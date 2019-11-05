81% of US workers prefer organizations with cultural diversity

More than two-thirds of employees feel its important their employers hire foreign workers, a Randstad report found.

Randstad US released a report on Tuesday highlighting the importance of culturally diverse workplaces in the US, or working with immigrants from foreign countries. The majority of American employees (81%) said they enjoy working with people from different cultures, and more than two-thirds of employees said it's good their employer hires foreign talent to cover labor shortages, the report found.

Randstad's Workmonitor Mobility Index surveyed employees from Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Americas, conducting at least 400 interviews per country to reflect Q3 2019. Randstad US featured the responses of American employees, zeroing in on their sentiments toward cultural diversity in their workplaces and working abroad.

Emigration excitement

Not only do US employees enjoy working with foreign employees, but they are open to being the foreign employee. More than half (64%) said they would consider emigrating if it would improve their career and work-life balance; 66% said they would emigrate for a higher salary; and 58% said they would emigrate to have a meaningful career, the report found.

Work-life balance, healthy salaries, recognition from higher ups, and an overall sense of purpose are crucial to an employee's happiness, as a lack of these factors result in burnout, reported TechRepublic's Scott Matteson. With 55% of US workers having experienced burnout, according to a University of Phoenix report, it's no surprise that Randstad respondents were willing to emigrate.

The top places US respondents said they'd want to work abroad were the UK, Canada, and Australia, the report found.

However, emigration may be to extreme for some. Fifty-eight percent of respondents said they would be more willing to switch careers than emigrate. This sentiment doesn't mean respondents aren't willing to travel though, with 66% of respondents reportedly willing to travel for an interesting job. Some 43% of American workers also said they want to be able to travel internationally for work, according to the report.

The number of US workers who said they will be doing the same or comparable work for a different employer within the next six months increased in Q3 2019, indicating a recent uptick in job dissatisfaction, the report found.



If organizations want to retain employees, they must foster a positive company culture, balance between work and home life, flexibility with hours, professional development opportunities, and a strong company mission, reported TechRepublic's Tom Meritt in Top 5 things to keep employees happy.

