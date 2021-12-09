Want to be a cybersecurity pro? Here's where to learn quickly and start a new career

You don't have to blow your budget or spend a lot of time going back to school to train for a new career, when you can learn all you need to know to fight cybercrime from a handful of courses.

It's a really sad state of affairs when even the FBI is hacked. But it goes to show that cybersecurity skills have never been more in demand, and that doesn't look like it will change any time soon. So, if you happened to be thinking about trying to break into the lucrative tech industry, The 2022 Premium CompTIA CyberSecurity & Security+ Exam Prep Bundle can help you develop skills that will qualify you for any number of well-paid positions.

CompTIA certifications are acknowledged worldwide and add a great deal of luster to a resume. "CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001) Ethical Hacking - The Total Course" offers hands-on exercises to teach you all about the latest methods of vulnerability assessment and pen testing employed to combat network attacks. It's the crowd favorite in this bundle, and students rated both the class and course designer Total Seminars 4.7 out of five stars. The company has not only provided training to thousands of schools and corporations, but also to such notable organizations like the United Nations.

"CompTIA CySA+ Cybersecurity Analyst (CS0-001): The Total Course" is the class that will help you get the certification that will qualify you for a high-earning security analyst position. And you'll learn about cloud computing, threat hunting, digital forensics and more in "TOTAL: CompTIA CySA+ Cybersecurity Analyst (CS0-002)" to pass the CompTIA Cloud+ certification exam.

If you're already at the basic level of a tech career and have a fundamental knowledge of networks, you can dive right into the profitable security niche by taking "CompTIA Security+ SY0-501." It teaches you how to design and maintain security regardless of which vendor has created the platform. Afterward, just a bit more experience is all you'll need to take "CompTIA Security+ (SY0-601) Complete Course" and pass that exam, as well.

"CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner (CAS-003)" teaches you about enterprise security, including risk management, security solutions for complex enterprise environments and more. Even if you have as much as five years of experience, the course offers skills and certification that boost your career up another level.

Don't pass up this chance to learn well-paid cybersecurity skills: Get The 2022 Premium CompTIA CyberSecurity & Security+ Exam Prep Bundle today while it's only $30 (normally $1,200).

