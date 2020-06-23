WWDC 2020: watchOS7 gets a makeover with new personalization, health, sleep and fitness for Apple Watch

Automatic handwashing detection and watch face sharing are two of the new features on watchOS 7 coming out this fall.

Image: Apple Inc.

Long-awaited features are being added to Apple Watch with a preview of watchOS 7 on Monday at WWDC 2020.

Some of the new features include watch face sharing, sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection and a hearing health feature. There's also additional workout types such as dance, and Maps is updated with cycling directions and language translation through Siri.

"We're energized by the positive impact Apple Watch is having on our customers and are excited to deliver meaningful new tools that support their health, fitness, and wellness," said Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer, in a press release. "watchOS 7 brings sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, and new workout types together with a whole new way to discover and use watch faces, helping our users stay healthy, active, and connected."

SEE: Apple iPadOS: A cheat sheet (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

Watch faces are customizable, with a range of configurations to suit different activities or lifestyles. Watch faces can be shared through Messages or Mail, and people can even create their own.

The Chronograph Pro watch face has a tachymeter to calculate speed based on time traveled over a fixed distance, the Photos watch face has color filters, and the X-Large face has an option where the user can add an app, which Apple has always called "complications" for the Apple Watch.

Sleep tracking app

Image: Apple Inc.

Brand new to Apple is a Sleep app. The watch will automatically turn on Do Not Disturb and keep the screen from waking when the user goes to bed. A sleep analysis chart will show how much sleep the wearer has had in the past week using the accelerometer to track sleep.



There's a Wind Down that allows Apple Watch and iPhone users to create a customized routine before bed that includes setting up a specific scene in the Home app or using a meditation app or listening to soothing music.



Since many people use their sleeping time to charge their Apple Watch, now they'll get a notification if their battery is below 30% near bedtime. If they opt to charge it after waking up, they'll get an iPhone notification when the watch is at 100%.

Sleep data is encrypted on the device or in iCloud with iCloud sync.

Health app features

Automatic handwashing detection is a new feature on Apple Watch. Using motion sensors, the microphone and an on-device machine learning, the watch automatically detects when someone is washing their hands and it initiates a 20-second countdown timer. If the user finishers early, they'll be prompted to keep washing their hands. The Apple Watch can also remind someone to wash their hands when they return home.

Handwashing frequency and duration can be tracked via the app.

Image: Apple Inc.

The Noise app was introduced in watchOS 6 to measure ambient sound levels and duration of exposure, and watchOS 7 expands upon that with headphone audio notifications. This allows users to know how loudly they're listening to media through their headphones and the impact on hearing over time.

There are also new mobility metrics available in the Health app including low-range cardio fitness, walking speed, stair-descent speed, stair-ascent speed, six-minute walk distance, double support time, step length, and asymmetry. The clinical community can use these metrics to monitor patients' ability to move safely and easily as they age. Developers such as Zimmer Biomet, a musculoskeletal healthcare company, use these metrics in patient care and in management tools such as mymobility.

Workout app

There are additional workout types supported by the Workout app: Core Training, Dance, Functional Strength Training and Cooldown.



Advanced sensor fusion that combines data from the heart rate sensor and inputs from the accelerometer and gyroscope are used to capture calorie exertion for Dance. Four dance styles were used to validate this exercise: Bollywood, cardio dance, hip-hop and Latin.

Under the section currently labeled Activity in watchOS 6, it will be renamed Fitness in watchOS 7. There will be a view of data including daily workouts, award and activity trends.

Other updates to watchOS 7 include:

Siri can translate languages directly from the wrist.

Developers can create graphic complications with SwiftUI.

New developer tools such as Xcode Previews make building complications easier.

New complications for native features include Camera Remote, Sleep and Shortcuts.

The developer beta of watchOS 7 is available to Apple Developer Program members at developer.apple.com starting on Monday. For the first time, a public beta will be available to watchOS users next month at beta.apple.com.

WatchOS 7 will be available this fall as a free software update for Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch Series 4 or Apple Watch Series 5 paired with iPhone 6s or later running iOS 14 or later.

Apple Weekly Newsletter Whether you want iPhone and Mac tips or the latest enterprise-specific Apple news, we've got you covered. Delivered Tuesdays Sign up today

Also see