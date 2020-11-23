6 best ergonomic keyboards to improve your workspace

It will take some practice to adjust to these keyboards, but your wrists will thank you in the long run for making the switch.

The best way to keep your wrists, arms, and shoulders happy is to get up from your desk every 30 minutes or so. Taking a break and changing position helps keep your body from getting stiff. If you can't manage to take regular breaks, the next best thing you can do is improve the ergonomics of your workstation.

When your wrists or shoulders start to hurt by the end of the day, that's a good sign that your alignment needs an adjustment. One way to address this problem is to get an ergonomic keyboard. The goal is to get your wrists in a neutral position. If you have to hold your wrists at an awkward angle to type, that causes trouble in the short term and the long run.

This roundup of keyboards includes several price points and designs. There's even an ergonomic keyboard designed for gamers that works just as well for spending hours in Outlook and Google Docs.

Logitech Ergo K860 The key to comfort when typing for extended periods of time is to keep your hands, wrists, and forearms in a neutral posture. This wireless keyboard has several features to accomplish this. A pillowed wrist rest ensures that your arms are correctly aligned. The tilt legs on the keyboard adjust to keep your wrists in line if you are working at a standing desk. The split keyboard also improves your typing posture. $129 at Logitech

Matias Ergo Pro This keyboard has two halves and other adjustable features to allow users to get just the right angle for typing comfortably. The leg supports allow 9 degrees of tening and a 4.5 degree negative tilt. The palm supports are removable, if you don't need that feature. Also, this keyboard is narrower than most ergonomic keyboards, which makes it more comfortable to use with a mouse. The wireless keyboard also has three extra USB 2.0 ports. Finally, there are four dedicated hotkeys—undo, cut, copy, and paste—and no drivers are required. $195 at Next Warehouse

Kinesis Gaming Freestyle Edge RGB This wireless keyboard is split into two sections to allow you to get the best arrangement for your arms. There is no number pad but all 95 keys are programmable. It has a zero-degree slope and low profile. The detachable Palm Supports now include cushioned palm pads. The keyboard uses 100% mechanical switches. $199.00 Amazon $199 at Amazon

Microsoft Ergonomic Kkeyboard This keyboard from Microsoft also has a split keyboard but a more traditional shape. This one includes built-in shortcuts including dedicated keys for Office 365, emojis, search, and easy access to media controls. This is a wired keyboard and has an integrated number pad. $44.99 Amazon $44 at Amazon

Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard for Business This wireless keyboard is split into two halves and features a separate keypad. The cushioned palm rest and domed design keeps wrists at a natural and relaxed angle. The reverse tilt feature allows users to find the right angle for the wrists. The natural arc key layout mimics the curved shape of the fingertips, according to Microsoft. Amazon $75.36 $75 at Amazon