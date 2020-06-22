WWDC 2020: iOS 14, iPadOS 14, Apple Watch and everything business pros need to know

Apple announced iOS 14, iPadOS 14 and updates to everything from Siri and Messages at the virtual version of the Worldwide Developers Conference.

Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) kicked off on Monday, June 22 in a new all-digital format. Rather than being hosted in its usual location of San Jose, the conference is one of many moved online due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Instead of greeting a crowd from the main stage, Apple CEO Tim Cook welcomed viewers via the small screen during the opening keynote Monday morning at 10 am PT.

The five-day event will be entirely online from June 22, 2020 to June 26, 2020, lifting the typical limit of around 5,000 developer attendees and allowing for millions of developers to engage virtually. Best of all, techies experience the entire conference free of charge, lifting the hefty $1,599 price tag usually required to attend.

The conference will feature two big events, the keynote and the Platforms State of the Union, as well as more than 100 engineering sessions, developer forums, and 1-on-1 developer labs by appointment.

WWDC typically focuses on software updates, with some new hardware versions. This year was no different, with Apple executives announcing new editions of iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, watchOS 7, and macOS 10.16. New devices such as iPhones and iPads are typically left for Apple's annual Special Event hosted in the fall.

Here are all of the announcements made at WWDC 2020, and what businesses need to know about them:

1. iOS

Cook invited Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering at Apple, to introduce iOS 14.

"iOS is central to how we navigate our life and remain connected," Federighi said.

The three core updates to iOS: App Library, updated Widgets, and Picture in Picture.

Currently, apps can take up pages and pages of your home screen, but the App Library automatically organizes apps for you. Users can even hide pages of apps they don't use often, Federighi said.

With widgets, they still help you get info at a glance, but they are now completely reimagined and data rich. All widgets can be different sizes and seen in "Today View" shows all your widgets in one place, but the new iOS also allows you to drag a widget out of Today View and onto your home screen.

Picture in Picture was the other foundational update in iOS 14. With this feature, users can continue viewing videos when navigating to other apps. The video simply turns into a small window at the bottom of the screen. Users can even just keep the audio up on the side, Federighi said.

Other updates to iOS 13 include:

Messages: Pin favorite messages at top of message list.

Group messages: Reply inline to specific messages, and mention specific people in the group.



Memoji: Adds face masks and more than 20 new hairstyles and head coverings.



Maps: Rebuilt maps added cycling and EV routing for electric cars.



Carplay: In most new cars, allows users to add new wallpapers. Developing tech to unlock your car from iPhone.



App store: App clips lets you access features in apps without downloading the full app.



2. iPadOS

Josh Shaffer, Apple engineering director, took the screen to introduce iPadOS 14. The new operating system has the same redesigned widgets as iOS, as well as the updated Siri.

iPadOS is unique, however, in its revamped sidebar, which allows users to drag and drop photos, similar to the functionality on a Mac. The OS also has universal search, which allow users to search within apps, find contacts, start web searches, or locate documents.

With the new call experiences, phone calls won't take up your entire screen, instead allowing you to view who is calling with a small phone symbol, limiting disruption, Shaffer said.

Major updates to iPad's Apple Pencil were also announced. Scribble completely revolutionizes how Apple Pencil is used. With on-device machine learning, users can write words into any text field with the Apple Pencil, and it will be converted directly into text.

3. WatchOS

One of the most exciting and prolific announcements at WWDC 2020 was WatchOS 7, which has a bevy of new features.

"Apple Watch has been an intelligent guardian of your health," said Kevin Lynch, vice president of technology at Apple. And the updates are taking it to the next level.

In WatchOS 7, complications are richer, allowing for more detailed watch faces. Developers can build rich complications with Swift UI, and all users can easily share watch faces. With Face Sharing, users can look through various watch faces, click "Add Apple Watch face" to the desired design, and immediately have access.

Maps on WatchOS 7 has also been optimized for cyclists, allowing cyclists to get directions on their wrists, Lynch said.

Julz Arney, senior project manager for fitness experiences at Apple, joined the screen to discuss the significant updates to fitness and health on Apple Watch.

WatchOS 7 is adding Dance to Apple workouts, with the ability to track hip hop, Bollywood, cardio dancing, and more. Core workouts are now accurately tracked, and functional training and cool down have been added as workouts.

The Apple Activity App also received a brand new name: Fitness. The summary tab in Fitness has been redesigned, allowing for an easy, seamless way to see all of your workout history.

Perhaps the biggest addition to WatchOS 7 is sleep tracking, a feature competitor Fitbit has had for years. Users can choose when they would like to go to bed and when they would like to wake up. When it's time to go to bed, your phone will see a Wind Down screen, helping to minimize distractions by enabling Do Not Disturb mode. Your watch will also have a dimmed Wind Down screen, with Do Not Disturb enabled.

Using a machine learning model, the watch tracks your micro movements based on the rise and fall of your breath. When it's time to wake up, users can chose between a sound alarm or haptic alert from the watch.

