12 tech jobs with the best career opportunities

These in-demand tech jobs have high career opportunity ratings and base salaries of over $80,000, according to Glassdoor.

Tech jobs dominate Glassdoor's list of 25 Jobs with the Best Career Opportunities, released Wednesday.

The report analyzed millions of employee reviews on Glassdoor to identify the jobs with the best career opportunities across the US, all of which pay are in high demand and pay well above the US median base salary.

Having the chance to advance your career is a key factor in work satisfaction, previous Glassdoor research found. These roles offer that career momentum more than others.

"Tech positions make up nearly half of the jobs with the best career opportunities, yet another reminder that these jobs are in-demand and hiring beyond Silicon Valley," Amanda Stansell, Glassdoor senior economic research analyst, told TechRepublic. "Finance, retail and health care companies need Salesforce developers and data scientists to wrangle and analyze big data."

The list ranks US-based jobs, weighing those with the highest career opportunity ratings from employees over the past year on a scale of 1 to 5, those that have at least 2,000 open positions, and those with a median base salary of $80,000.

"While these roles are in high demand, recruiting tech talent is highly competitive, and that's why we see employers paying top dollar for many tech jobs on the list," Stansell said. "These in-demand tech jobs with strong earning potential drive higher career opportunity scores that tout a positive outlook on the future of work within their area of expertise."

Here are the 12 tech jobs with the greatest opportunities for career growth, according to Glassdoor:

Career Opportunities Rating: 4.1

Median Base Salary: $81,721

Job Openings on Glassdoor: 3,193

Career Opportunities Rating: 4.1

Median Base Salary: $102,054

Job Openings on Glassdoor: 2,045

Career Opportunities Rating: 3.9

Median Base Salary: $110,160

Job Openings on Glassdoor: 6,789

Career Opportunities Rating: 3.9

Median Base Salary: $82,087

Job Openings on Glassdoor: 9,367

Career Opportunities Rating: 3.8

Median Base Salary: $94,555

Job Openings on Glassdoor: 2,097

Career Opportunities Rating: 3.8

Median Base Salary: $107,619

Job Openings on Glassdoor: 5,505

Career Opportunities Rating: 3.8

Median Base Salary: $101,527

Job Openings on Glassdoor: 5,489

Career Opportunities Rating: 3.8

Median Base Salary: $97,771

Job Openings on Glassdoor: 2,580

Career Opportunities Rating: 3.7

Median Base Salary: $117,113

Job Openings on Glassdoor: 12,865

Career Opportunities Rating: 3.7

Median Base Salary: $130,595

Job Openings on Glassdoor: 7,850

Career Opportunities Rating: 3.7

Median Base Salary: $91,660

Job Openings on Glassdoor: 2,010

Career Opportunities Rating: 3.6

Median Base Salary: $117,250

Job Openings on Glassdoor: 9,659

Outside of tech, other jobs that made the top 25 on the list include tax manager (no. 1), HR manager (no. 5), and dentist (no. 18).

