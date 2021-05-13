25 in-demand blockchain jobs available right now on Indeed, Dice and Glassdoor

JP Morgan Chase, Coinbase and IBM are all looking for developers with expertise in smart contracts and hyperledger technologies.
DeFi—that's decentralized finance in case you're not keeping up with the latest industry jargon—is full of job opportunities. You can find full-time or contract work and show up in person when offices fully reopen or work remotely. Here is a look at 25 blockchain jobs in a variety of industries.
To be included on this list, jobs had to be posted within the last week on Dice, Glassdoor or Indeed. Each listing has five data points:
- Title
- Company
- Option to work remotely
- Salary
- Top three skill requirements from job listing
A few companies list salary but many don't and fall back on the standard "salary depends on experience" option. You'll need to make a case for the salary you deserve or at least work the question into the interview process early on.
Asset review manager, blockchain security, Coinbase
Remote
No salary listed
Requirements:
- Ability to identify top risks and available mitigations for an asset
- Ability to answer the question: What can go wrong on a crypto asset network, how will we know about it, and what can we do about it?
- Ability to perform structured asset reviews using internal tooling and a framework that has been internally developed
AWSP staff DevOps engineer, Infinity Consulting Solutions
Remote
No salary listed
Requirements:
- 5+ years of hands-on Software Development experience
- Extensive experience with automated build systems such as Travis CI, Github Actions, GitLab or similar
- Building on/supporting multiple platforms (Mac, Linux, Windows, Cloud, etc.)
Blockchain developer, Aron Innovative
Remote
$27 - $72/hour
Requirements:
- GoLang/Python/Solidity
- Experience with blockchain software dev on at least one major ecosystem
- Smart contracts, Ethereum, NFTs, DAOs, etc.
Blockchain developer, CyberCoders
Las Vegas, Nevada
$130,000 to $160,000
Requirements:
- Great passion for all things Defi and blockchain
- Experience with Ethereum, layer 2 solutions and DLT
- Experience with smart contracts
Blockchain developer, MITSIX
Morrisville, North Carolina
$53/hour
Requirements:
- Detailed knowledge and hands-on experience on major blockchains/DLT (Hyperledger, R3 Corda, etc.) and understanding of which use cases are suitable for each blockchain/DLT
- Ability to anticipate how malicious actors may attempt to subvert blockchains/DLT applications
- Hands-on experience in writing, debugging, testing and optimizing smart contracts for Hyperledger Besu
Blockchain developer, OTOY
Bunker Hill Towers, California
$80,000 to $150,000
Requirements:
- Educated in cryptography, fintech or related field or experience preferred
- Experience or interest in distributed and decentralized systems preferred
- Knowledgeable in multiple blockchain protocols
Blockchain engineer, Rex Teams
Austin, Texas
No salary listed
Requirements:
- World class blockchain expertise
- 5-10 years of experience in a fast-paced environment
- Grit, determination and entrepreneurial instincts
Blockchain developer, Telcoin
Norfolk, Nebraska
No salary listed
Requirements:
- Bachelor's and/or master's degree in computer science preferred
- Experience writing high-quality, well-tested Solidity code
- Knowledge of the EVM, blockchain technology, and crypto-economic protocols
Blockchain developer, Watson Health, IBM
Yorktown, New York
$59,000 to $125,000 (Glassdoor estimate)
Requirements:
- 3+ years of experience Node.js, Golang, Kubernetes, Docker, Git, REST APIs
- 2+ years of experience IBM Blockchain Platform or Hyperledger Fabric
- 2+ years developing with cloud technologies
Cryptocurrency/Blockchain developer, Perception System
San Jose, California
No salary listed
Requirements:
- Experience with any of the language Node.JS or Python or Go Language
- Experience with any of the blockchain crypto framework (Ethereum/Ripple/Corda or other)
- Experience with relational and/or NoSQL databases
Developer advocate, Chainlink Labs
Remote
No salary listed
Requirements:
- 4-7 years' experience in the software industry working as a developer, evangelist, advocate, or dev-tools expert
- Passion for the blockchain space and its power to change the world for the better
- Exposure to Golang, JavaScript, Rust and/or Solidity or a keen interest in learning new languages
Embedded C engineer, Maestro Technologies
Remote
Contract
Requirements:
- Foundational understanding of cryptographic principles and concepts
- Experience in the Internet of Things security space.
