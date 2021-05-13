25 in-demand blockchain jobs available right now on Indeed, Dice and Glassdoor

JP Morgan Chase, Coinbase and IBM are all looking for developers with expertise in smart contracts and hyperledger technologies.

DeFi—that's decentralized finance in case you're not keeping up with the latest industry jargon—is full of job opportunities. You can find full-time or contract work and show up in person when offices fully reopen or work remotely. Here is a look at 25 blockchain jobs in a variety of industries.

To be included on this list, jobs had to be posted within the last week on Dice, Glassdoor or Indeed. Each listing has five data points:

Title Company Option to work remotely Salary

Top three skill requirements from job listing

A few companies list salary but many don't and fall back on the standard "salary depends on experience" option. You'll need to make a case for the salary you deserve or at least work the question into the interview process early on.

Asset review manager, blockchain security, Coinbase

Remote

No salary listed

Requirements:



Ability to identify top risks and available mitigations for an asset

Ability to answer the question: What can go wrong on a crypto asset network, how will we know about it, and what can we do about it?

Ability to perform structured asset reviews using internal tooling and a framework that has been internally developed

Indeed

AWSP staff DevOps engineer, Infinity Consulting Solutions

Remote

No salary listed

Requirements:

5+ years of hands-on Software Development experience

Extensive experience with automated build systems such as Travis CI, Github Actions, GitLab or similar

Building on/supporting multiple platforms (Mac, Linux, Windows, Cloud, etc.)

Dice

Blockchain developer, Aron Innovative

Remote

$27 - $72/hour

Requirements:

GoLang/Python/Solidity

Experience with blockchain software dev on at least one major ecosystem

Smart contracts, Ethereum, NFTs, DAOs, etc.

Glassdoor

Blockchain developer, CyberCoders

Las Vegas, Nevada

$130,000 to $160,000

Requirements:

Great passion for all things Defi and blockchain

Experience with Ethereum, layer 2 solutions and DLT

Experience with smart contracts

Glassdoor

Blockchain developer, MITSIX

Morrisville, North Carolina

$53/hour

Requirements:

Detailed knowledge and hands-on experience on major blockchains/DLT (Hyperledger, R3 Corda, etc.) and understanding of which use cases are suitable for each blockchain/DLT

Ability to anticipate how malicious actors may attempt to subvert blockchains/DLT applications

Hands-on experience in writing, debugging, testing and optimizing smart contracts for Hyperledger Besu

Glassdoor

Blockchain developer, OTOY

Bunker Hill Towers, California

$80,000 to $150,000

Requirements:

Educated in cryptography, fintech or related field or experience preferred

Experience or interest in distributed and decentralized systems preferred

Knowledgeable in multiple blockchain protocols

Glassdoor

Blockchain engineer, Rex Teams

Austin, Texas

No salary listed

Requirements:

World class blockchain expertise

5-10 years of experience in a fast-paced environment

Grit, determination and entrepreneurial instincts

Glassdoor

Blockchain developer, Telcoin

Norfolk, Nebraska

No salary listed

Requirements:

Bachelor's and/or master's degree in computer science preferred

Experience writing high-quality, well-tested Solidity code

Knowledge of the EVM, blockchain technology, and crypto-economic protocols

Glassdoor

Blockchain developer, Watson Health, IBM

Yorktown, New York

$59,000 to $125,000 (Glassdoor estimate)

Requirements:

3+ years of experience Node.js, Golang, Kubernetes, Docker, Git, REST APIs

2+ years of experience IBM Blockchain Platform or Hyperledger Fabric

2+ years developing with cloud technologies

Glassdoor

Cryptocurrency/Blockchain developer, Perception System

San Jose, California

No salary listed

Requirements:

Experience with any of the language Node.JS or Python or Go Language

Experience with any of the blockchain crypto framework (Ethereum/Ripple/Corda or other)

Experience with relational and/or NoSQL databases

Glassdoor

Developer advocate, Chainlink Labs

Remote

No salary listed

Requirements:

4-7 years' experience in the software industry working as a developer, evangelist, advocate, or dev-tools expert

Passion for the blockchain space and its power to change the world for the better

Exposure to Golang, JavaScript, Rust and/or Solidity or a keen interest in learning new languages

Indeed

Embedded C engineer, Maestro Technologies

Remote

Contract

Requirements:

Foundational understanding of cryptographic principles and concepts

Experience in the Internet of Things security space.

