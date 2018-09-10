Why 65% of workers would be more productive working from home than the office

Work from home policies and fully remote jobs could create a more productive work culture, according to a new report from FlexJobs. Of the 3,100 workers surveyed for the report, 65% said they believe they would be more productive working from home than in a traditional office setting.

Fewer distractions (75%), fewer interruptions from colleagues (74%), reduced stress from commuting (71%), and minimal office politics (65%) were the top reasons employees named for why they believe they would be more productive working from home, the report found. Another report estimates that only 60% or less of time spent working in an office is productive.

"If they want to maximize their employees' productivity, smart employers need to seriously consider the feedback from their staff that they're being more productive outside the traditional office environment," Sara Sutton, founder and CEO of FlexJobs, said in a blog post detailing the report findings. "People across generations and various demographics, such as working parents, freelancers, introverts, those managing chronic illnesses, caretakers, and many more, may have different reasons for why they're more productive telecommuting, but the bottom line is workers across the board say they get more work done from their home office."

People seek flexible work arrangements for work-life balance (76%), family (44%), time savings (42%), and to avoid commute stress (42%), the report found. Some 61% of employees said they have left or considered leaving a job because it did not offer work flexibility like telecommuting. Complete telecommuting is the most in-demand type of flexible work arrangement, named by 80% of employees, followed by flexible schedules, named by 71%.

Employees also ranked work-life balance (73%) above salary (70%) when evaluating a job prospect, the report found. More than three-quarters of respondents (76%) said they would be more loyal to their employers if they were offered flexible work options, and 28% said they would take a pay cut in exchange for the option to telecommute.

Managers can learn tips to manage a remote workforce, and keep remote workers engaged at TechRepublic. Remote workers can also check out these home office must-haves.

