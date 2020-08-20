Zoom is coming to Amazon Echo, Google Nest and Facebook Portal: Here's when

The Amazon Echo Show, Facebook Portal and Google Nest Hub will all support the Zoom app starting in September, allowing users to launch meetings directly from their chosen smart display.

Zoom is being made available in more places than ever, with the video-conferencing app now heading to popular smart displays from Amazon, Facebook and Google.

Each device will bring its own bit of smart tech magic to the Zoom meeting experience. Facebook Portal, for example, uses auto-tracking cameras to keep callers in frame and in focus at all times. With Google Nest Hub Max, meanwhile, users can integrate Zoom with Google Calendar and Google Assistant, allowing them to launch scheduled meetings using the "Hey Google, join my Zoom meeting" command.

It's a similar experience on the Amazon Echo Show, which will support Alexa voice commands and will also automatically launch scheduled Zoom meetings if users have linked their calendar to their Echo Show device, without needing a Zoom meeting ID or passcode.

Zoom is expanding compatibility for smart displays as part of its Zoom for Home offering, a collection of video-conferencing hardware and software tools geared towards remote-working and home-office setups. Its availability on third-party smart displays is a significant step forward for Zoom, particularly as Google and Facebook both have direct competitors in the form of their own respective video-chat apps.

Oded Gal, chief product officer at Zoom, said: "We're excited to bring Zoom to these popular devices. It's more apparent than ever that people are looking for easy-to-use displays for their video communications needs, both professionally and personally."

Zoom on Portal will be publicly available in September, with Facebook also adding support for BlueJeans, GoToMeeting and WebEx. The app will be supported on the Portal, Portal Mini and Portal+ device variants, with support for Portal TV coming at a later date.

Zoom on Amazon Echo Show and Zoom on Nest Hub Max will be available from late autumn 2020.

