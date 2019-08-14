12 tech jobs with the best career opportunities

These in-demand tech jobs have high career opportunity ratings and base salaries of over $80,000, according to Glassdoor.
Tech jobs dominate Glassdoor's list of 25 Jobs with the Best Career Opportunities, released Wednesday.
The report analyzed millions of employee reviews on Glassdoor to identify the jobs with the best career opportunities across the US, all of which pay are in high demand and pay well above the US median base salary.
SEE: Special report: IT Jobs in 2020: A leader's guide (free PDF) (TechRepublic)
Having the chance to advance your career is a key factor in work satisfaction, previous Glassdoor research found. These roles offer that career momentum more than others.
"Tech positions make up nearly half of the jobs with the best career opportunities, yet another reminder that these jobs are in-demand and hiring beyond Silicon Valley," Amanda Stansell, Glassdoor senior economic research analyst, told TechRepublic. "Finance, retail and health care companies need Salesforce developers and data scientists to wrangle and analyze big data."
The list ranks US-based jobs, weighing those with the highest career opportunity ratings from employees over the past year on a scale of 1 to 5, those that have at least 2,000 open positions, and those with a median base salary of $80,000.
"While these roles are in high demand, recruiting tech talent is highly competitive, and that's why we see employers paying top dollar for many tech jobs on the list," Stansell said. "These in-demand tech jobs with strong earning potential drive higher career opportunity scores that tout a positive outlook on the future of work within their area of expertise."
Here are the 12 tech jobs with the greatest opportunities for career growth, according to Glassdoor:
1. Salesforce Developer
Career Opportunities Rating: 4.1
Median Base Salary: $81,721
Job Openings on Glassdoor: 3,193
2. Product Designer
Career Opportunities Rating: 4.1
Median Base Salary: $102,054
Job Openings on Glassdoor: 2,045
3. Data Scientist
Career Opportunities Rating: 3.9
Median Base Salary: $110,160
Job Openings on Glassdoor: 6,789
4. Java Developer
Career Opportunities Rating: 3.9
Median Base Salary: $82,087
Job Openings on Glassdoor: 9,367
5. Mobile Developer
Career Opportunities Rating: 3.8
Median Base Salary: $94,555
Job Openings on Glassdoor: 2,097
6. Devops Engineer
Career Opportunities Rating: 3.8
Median Base Salary: $107,619
Job Openings on Glassdoor: 5,505
7. Data Engineer
Career Opportunities Rating: 3.8
Median Base Salary: $101,527
Job Openings on Glassdoor: 5,489
8. Scrum Master
Career Opportunities Rating: 3.8
Median Base Salary: $97,771
Job Openings on Glassdoor: 2,580
9. Product Manager
Career Opportunities Rating: 3.7
Median Base Salary: $117,113
Job Openings on Glassdoor: 12,865
10. Solutions Architect
Career Opportunities Rating: 3.7
Median Base Salary: $130,595
Job Openings on Glassdoor: 7,850
11. QA Manager
Career Opportunities Rating: 3.7
Median Base Salary: $91,660
Job Openings on Glassdoor: 2,010
12. Software Development Engineer
Career Opportunities Rating: 3.6
Median Base Salary: $117,250
Job Openings on Glassdoor: 9,659
Outside of tech, other jobs that made the top 25 on the list include tax manager (no. 1), HR manager (no. 5), and dentist (no. 18).
For more, check out The 10 best tech jobs in America for 2019 on TechRepublic.
Also see
IT budgeting: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)
Cloud providers 2019: A buyer's guide (TechRepublic download)
Policy pack: Workplace ethics (TechRepublic Premium)
Tech Budgets 2019: A CXO's Guide (ZDNet)
Best to-do list apps for managing tasks on any platform (Download.com)
CXO: More must-read coverage (TechRepublic on Flipboard)