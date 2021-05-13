25 in-demand blockchain jobs available right now on Indeed, Dice and Glassdoor
JP Morgan Chase, Coinbase and IBM are all looking for developers with expertise in smart contracts and hyperledger technologies.

DeFi—that's decentralized finance in case you're not keeping up with the latest industry jargon—is full of job opportunities. You can find full-time or contract work and show up in person when offices fully reopen or work remotely. Here is a look at 25 blockchain jobs in a variety of industries.

To be included on this list, jobs had to be posted within the last week on Dice, Glassdoor or Indeed. Each listing has five data points:

  1. Title
  2. Company
  3. Option to work remotely
  4. Salary
  5. Top three skill requirements from job listing

A few companies list salary but many don't and fall back on the standard "salary depends on experience" option. You'll need to make a case for the salary you deserve or at least work the question into the interview process early on. 

Asset review manager, blockchain security, Coinbase

Remote
No salary listed
Requirements: 

  • Ability to identify top risks and available mitigations for an asset
  • Ability to answer the question: What can go wrong on a crypto asset network, how will we know about it, and what can we do about it? 
  • Ability to perform structured asset reviews using internal tooling and a framework that has been internally developed 

Indeed

AWSP staff DevOps engineer, Infinity Consulting Solutions

Remote
No salary listed
Requirements:

  • 5+ years of hands-on Software Development experience
  • Extensive experience with automated build systems such as Travis CI, Github Actions, GitLab or similar
  • Building on/supporting multiple platforms (Mac, Linux, Windows, Cloud, etc.)

Dice

Blockchain developer, Aron Innovative

Remote
$27 - $72/hour
Requirements: 

  • GoLang/Python/Solidity
  • Experience with blockchain software dev on at least one major ecosystem
  • Smart contracts, Ethereum, NFTs, DAOs, etc.

Glassdoor

Blockchain developer, CyberCoders

Las Vegas, Nevada
$130,000 to $160,000
Requirements:

  • Great passion for all things Defi and blockchain
  • Experience with Ethereum, layer 2 solutions and DLT
  • Experience with smart contracts

Glassdoor

Blockchain developer, MITSIX

Morrisville, North Carolina
$53/hour
Requirements:

  • Detailed knowledge and hands-on experience on major blockchains/DLT (Hyperledger, R3 Corda, etc.) and understanding of which use cases are suitable for each blockchain/DLT
  • Ability to anticipate how malicious actors may attempt to subvert blockchains/DLT applications
  • Hands-on experience in writing, debugging, testing and optimizing smart contracts for Hyperledger Besu

Glassdoor

Blockchain developer, OTOY

Bunker Hill Towers, California
$80,000 to $150,000
Requirements:

  • Educated in cryptography, fintech or related field or experience preferred
  • Experience or interest in distributed and decentralized systems preferred
  • Knowledgeable in multiple blockchain protocols 

Glassdoor

Blockchain engineer, Rex Teams

Austin, Texas
No salary listed
Requirements:

  • World class blockchain expertise
  • 5-10 years of experience in a fast-paced environment
  • Grit, determination and entrepreneurial instincts

Glassdoor

Blockchain developer, Telcoin

Norfolk, Nebraska
No salary listed
Requirements:

  • Bachelor's and/or master's degree in computer science preferred
  • Experience writing high-quality, well-tested Solidity code
  • Knowledge of the EVM, blockchain technology, and crypto-economic protocols

Glassdoor

Blockchain developer, Watson Health, IBM

Yorktown, New York
$59,000 to $125,000 (Glassdoor estimate)
Requirements:

  • 3+ years of experience Node.js, Golang, Kubernetes, Docker, Git, REST APIs
  • 2+ years of experience IBM Blockchain Platform or Hyperledger Fabric
  • 2+ years developing with cloud technologies

Glassdoor

Cryptocurrency/Blockchain developer, Perception System

San Jose, California
No salary listed
Requirements:

  • Experience with any of the language Node.JS or Python or Go Language
  • Experience with any of the blockchain crypto framework (Ethereum/Ripple/Corda or other)
  • Experience with relational and/or NoSQL databases

Glassdoor

Developer advocate, Chainlink Labs

Remote
No salary listed
Requirements:

  • 4-7 years' experience in the software industry working as a developer, evangelist, advocate, or dev-tools expert
  • Passion for the blockchain space and its power to change the world for the better
  • Exposure to Golang, JavaScript, Rust and/or Solidity or a keen interest in learning new languages

