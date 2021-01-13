5 languages for application solutions developers to learn

The following languages will help application solutions developers navigate the programming landscape to provide clients of all sizes the support they need when building solutions.

You may be thinking, why focus on software developers since it is essentially the same as application solutions developer (ASD)? If you belong to this camp, you aren't necessarily wrong, but not completely right either.

Both essentially develop code used to power a specific function or service. Whether it is a standalone application or web-based hosted in the cloud, this is a core duty that serves as the essence of both roles. However, an ASD often finds him- or herself embedded much more deeply with the client, often being instrumental in meeting with the customer to assess concerns and work with multiple teams to provide the best solution to solve the problem.

It's similar to a project manager taking the lead on a customer's issue. ASDs work directly with the customer and serve as a go-between for the customer and any other people involved in ultimately resolving the customer's issue, so the customer doesn't have to address every facet of the issue with the relevant parties themselves. ASDs act as a centralized point of contact for all stakeholders to make sure all the pieces come together properly.

The programming languages below are selected because they represent the best languages for application solutions developers to know to leverage all platforms and maximize compatibility.

Java

Java is self-contained, meaning solutions designed with this language will run the same regardless of what equipment they're running on. This singular experience lends itself well to the solutions landscape by not requiring you to concern yourself (or your clients) with the complexities of dependencies or the awkward scenario that comes from building a solution only to see it work on some devices, but not others, due to variances in the underlying hardware.

JavaScript

Many powerful, yet flexible, apps and services are built on JavaScript, especially web-based ones, to deliver an exceptionally compatible experience from virtually any device that accesses the product while offering a smaller code base to maintain with almost no dependencies to worry about except a browser, as all the processing is done on the back end by the servers themselves.

C++

The C suite of languages is considered low-level for a reason. In exchange for being a more complicated language to develop, solutions derived from it are known to perform better thanks to greater access to resources on the systems and devices it is running on. While it shifts the landscape on resource management to the devices themselves, some customized solutions require greater access to the data pipelines in order to process robust information sets.

Python

Python has been a consistent language in the top five of this series of articles, as has it been among the top five of many programming language lists ranging from popularity to utility in the last few years. This language includes a mature code base, extensive modules to extend functionality, and native support for running code through hosted means or locally on systems. Among other reasons, Python is often a favorite among ASDs for its ability to work and work well to resolve just about any problem that presents itself.

CRM

Before I get messages telling me that CRMs, or customer relations manager suites are software and not programming languages, I am aware of the distinction. Why did I include it within this list? Because application solutions developers provide a number of job-related services, chief among them managing client relationships. Whether those clients are the customer with a problem that needs addressing, a software developer that holds a particular skill set, or a DevOps team that supports app design projects no matter how large or small, a CRM is a data-driven solution that keeps all these relationships tied together through database technologies to aid the ASD, much like a carpenter keeps an organized tool kit to use the right tool for the job.

