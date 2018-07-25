10 companies hiring for remote jobs where you can literally work from anywhere

Remote work is sweeping the country, with 43% of US employees working remotely at least some of the time. The shift in work style can be attributed to advances in technology, allowing employees to better collaborate with coworkers and complete their work out of the office. Working remotely is great for employees who work better outside of an office environment, or who fit the position perfectly but live in a different city.

Posting remote jobs allows companies to reach more tech talent, since the candidate doesn't have to be in the same city. Many companies are offering remote positions now because of the flexibility. Some of the most in-demand remote tech jobs include software engineers, full stack developers, front end developers, .NET developers, and development operations engineers.

Even though remote work allows employees to work from anywhere, 95% of remote jobs still require a person to be in a certain region or state. In order to help job seekers trying to find remote jobs without geographical limitations, FlexJobs has compiled a list of 30 companies that nixed location specification.

The list is taken from a study of remote job postings from over 50,000 companies in the FlexJobs database from the first six months of 2018, according to a FlexJobs post.

Here are the top 10 companies that offer work-from-anywhere remote positions:

UnitedHealth Group SAP Anthem, Inc. Fiserv Syneos Health PRA Health Sciences InVision Appen Grand Canyon University - GCU Western Governors University

Click here to see the full list of companies.

If you are considering remote work, first think about if you are disciplined enough to handle a remote job and if your profession is able to be completed remotely. Check out this article for more tips on applying for a remote job and thriving in it. And click here to make sure you have all the right tools to get set up.

For managers looking to hire remote work talent, remember to start small and hire the right people that can handle the position. Check out this article for some tips on how to get prepared for the recruitment process.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

While remote jobs are gaining popularity in the US, 95% of them still have geographic limitations. — FlexJobs, 2018

FlexJobs compiled a list of 30 companies that offer remote jobs without location specifications; they cover a multitude of work industries including education, medical, health, and IT.