Indeed

Embedded C engineer, Maestro Technologies

Remote
Contract
Requirements:

  • Foundational understanding of cryptographic principles and concepts
  • Experience in the Internet of Things security space. 
  • Understanding of how to debug, troubleshoot and test embedded OS-based software

Dice

Frontend React Engineer, CyberCoders

Remote
$120,000 to $180,000
Requirements:

  • BS degree or equivalent experience
  • 3-5+ years'/senior-level experience in frontend development building responsive, performant and user-friendly frontend applications
  • Able to make independent decisions

Indeed

Full stack blockchain engineer, Props

Remote
$55,000 to $100,000
Requirements:

  • Willing to be available outside regular 9-5 hours to coordinate with global team
  • Strong experience with Node/Typescript micro-services
  • Experience or willingness to learn Angular/React Front-End + AWS DevOps, Terraform, RabbitMQ, Kuberenetes, Docker

Indeed

Full stack front-end blockchain developer, JPMorgan Chase Bank, NA

New York, New York
No salary listed
Requirements:

  • BS/BA degree or equivalent experience
  • Advanced knowledge of application, data and infrastructure architecture disciplines
  • Understanding of architecture and design across all systems

Glassdoor 

Lead blockchain engineer, Nuvalence

Remote
No salary listed
Requirements: 

  • Demonstrated experience creating sophisticated smart contracts or games on leading blockchains
  • Working knowledge of the various cryptographic consensus algorithms
  • Demonstrated expertise with distributed infrastructure development

Glassdoor

Product operations engineer, DevOps, Tassat

New York, New York (work from home available)
$140,000 - $160,000
Requirements:

  • 5+ years of relevant work experience
  • In-depth knowledge of Linux both on the command line and fundamental operating system concepts
  • Strong Python coding skills

Dice

Software developer, Denali Advanced Integration

Redmond, Washington
No salary listed
Requirements:

  • Proficient in Solidity and implementing smart contracts
  • Familiar with DEXs and AMMs
  • Ability to work independently, make sound discretionary judgments, and without close supervision once high-level goals are defined

Dice

Security engineer, Education, Coinbase

Remote
Salary not listed
Requirements:

  • Experience in program management, including going "from zero to one" in building new programs
  • Comfort and speed in understanding the technicals of many disparate technologies, our implementations of them and how they fit into the larger enterprise, security and privacy threat models
  • Ability to drive organizational change to ensure that Coinbase remains at least one step ahead of attackers

Glassdoor

Security user experience researcher, IBM

Austin, Texas
No salary listed
Requirements:

  • Experience in successfully driving strategic and tactical research
  • Proficient in Design Thinking methodologies
  • Enjoy working in a fast-paced, highly dynamic, rapidly growing environment

Glassdoor

Senior blockchain software engineer, Logyx

Mountain View, California
No salary listed
Requirements:

  • Bachelor / MS degree in computer science, engineering or a related subject
  • 6+ of strong experience in server-side engineering, distributed systems and microservices
  • Significant expertise in public and permissioned blockchain technologies, their architectures and trade-offs

Dice

Senior/lead backend developer, KORE1

Remote
$100,000 to $120,000
Requirements:

  • DevOps
  • Database
  • Cron

Dice

Senior smart contracts engineer, Jobot

Brooklyn, New York
No salary listed
Requirements:

  • Full stack web development (APIs, client-facing apps)
  • Strong with JavaScript (React) or TypeScript or NodeJS
  • Ability to write smart contracts using Solidity

Dice

Smart contract engineer, Immunefi

Remote
No salary listed
Required experience:

  • 1-3 years of experience with Solidity
  • A deep understanding of the Ethereum Virtual Machine
  • Prior experience deploying complex smart contract systems to the Ethereum mainnet

Indeed

Software engineer, blockchain (DeFi/WBTC), TribalScale

Remote
No salary listed
Requirements: 

  • 3+ years of Golang, Rust, Javascript, C++ or Java on the server-side
  • Having worked with some NodeJS required. Heavy experience is a plus.
  • Strong experience with taking a set of requirements and implementing them fully with minimal guidance

Indeed

Software engineer, AlphaPoint

Remote
$80,000 to $100,000
Requirements:

  • SQL: 4 years (Required)
  • C#: 4 years (Required)
  • Bachelor's (Preferred)

Indeed 


