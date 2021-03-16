14% of workers have registered for a vaccine via their employer, according to a new poll

Many employees have received their first dose through an employer or registered to do so, but the vast majority of respondents are unaware of these opportunities, based on Blind's data.

Image: iStock/boggy22

In recent weeks, more than 71 million American adults have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 38 million are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. For perspective's sake, this means that about 12% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated.

On Friday, an anonymous network for professionals, Blind, published a report about a recent poll focused on COVID-19 inoculation provided through employers. Based on the raw dataset, many employees have received their first dose through an employer or registered to do so, but the vast majority of respondents are unaware of these workplace opportunities.

The dataset is based on a user-submitted survey and includes 1,277 responses collected between March 7 and March 12. The survey asked other users if they had registered for a COVID-19 vaccine through their place of employment and possible responses included "I already had my first dose," "I have registered," or stipulating that they had "never heard anything" from their employer.

Overall, 12% of respondents said they already had their first dose of the vaccine via their employer, 14% had registered via their employer, and about three-quarters (74%) said they never heard anything from their employer about such an opportunity.

Blind's anonymous framework allows users to identify their place of employment, and this means survey data can be parsed out by employer and industry. Among 159 respondents employed at Amazon, 11% said they had their first dose through the company, 12% had registered, and 77% said they had not heard anything about this opportunity from the company.

One in 10 of the 92 respondents employed at Microsoft said they had received their first dose, 11% had registered and 79% had not heard anything from the company about this inoculation opportunity.

Among 67 Facebook employees, 9% said they had received their first dose through their employer, 13% had registered, and 78% had not heard anything from the company about employer-provided inoculation. The vast majority of the 64 Google employees (78%) said they had not heard anything about employer-provided vaccination, 9% had registered for a shot, and 13% said they had received their first dose.

About one in six (17%) of the 46 Apple employees said they had registered, 9% had received their first dose, and three-quarters (74%) had not heard anything about this employer-provided vaccination opportunity from the company. Nearly one in five (19%) of the 26 Salesforce employees said they had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine through their employer and 8% had registered.

"Employees getting vaccinated is the first step for safely reopening the offices in the second half of this year. What the real question is if vaccination alone will make employees feel safe to return," said Kyum Kim, Blind's co-founder.

