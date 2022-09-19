Integrating Airtable and Jira helps you manage every stage of your project in one place. Discover more now.

Jira is one of the world’s leading issue tracking tools and Airtable is a very powerful, user-friendly database platform. Although you can bend and twist Airtable into an application to track issues, you might be better off combining the force of both to create something quite flexible and helpful.

With the help of a simple-to-install Jira plugin, you can empower it to sync and embed Airtable within cards and notes. This could be a great way to keep track of the various moving pieces within an issue. For instance, you might have particular servers listed in an Airtable database that includes services, applications, purpose, location, licenses and more. That particular information might make addressing a Jira issue much easier for your support team.

So how do you integrate these two in such a way? Let me show you.

What you’ll need to integrate Airtable with Jira

The only things you’ll need to make this integration are Airtable and Jira accounts. Concerning your Jira account, you’ll need to have a user account with permission to install applications. One thing to keep in mind, if you have an Airtable Pro account ($20/seat/month), you can integrate the two from within Airtable and integrate directly with Jira Cloud. However, the integration I’m going to show you is free and handled from the Jira side of things.

How to install the Airtable integration

The first thing you must do is log into both your Jira and Airtable accounts within the same web browser. Once you’ve done that, go to Jira and then click Apps | Explore More Apps. In the resulting window (Figure A), type Airtable in the search field.

Figure A

Click the Airtable+ For Jira entry and then, in the next window (Figure B), click Try It Free.

Figure B

When prompted, click Start Free Trial and the installation will commence. This should take less than a minute to complete. Once the installation is finished, you’re ready to add Airtable to a Jira issue. Let’s find out how.

How to add Airtable to a Jira issue

Locate and open an issue card in Jira or create a new one. You should see a new section on the card, labeled Airtable (Figure C).

Figure C

Click the Airtable icon and then head over to Airtable. Open the base you want to add to the card and then click Share View (Figure D).

Figure D

Once the link has been generated, copy it to your clipboard and head back to Jira, where you’ll paste the link in the Paste Link Or Embed Code field (Figure E).

Figure E

Jira will fetch the information and it should populate. How long this will take depends on how much information is housed within the base. When the base has been imported, make sure to click Save and anyone viewing the issue will be able to benefit from the added information (Figure F).

Figure F

And that’s all there is to adding this free Airtable access to your Jira issues. If you use both of these tools, you might want to consider making use of this integration to simplify your staff’s workflow.

