that comes with a comprehensive suite of tools that help businesses capture high quality leads, nurture relationships and close deals. Both Vtiger and Salesforce offer an AI assistant that can do more than just create marketing content, and both tools can provide data insights and even recommend next steps.

Compared to Vtiger, though, Salesforce doesn’t offer a free-for-life version of their software but can provide opportunity scoring and territory management for companies of any size.

Pipedrive

Pipedrive is a popular CRM software that provides visual sales pipelines for a competitive price. Vtiger and Pipedrive both feature advanced reporting and analytics that users can use to create custom reports and dashboards for tracking deals, client activity and more.

However, Pipedrive does uniquely provide an email software that can streamline a business’s email marketing campaigns by offering templates, email segmentation and tracking.

Freshsales

Freshsales is a top scoring sales CRM provider that uses AI to help users build out pipelines, boost conversions and power productivity. Both Freshsales and Vtiger offer a free version of their CRM tool for small businesses or even startups to implement with basic features. Compared to Vtiger, though, Freshsales offers a longer free trial and available integrations with other native products for marketing or customer support.

Review methodology

I used an in-house rubric with criteria and subcriteria for general CRM software offerings to review Vtiger. I researched Vtiger’s top features, pricing plans, ease of use and more against the top CRM providers and their standards. I relied on Vtiger’s online resources as well as real user feedback and reviews.

The criteria I used to score Vtiger were the following: