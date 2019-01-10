Why data scientist is the most promising job of 2019

Data scientists are the no. 1 most promising job in America for 2019, according to a Thursday report from LinkedIn. This comes as no surprise: Data scientist topped Glassdoor's list of Best Jobs in America for the past three years, with professionals in the field reporting high demand, high salaries, and high job satisfaction.

LinkedIn examined data from millions of member profiles, job openings, and salaries, ranking roles based on the following weighted five factors: Salary, career advancement, number of job openings in the US, year-over-year growth in job openings, and widespread regional availability. The list features the jobs that had the highest combined score across these five factors.

Data scientists have a median base salary of $130,000, and saw 56% more job openings this year than last, according to the report. There are now more than 4,000 data science job openings nationwide. The role jumped to no. 1 from no. 9 on last year's list.

SEE: Job description: Data scientist (Tech Pro Research)

The skills employers most frequently mention in data science job postings are Python, R, and SQL, according to Glassdoor. Nine out of 10 job postings examined require at least one of these skills, which are closely connected. Other important skills for the role are data mining, data analysis, and machine learning, LinkedIn found. Top careers in data science include core data scientist, researcher, and big data specialist.

Check out TechRepublic's cheat sheet on how to become a data scientist for a comprehensive look at the career and skills needed to bring into it.

Other tech jobs that made LinkedIn's most promising list for 2019 include site reliability engineer, product designer, solutions architect, information technology lead, cloud architect, and machine learning engineer.

Here are 2019's most promising jobs in the US, as well as their salaries, job openings, opportunities for career advancement, and top skills needed, according to the report:

1. Data Scientist

Median Base Salary: $130,000

Job Openings (YoY Growth): 4,000+ (56%)

Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 9

Top Skills: Data Science, Data Mining, Data Analysis, Python, Machine Learning

2. Site Reliability Engineer

Median Base Salary: $200,000

Job Openings (YoY Growth): 1,400+ (72%)

Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 9

Top Skills: Linux, Software Development, Python, Cloud Computing, SQL

SEE: The future of IT jobs: A business leader's guide (Tech Pro Research)

3. Enterprise Account Executive

Median Base Salary: $182,000

Job Openings (YoY Growth): 1,000+ (62%)

Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 9

Top Skills: Salesforce, Cloud Computing, Solution Selling, Software-as-a-Service, Sales Management

4. Product Designer

Median Base Salary: $121,500

Job Openings (YoY Growth): 2,000+ (86%)

Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 9

Top Skills: Product Design, User Experience (UX), User Interface Design, Graphic Design, Adobe Photoshop

5. Product Owner

Median Base Salary: $101,000

Job Openings (YoY Growth): 1,100+ (87%)

Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 9

Top Skills: Business Analytics, Agile Methodologies, Business Process Improvement, Scrum

6. Customer Success Manager

Median Base Salary: $88,500

Job Openings (YoY Growth): 2,000+ (80%)

Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 9

Top Skills: Customer Relationship Management, Salesforce, Software-as-a-Service, Customer Satisfaction, Cloud Computing

7. Engagement Manager

Median Base Salary: $130,000

Job Openings (YoY Growth): 1,000+ (43%)

Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 9

Top Skills: Program Management, Business Analysis, Business Process Improvement, Analytics, Customer Relationship Management

SEE: Job description: Cloud engineer (Tech Pro Research)

8. Solutions Architect

Median Base Salary: $139,000

Job Openings (YoY Growth): 5,800+ (47%)

Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 9

Top Skills: Solutions Architecture, Cloud Computing, Software Development, SQL, Software Development Lifecycle

9. Information Technology Lead

Median Base Salary: $121,000

Job Openings (YoY Growth): 1,400+ (141%)

Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 9

Top Skills: Information Technology, Technical Support, Business Process Improvement, Business Analysis, Troubleshooting

10. Scrum Master

Median Base Salary: $103,000

Job Openings (YoY Growth): 2,000+ (67%)

Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 8

Top Skills: Scrum, Agile Methodologies, Software Development, Business Analysis, Software Development Lifecycle

11. Cloud Architect

Median Base Salary: $155,00

Job Openings (YoY Growth): 1,700+ (88%)

Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 8

Top Skills: Cloud Computing, Software Development, Amazon Web Services, Solution Architecture, Linux

12. Product Marketing Manager

Median Base Salary: $134,000

Job Openings (YoY Growth): 1,891 (30%)

Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 8

Top Skills: Product Marketing, Product Management, Digital Marketing, Cross-functional Team Leadership, Product Development

13. Solutions Consultant

Median Base Salary: $110,000

Job Openings (YoY Growth): 1,126 (73%)

Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 8

Top Skills: Cloud Computing, Enterprise Software, Customer Relationship Management, Software as a Service (SaaS), Business Analysis

14. Product Manager

Median Base Salary: $121,000

Job Openings (YoY Growth): 10,268 (29%)

Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 8

Top Skills: Product Management, Product Development, Cross-Functional Team Leadership, Engineering, Product Marketing

15. Machine Learning Engineer

Median Base Salary: $182,000

Job Openings (YoY Growth): 709 (96%)

Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 8

Top Skills: Machine Learning, Python, Data Mining, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science

LinkedIn also identified the top soft skills companies are looking for, that people should include in their profiles or on resumes as they job search: Creativity, persuasion, collaboration, adaptability, and time management skills.

In terms of in-demand hard skills, LinkedIn identified cloud computing, AI, analytical reasoning, people management, and UX design as those employers are looking for most in job candidates.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Data scientist, site reliability engineer, and enterprise account executive are the three most promising jobs in the US for 2019. — LinkedIn, 2019

Top hard skills that employers are seeking this year include cloud computing, AI, analytical reasoning, people management, and UX design. — LinkedIn, 2019

Executive Briefing Newsletter Discover the secrets to IT leadership success with these tips on project management, budgets, and dealing with day-to-day challenges. Delivered Tuesdays and Thursdays Sign up today

Also see