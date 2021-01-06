14 face masks that benefit charitable causes

We'll be wearing masks in public for a while. These 14 fashionable options make the purchase worth it by donating to COVID-relief, and non-COVID related, charitable causes.

You may have started the COVID-19 pandemic with a single mask, but with nearly a year passed since restrictions began (if you're anything like me) you've probably amassed a sizable collection of face masks in various styles and materials.

If you're still searching for the perfect mask with the perfect fit, or simply want to wear something else for a change, these 14 facemasks are all great options. Not only are they stylish and fun, they also all give back to charity when masks are purchased.

Not all of the masks presented here donate to COVID-19 related charitable causes, so you'll have your pick of causes when selecting one of these.

Vistaprint RNS mask Image: Vistaprint Custom print company Vistaprint is doing more than just producing calendars, postcards, and wedding invitations in 2021: They're also making facemasks. There's a whole slew of designs from artists, as well as the option to upload your own art or photos to put on a custom mask. Vistaprint is donating to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through organizations like Something in the Water, Save Small Business Fund, and Kids in Need Foundation, and has also donated PPE to front-line workers as well. $13 at Vistaprint

Lucky Brand cotton pleated face masks Image: Lucky Brand Lucky Brand's pleated cotton masks come in packs of five, and when you purchase one, another pack is donated to a charitable group that distributes them to low-income residents of the Los Angeles area. $25 at Lucky Brand

Sock It To Me classic black mask Image: Sock It To Me These masks are described by the company as "classic black face masks [that go] with everything, making getting dressed real easy." Even better, when you buy one, another is donated to Meals on Wheels for volunteers to wear when distributing food to the elderly. $15 at Sock It To Me

Day Owl face mask and case Image: Day Owl These cotton and canvas masks have a pop-up nose cover which helps them fit a bit more snugly, without riding as high on the bridge of your nose. They also come with a carrying case. They're manufactured in cooperation with First Mile, a supply chain initiative that empowers people in developing countries with a living wage. First Mile also gets a mask for each mask sold to be donated to a worker in their initiative. $16 at Day Owl

Uncommon Goods rainbow face coverings Image: Uncommon Goods The designs on these masks were created by children between ages four and 11, giving them a fun, whimsical look. You can feel doubly good knowing that 100% of the profits from the sale of these masks is going to COVID-19 relief efforts. $25 at Uncommon Goods

Everlane 100% human face masks Image: Everlane This five pack of masks comes in several different color and pattern combos, and 10% of each sale is donated to the American Civil Liberties Union. That goes for all of the 100% Human line, so if you're in the mood to be charitable, snag a few other items as well. $25 at Everlane

Camp Collection rainbow masks Image: Camp Collection Camp Collection started by donating masks to essential businesses, but has since switched gears to donate money to No Kid Hungry, an organization dedicated to ending child hunger in the US. This six-pack of masks isn't cheap, but the cause is a good one. $55 at Camp Collection

Parachute Home face masks Image: Parachute Home Parachute is a bedding company and it's turning extra sheet fabric into masks that the reviews describe as comfortable and "soft like a pillow." These masks come in sets of five, and for each purchased another set is donated to those in need through GetUsPPE and Safe Place for Youth. $30 at Parachute Home

Disney cloth face masks Image: Disney Disney has masks in a whole bunch of kid and adult-friendly designs. Disney has also donated over one million masks to underserved communities, as well as raising (so far) over $1 million from the sale of its masks for MedShare, a global health care charity. $20 at Disney

A DIOP kente print face masks Image: DIOP Detroit-based DIOP manufactures masks in a wide variety of Ghanian Kente prints and it donates a portion of each purchase to various charities in the Detroit area. The more you buy, the greater the donation percentage, so stock up on some of these fantastically-designed masks and be sure to check out their running list of all charitable donations to date so you can see where your money is going. $15 at DIOP

Ari Jogiel Vanguard mask Image: Ari Jogel LA-based Ari Jogiel is doing a "one for one" donation on its Vanguard masks made of antimicrobial fabric and featuring a built-in cotton gauze filter. To date Ari Jogiel has donated over 25,000 masks. $10 at Ari Jogiel

RE/DONE upcycled bandana mask Image: RE/DONE These masks are made from old bandanas so not only is each one unique, it's also more environmentally sustainable than newly-made fabrics. RE/DONE is also one of the more generous companies donating to COVID-19 relief--for each individual mask sold, five are donated to front line workers. $30 at RE/DONE

Steele Canvas x Food52 cloth face mask Image: Food52 Food52 partnered with canvas goods company Steele Canvas to sell these masks made from repurposed materials and for each sold another is donated to those in need. There are two options to choose from: Denim, which is great for winter, and chambray, a thinner, lighter, and softer version of denim that may be more suited for the warm months ahead. $22 at Food52