When given a choice of work computers, choosy professionals choose Mac

Employees overwhelmingly value the choice between Mac and PC for employer-provided devices, as it helps them feel more productive, according to a Jamf survey.

The association between Mac users and digital creative professionals—people who spend 60% or more of their workday using a computer for video or photo production, writing, or other design work—has long been known. Some 79% of professionals indicated they "could not do [their] job as effectively without being able to use a Mac," according to a survey commissioned by enterprise device management services vendor Jamf, in collaboration with Apple, published this week.

While it is important to be mindful of potential for bias, considering Jamf's services portfolio and Apple's desire to sell more Macs, the results should not be dismissed outright. Given the central position computers play in the course of getting things done, employees' preferences for the tools they use to perform their duties should be given consideration by IT decision makers.

The survey—conducted by market research firm Vanson Bourne—similarly found that 83% of respondents in Information Technology and Human Resources "feel using a Mac is critical to their job function."

The driver for this, as is commonly touted among Apple evangelists, is ease of use. The majority (89%) of respondents indicated that "Mac applications are easier to use than applications on PCs," an answer that does not vary significantly between job function, with 94% of HR professionals expressing this sentiment, while 86% of salespeople expressed the same.

Eight in 10 respondents indicated they have previously used a PC for work, of which 74% reported experiencing less issues with a Mac. In fairness, this may not be the most equitable comparison, as a premium device like a MacBook Pro is not, in terms of components or price point, intended to compete with low-end Windows notebooks, like an Acer Aspire.

Likewise, the hardware itself may not be the actual culprit. While 36% of respondents "experienced no issues with their Mac within the last 12 months," the leading issue (50%) among those who did was a network issue, which the report conceded is "nothing to do with the device itself." Applications not working was the second most commonly reported issue, at 35%, while login or credential issues represented 31%, which is—again—not the fault of the computer or OS powering it.

Employee choice may lower turnover, increase job satisfaction

Almost all (97%) respondents working for organizations that allow employees to choose between Mac and PC indicated the existence of that program is important, with 85% stating that they feel more productive with choice, 82% feel more creative, and 80% feel more valued by their employer.

Likewise, 94% of respondents indicated that they "are more likely to choose/stay at a company which offers them a choice in my work computer or mobile device."

