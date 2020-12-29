9 tools to help SMBs manage business better in 2021

It's no surprise that small to mid-sized businesses were hardest hit by the pandemic in 2020, impacting all operations aspects. In 2021, technologies will help light the way for recovery and growth.

In 2020, most SMBs were negatively impacted by the pandemic. According to a recent Salesforce report about the impact of COVID-19 on small to mid-sized businesses, 57% are struggling just to keep their businesses afloat. The findings showed these four trends going forward.

SMBs will prioritize customer safety and shift interactions

SMB optimism persists despite the existing challenges

Digital-forward SMBs plan to be ready to handle market volatility

Growing SMBs will prepare for future crisis

Digital forward SMBs are expected to be better equipped to handle the pandemic. More than half of growing SMBs believe that technology determines customer interactions or growth. To this end, SMBs should be leveraging tools to better manage their staffing, client, marketing, accounting, and supply chain needs, among others, to improve performance in 2021.

Managing staff and clients

Deputy Image: Deputy Deputy is a human resource management (HRM) tool that helps SMBs remotely manage staff. Business owners can schedule staff, adjust shifts, handle time and attendance, and send out automated messages to other employees to fill in gaps in shifts. Deputy works in many niches, including call centers, healthcare, retail, security, hospitality, and more. Key features: Low-cost auto-scheduling that meets the demand and social distancing

Simple one-button shift swapping for employees

Leave management

Work compliance to safeguard and protect businesses

Accessible through a mobile app There are three pricing plans, including a free plan, a Premium plan at $4.50/user/month, and an Enterprise plan for more than 250 employees; contact Deputy for more. $5 at Deputy

vcita Image: vcita vcita helps SMBs better manage client relationships and engagements to drive more business. With vcita, business owners and staff can allow customers to book appointments via dynamic calendar widgets that can be embedded on any website, a vcita-powered customer portal, or integrated with social media. Native modules handle invoices and payments, and simple but powerful Customer Relationship Management (CRM) supports segmented and triggered messaging to contacts via SMS or email. Key features: Embeddable, self-service appointment booking and calendar management

Customer relationship management with an integrated client login portal for shared documents and history of transactions and interactions

Online billing and credit card payments

New pay-by-mobile feature for contactless payments

Lead generation, email, and SMS marketing vcita offers three monthly plans with pricing based on annual billing, starting with an Essential plan at $19/month, a Business plan at $45/month, and a Platinum plan at $75/month. Month-to-month pricing is also available, as well as a 14-day trial and demo option. $19 at vcita

Managing supply chain and logistics

StockIQ Image: StockIQ StockIQ is a supply chain planning suite that improves forecast accuracy and reduces inventory levels for customers and shippers. It helps SMBs in manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and other sectors manage inventory, suppliers, and more. It also uses predictive analytics to forecast upcoming needs and ensure stock availability. Key features: Supply forecasting, capacity planning, and order fulfillment

Planned vs. actual inventory tracking

New product introduction planning

Replenishment management

Historical reporting and statistical analysis Contact StockIQ Technologies for pricing and a demo. StockIQ

3PL Central Image: 3PL Central 3PL Central helps SMBs transform and automate warehousing and logistics through its 3PL Warehouse Manager. It manages inventory, automates routine tasks, and provides full visibility to customers. It also offers real-time access to information and integrates with warehouse management technologies, including EDI, barcode scanning, and e-commerce shopping carts. Key features: Order automation and tracking

Billing workflows to capture all billable events and calculate recurring charges for storage, shipping, and handling

On-demand reporting without the need for coding

Direct integrations with leading shopping carts and marketplaces Contact 3PL Central for pricing. 3PL Central

Managing daily accounting

Freshbooks Image: Freshbooks Freshbooks helps SMBs with a solution for double-entry accounting that provides estimating, invoicing, expensing, and employee time tracking. It's suitable for solopreneurs and smaller businesses. Key features: Billing and invoicing

Accounting management

Employee time and expense tracking

Financial reports and projects

Automatic deposits Freshbooks offers four pricing plans starting with Lite at $4.50/month, Plus at $7.50/month, Premium at $15/month, and a custom pricing option called Select. Plans can be billed monthly or annually. $5 at Freshbooks

Quickbooks Image: Quickbooks Quickbooks offers SMBs various tools for day-to-day bookkeeping, advanced accounting, payroll, time tracking, inventory management, and reporting. Quickbooks helps SMBs gain insight into their business through a centralized dashboard. Key features: Billing and invoicing

Employee expense tracking

Bank reconciliations

Payroll management

Project accounting

Financial reports Quickbooks accounting solution has four pricing plans, Simple Start at $25/month, Essentials at $40/month, Plus at $70/month, and Advanced at $150/month. There are often ongoing promotional discounts. $25 at Quickbooks

Xero is another good option for accounting available for SMBs.

Managing customer relationships, marketing, and sales

Calendar Image: Calendar Calendar helps SMBs go beyond the endless email threads or chat required to identify times to meet and schedule events using a Find a Time feature to find and schedule meeting times that work for everyone. See when multiple people are available and then create an event based on their availability. Key features: Find a Time feature helps easily schedule with other people in seconds

Calendar analytics maximizes your valuable time

Artificial intelligence learning calendar develops a unique tailored experience There are two pricing plans for individuals, a free basic plan, and a Pro plan at $8/month. Calendar also offers two team plans, a free Basic Teams plan and a Pro plan at $6/month. $8 at Calendar

EmailAnalytics Image: EmailAnalytics EmailAnalytics allows SMBs to visualize team email productivity using an analytics dashboard. It works by measuring and displaying various real-time metrics within Gmail and G Suite accounts. Metrics such as response time, word counts, peak email times, email counts, and more can be measured to identify productivity trends and issues. Key features: Uses Gmail's API to ensure 100% privacy and security

An email analytics dashboard offers real-time reporting

Segmentation of team members into groups to compare metrics and identify performance gaps and trends Pricing starts at $15/user/month with a free 14-day trial. $15 at EmailAnalytics