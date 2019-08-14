12 tech jobs with the best career opportunities

By in CXO on August 14, 2019, 5:00 AM PST

These in-demand tech jobs have high career opportunity ratings and base salaries of over $80,000, according to Glassdoor.

The 10 best companies to work for in 2019 Tech companies took a third of the top spots in terms of best places to work based on employee ratings, according to a Glassdoor report.

Tech jobs dominate Glassdoor's list of 25 Jobs with the Best Career Opportunities, released Wednesday. 

The report analyzed millions of employee reviews on Glassdoor to identify the jobs with the best career opportunities across the US, all of which pay are in high demand and pay well above the US median base salary. 

SEE: Special report: IT Jobs in 2020: A leader's guide (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

Having the chance to advance your career is a key factor in work satisfaction, previous Glassdoor research found. These roles offer that career momentum more than others. 

More for CXOs

"Tech positions make up nearly half of the jobs with the best career opportunities, yet another reminder that these jobs are in-demand and hiring beyond Silicon Valley," Amanda Stansell, Glassdoor senior economic research analyst, told TechRepublic. "Finance, retail and health care companies need Salesforce developers and data scientists to wrangle and analyze big data."

The list ranks US-based jobs, weighing those with the highest career opportunity ratings from employees over the past year on a scale of 1 to 5, those that have at least 2,000 open positions, and those with a median base salary of $80,000. 

"While these roles are in high demand, recruiting tech talent is highly competitive, and that's why we see employers paying top dollar for many tech jobs on the list," Stansell said. "These in-demand tech jobs with strong earning potential drive higher career opportunity scores that tout a positive outlook on the future of work within their area of expertise." 

Here are the 12 tech jobs with the greatest opportunities for career growth, according to Glassdoor: 

1. Salesforce Developer

  • Career Opportunities Rating: 4.1

  • Median Base Salary: $81,721

  • Job Openings on Glassdoor: 3,193

2. Product Designer

  • Career Opportunities Rating: 4.1

  • Median Base Salary: $102,054

  • Job Openings on Glassdoor: 2,045

3.  Data Scientist

  • Career Opportunities Rating: 3.9

  • Median Base Salary: $110,160

  • Job Openings on Glassdoor: 6,789

4. Java Developer 

  • Career Opportunities Rating: 3.9

  • Median Base Salary: $82,087

  • Job Openings on Glassdoor: 9,367

5. Mobile Developer 

  • Career Opportunities Rating: 3.8

  • Median Base Salary: $94,555

  • Job Openings on Glassdoor: 2,097

6. Devops Engineer

  • Career Opportunities Rating: 3.8

  • Median Base Salary: $107,619

  • Job Openings on Glassdoor: 5,505

7. Data Engineer

  • Career Opportunities Rating: 3.8

  • Median Base Salary: $101,527

  • Job Openings on Glassdoor: 5,489

8. Scrum Master 

  • Career Opportunities Rating: 3.8

  • Median Base Salary: $97,771

  • Job Openings on Glassdoor: 2,580

9. Product Manager

  • Career Opportunities Rating: 3.7

  • Median Base Salary: $117,113

  • Job Openings on Glassdoor: 12,865

10. Solutions Architect

  • Career Opportunities Rating: 3.7

  • Median Base Salary: $130,595

  • Job Openings on Glassdoor: 7,850

11. QA Manager

  • Career Opportunities Rating: 3.7

  • Median Base Salary: $91,660

  • Job Openings on Glassdoor: 2,010

12. Software Development Engineer

  • Career Opportunities Rating: 3.6

  • Median Base Salary: $117,250

  • Job Openings on Glassdoor: 9,659

Outside of tech, other jobs that made the top 25 on the list include tax manager (no. 1), HR manager (no. 5), and dentist (no. 18). 

For more, check out The 10 best tech jobs in America for 2019 on TechRepublic. 

Also see 

Programmers working in the office

Image: iStockphoto/RossHelen

Editor's Picks

By Alison DeNisco Rayome

Alison DeNisco Rayome is a Senior Editor for TechRepublic. She covers CXO, cybersecurity, and the convergence of tech and the workplace.

Related Topics:

CXO Tech & Work Innovation Digital Transformation Tech Industry SMBs Security CXO on ZDNet
Show Comments

Editor's Picks