Understanding of how to debug, troubleshoot and test embedded OS-based software

Dice

Frontend React Engineer, CyberCoders

Remote

$120,000 to $180,000

Requirements:

BS degree or equivalent experience

3-5+ years'/senior-level experience in frontend development building responsive, performant and user-friendly frontend applications

Able to make independent decisions

Indeed

Full stack blockchain engineer, Props

Remote

$55,000 to $100,000

Requirements:

Willing to be available outside regular 9-5 hours to coordinate with global team

Strong experience with Node/Typescript micro-services

Experience or willingness to learn Angular/React Front-End + AWS DevOps, Terraform, RabbitMQ, Kuberenetes, Docker

Indeed

Full stack front-end blockchain developer, JPMorgan Chase Bank, NA

New York, New York

No salary listed

Requirements:

BS/BA degree or equivalent experience

Advanced knowledge of application, data and infrastructure architecture disciplines

Understanding of architecture and design across all systems

Glassdoor

Lead blockchain engineer, Nuvalence

Remote

No salary listed

Requirements:

Demonstrated experience creating sophisticated smart contracts or games on leading blockchains

Working knowledge of the various cryptographic consensus algorithms

Demonstrated expertise with distributed infrastructure development

Glassdoor

Product operations engineer, DevOps, Tassat

New York, New York (work from home available)

$140,000 - $160,000

Requirements:

5+ years of relevant work experience

In-depth knowledge of Linux both on the command line and fundamental operating system concepts

Strong Python coding skills

Dice

Software developer, Denali Advanced Integration

Redmond, Washington

No salary listed

Requirements:

Proficient in Solidity and implementing smart contracts

Familiar with DEXs and AMMs

Ability to work independently, make sound discretionary judgments, and without close supervision once high-level goals are defined

Dice

Security engineer, Education, Coinbase

Remote

Salary not listed

Requirements:

Experience in program management, including going "from zero to one" in building new programs

Comfort and speed in understanding the technicals of many disparate technologies, our implementations of them and how they fit into the larger enterprise, security and privacy threat models

Ability to drive organizational change to ensure that Coinbase remains at least one step ahead of attackers

Glassdoor

Security user experience researcher, IBM

Austin, Texas

No salary listed

Requirements:

Experience in successfully driving strategic and tactical research

Proficient in Design Thinking methodologies

Enjoy working in a fast-paced, highly dynamic, rapidly growing environment

Glassdoor

Senior blockchain software engineer, Logyx

Mountain View, California

No salary listed

Requirements:

Bachelor / MS degree in computer science, engineering or a related subject

6+ of strong experience in server-side engineering, distributed systems and microservices

Significant expertise in public and permissioned blockchain technologies, their architectures and trade-offs

Dice

Senior/lead backend developer, KORE1

Remote

$100,000 to $120,000

Requirements:

DevOps

Database

Cron

Dice

Senior smart contracts engineer, Jobot

Brooklyn, New York

No salary listed

Requirements:

Full stack web development (APIs, client-facing apps)

Strong with JavaScript (React) or TypeScript or NodeJS

Ability to write smart contracts using Solidity

Dice

Smart contract engineer, Immunefi

Remote

No salary listed

Required experience:

1-3 years of experience with Solidity

A deep understanding of the Ethereum Virtual Machine

Prior experience deploying complex smart contract systems to the Ethereum mainnet

Indeed

Software engineer, blockchain (DeFi/WBTC), TribalScale

Remote

No salary listed

Requirements:

3+ years of Golang, Rust, Javascript, C++ or Java on the server-side

Having worked with some NodeJS required. Heavy experience is a plus.

Strong experience with taking a set of requirements and implementing them fully with minimal guidance

Indeed

Software engineer, AlphaPoint

Remote

$80,000 to $100,000

Requirements:

SQL: 4 years (Required)

C#: 4 years (Required)

Bachelor's (Preferred)

Indeed



