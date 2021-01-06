14 face masks that benefit charitable causes

We'll be wearing masks in public for a while. These 14 fashionable options make the purchase worth it by donating to COVID-relief, and non-COVID related, charitable causes.
You may have started the COVID-19 pandemic with a single mask, but with nearly a year passed since restrictions began (if you're anything like me) you've probably amassed a sizable collection of face masks in various styles and materials.
If you're still searching for the perfect mask with the perfect fit, or simply want to wear something else for a change, these 14 facemasks are all great options. Not only are they stylish and fun, they also all give back to charity when masks are purchased.
Not all of the masks presented here donate to COVID-19 related charitable causes, so you'll have your pick of causes when selecting one of these.
Vistaprint RNS mask
Custom print company Vistaprint is doing more than just producing calendars, postcards, and wedding invitations in 2021: They're also making facemasks. There's a whole slew of designs from artists, as well as the option to upload your own art or photos to put on a custom mask.
Vistaprint is donating to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through organizations like Something in the Water, Save Small Business Fund, and Kids in Need Foundation, and has also donated PPE to front-line workers as well.$13 at Vistaprint
Lucky Brand cotton pleated face masks
Lucky Brand's pleated cotton masks come in packs of five, and when you purchase one, another pack is donated to a charitable group that distributes them to low-income residents of the Los Angeles area.$25 at Lucky Brand
Sock It To Me classic black mask
These masks are described by the company as "classic black face masks [that go] with everything, making getting dressed real easy." Even better, when you buy one, another is donated to Meals on Wheels for volunteers to wear when distributing food to the elderly.$15 at Sock It To Me
Day Owl face mask and case
These cotton and canvas masks have a pop-up nose cover which helps them fit a bit more snugly, without riding as high on the bridge of your nose. They also come with a carrying case. They're manufactured in cooperation with First Mile, a supply chain initiative that empowers people in developing countries with a living wage. First Mile also gets a mask for each mask sold to be donated to a worker in their initiative.$16 at Day Owl
Uncommon Goods rainbow face coverings
The designs on these masks were created by children between ages four and 11, giving them a fun, whimsical look. You can feel doubly good knowing that 100% of the profits from the sale of these masks is going to COVID-19 relief efforts.$25 at Uncommon Goods
Everlane 100% human face masks
This five pack of masks comes in several different color and pattern combos, and 10% of each sale is donated to the American Civil Liberties Union. That goes for all of the 100% Human line, so if you're in the mood to be charitable, snag a few other items as well.$25 at Everlane
Camp Collection rainbow masks
Camp Collection started by donating masks to essential businesses, but has since switched gears to donate money to No Kid Hungry, an organization dedicated to ending child hunger in the US. This six-pack of masks isn't cheap, but the cause is a good one.$55 at Camp Collection
Parachute Home face masks
Parachute is a bedding company and it's turning extra sheet fabric into masks that the reviews describe as comfortable and "soft like a pillow." These masks come in sets of five, and for each purchased another set is donated to those in need through GetUsPPE and Safe Place for Youth.$30 at Parachute Home
Disney cloth face masks
Disney has masks in a whole bunch of kid and adult-friendly designs. Disney has also donated over one million masks to underserved communities, as well as raising (so far) over $1 million from the sale of its masks for MedShare, a global health care charity.$20 at Disney
A DIOP kente print face masks
Detroit-based DIOP manufactures masks in a wide variety of Ghanian Kente prints and it donates a portion of each purchase to various charities in the Detroit area. The more you buy, the greater the donation percentage, so stock up on some of these fantastically-designed masks and be sure to check out their running list of all charitable donations to date so you can see where your money is going.$15 at DIOP
Ari Jogiel Vanguard mask
LA-based Ari Jogiel is doing a "one for one" donation on its Vanguard masks made of antimicrobial fabric and featuring a built-in cotton gauze filter. To date Ari Jogiel has donated over 25,000 masks.$10 at Ari Jogiel
RE/DONE upcycled bandana mask
These masks are made from old bandanas so not only is each one unique, it's also more environmentally sustainable than newly-made fabrics. RE/DONE is also one of the more generous companies donating to COVID-19 relief--for each individual mask sold, five are donated to front line workers.$30 at RE/DONE
Steele Canvas x Food52 cloth face mask
Food52 partnered with canvas goods company Steele Canvas to sell these masks made from repurposed materials and for each sold another is donated to those in need. There are two options to choose from: Denim, which is great for winter, and chambray, a thinner, lighter, and softer version of denim that may be more suited for the warm months ahead.$22 at Food52
Buck Mason M2 mask
This five pack of masks is made from ultra-soft pima cotton and is the second design from Buck Mason. The company said the improved fit of these masks should eliminate glasses fogging and channel air downward. For each mask purchased, another is donated to a medical center in the United States; so far Buck Mason has donated over 850,000 masks.$30 at Buck Mason