- Understanding of how to debug, troubleshoot and test embedded OS-based software
Frontend React Engineer, CyberCoders
Remote
$120,000 to $180,000
Requirements:
- BS degree or equivalent experience
- 3-5+ years'/senior-level experience in frontend development building responsive, performant and user-friendly frontend applications
- Able to make independent decisions
Full stack blockchain engineer, Props
Remote
$55,000 to $100,000
Requirements:
- Willing to be available outside regular 9-5 hours to coordinate with global team
- Strong experience with Node/Typescript micro-services
- Experience or willingness to learn Angular/React Front-End + AWS DevOps, Terraform, RabbitMQ, Kuberenetes, Docker
Full stack front-end blockchain developer, JPMorgan Chase Bank, NA
New York, New York
No salary listed
Requirements:
- BS/BA degree or equivalent experience
- Advanced knowledge of application, data and infrastructure architecture disciplines
- Understanding of architecture and design across all systems
Lead blockchain engineer, Nuvalence
Remote
No salary listed
Requirements:
- Demonstrated experience creating sophisticated smart contracts or games on leading blockchains
- Working knowledge of the various cryptographic consensus algorithms
- Demonstrated expertise with distributed infrastructure development
Product operations engineer, DevOps, Tassat
New York, New York (work from home available)
$140,000 - $160,000
Requirements:
- 5+ years of relevant work experience
- In-depth knowledge of Linux both on the command line and fundamental operating system concepts
- Strong Python coding skills
Software developer, Denali Advanced Integration
Redmond, Washington
No salary listed
Requirements:
- Proficient in Solidity and implementing smart contracts
- Familiar with DEXs and AMMs
- Ability to work independently, make sound discretionary judgments, and without close supervision once high-level goals are defined
Security engineer, Education, Coinbase
Remote
Salary not listed
Requirements:
- Experience in program management, including going "from zero to one" in building new programs
- Comfort and speed in understanding the technicals of many disparate technologies, our implementations of them and how they fit into the larger enterprise, security and privacy threat models
- Ability to drive organizational change to ensure that Coinbase remains at least one step ahead of attackers
Security user experience researcher, IBM
Austin, Texas
No salary listed
Requirements:
- Experience in successfully driving strategic and tactical research
- Proficient in Design Thinking methodologies
- Enjoy working in a fast-paced, highly dynamic, rapidly growing environment
Senior blockchain software engineer, Logyx
Mountain View, California
No salary listed
Requirements:
- Bachelor / MS degree in computer science, engineering or a related subject
- 6+ of strong experience in server-side engineering, distributed systems and microservices
- Significant expertise in public and permissioned blockchain technologies, their architectures and trade-offs
Senior/lead backend developer, KORE1
Remote
$100,000 to $120,000
Requirements:
- DevOps
- Database
- Cron
Senior smart contracts engineer, Jobot
Brooklyn, New York
No salary listed
Requirements:
- Full stack web development (APIs, client-facing apps)
- Strong with JavaScript (React) or TypeScript or NodeJS
- Ability to write smart contracts using Solidity
Smart contract engineer, Immunefi
Remote
No salary listed
Required experience:
- 1-3 years of experience with Solidity
- A deep understanding of the Ethereum Virtual Machine
- Prior experience deploying complex smart contract systems to the Ethereum mainnet
Software engineer, blockchain (DeFi/WBTC), TribalScale
Remote
No salary listed
Requirements:
- 3+ years of Golang, Rust, Javascript, C++ or Java on the server-side
- Having worked with some NodeJS required. Heavy experience is a plus.
- Strong experience with taking a set of requirements and implementing them fully with minimal guidance
Software engineer, AlphaPoint
Remote
$80,000 to $100,000
Requirements:
- SQL: 4 years (Required)
- C#: 4 years (Required)
- Bachelor's (Preferred)
