2024 saw the rise of Chinese marketplaces in online shopping. Marketplaces like Shein and Temu dominated the e-commerce industry despite low consumer trust overall. Ultra-cheap prices are no match for consumers riddled with persistent inflation after a pandemic.

Enter Amazon Haul. Launched in beta last November, Amazon Haul is Amazon’s effort to take on discount marketplace giants like Temu and Shein. This strategic decision comes after numbers show that Temu ranked number one for marketplace app downloads globally and in the US in 2023, beating Amazon Shopping.

And while Amazon still enjoys a bigger share of consumer preference for product variety, quality, and shipping speed, Temu and Shein are quickly catching up, mainly because of their ultra-cheap prices.

What is Amazon Haul?

Amazon Haul, according to a press release, is a “shopping experience dedicated to offering customers affordable prices on a wide range of everyday products.” Still in beta, it can only be found on mobile devices in a section with the Amazon app.

Within the Amazon app, Amazon Haul provides a separate shopping experience with its own search bar, cart, and checkout. Upon checking, the interface instantly doesn’t feel like Amazon; instead, it feels like another Temu. Emojis and loud banners announcing discounts abound, and ratings and hot items are replaced with colored words + emoji combinations.

Most of the items listed belong to a wide range of categories—fashion, home, lifestyle, and electronics. All are unbranded items—think phone cables, keyrings, scrunchies, athleisure wear, socks, and tiny electronics.

Aside from the interface, there are key differences you should expect with the beta shopping experience.

Delivery times: Don’t expect Amazon Haul to work like the Amazon online shopping experience you are accustomed to. For one, orders placed in Amazon Haul do not qualify for Prime (free and fast shipping). Expect orders to arrive in one to two weeks, as most items are shipped from China, where they are directly sourced.

How does Amazon Haul work?

Shopping on Amazon Haul provides a different experience compared to Amazon proper for shoppers—including product ratings, discounts, shipping, and return window policy.

First, instead of the usual number ratings you see on product listings, you will see emojis with labels such as “Best Seller” and “Selling Fast.” Customer reviews stay the same as numbered ratings, so this can help make purchasing decisions.

Second, you can earn extra discounts depending on your cart value. Orders between $50 and $74.99 earn an extra 5% off, and orders of $75 or more earn an extra 10% off. Shipping also becomes free for a minimum spend of $25; otherwise, there is a $3.99 shipping fee. As mentioned above, orders do not qualify for Prime.

Third, all orders are shipped within one to two weeks. This is because Amazon Haul employs a wholesale dropshipping model that places orders directly to Chinese manufacturers from which they are shipped. This is why the platform can keep costs low—manufacturers don’t need warehouses for storage or to pay import taxes because they are delivered straight to a customer’s door.

Fourth, return windows are only 15 days, compared to Amazon’s standard 30-day window. Temu, meanwhile, has a very generous 90-day policy.

Overall, Amazon Haul’s setup is very similar to that of Chinese marketplaces Temu and Shein, which have risen in popularity and can now be seen as major threats to Amazon. This threat is valid; reports as early as the first quarter of 2024 show that Temu’s user base in the U.S. has stood at 51.4 million since its launch, while Amazon’s has fallen from 69.6 million to 67 million.

What makes Amazon Haul different from Temu or Shein?

Since Amazon Haul is still in beta, I expect it to enhance its shopping experience in time. Honestly, I see very little difference between the platform and Temu. I agree with most experts that it feels too much like a blatant Temu copycat.

The only difference I see between Amazon Haul and the other Chinese marketplace giants is that unlike Temu, which has been under fire lately with controversies left and right, Amazon customers can shop with no worries, as Amazon Haul products are covered by their A-to-z Guarantee. It heavily banks on consumer trust because of the very platform they launched it in—Amazon remains the top online retailer worldwide and the most visited online marketplace in the US.

And this is where I think Amazon is making a mistake with Amazon Haul. Instead of leveraging its biggest strengths—the shopping app experience and Prime membership—Haul is largely disconnected from the app (completely separate, even) and doesn’t offer Prime shipping.

Amazon has a very robust and intelligent algorithm that recommends products depending on one’s buying/browsing history. It is yet to be seen if this system is employed by Amazon Haul, too. As of this writing, Amazon has not published Haul’s sales performance during last year’s holiday season.

It is worth noting, though, that consumer preferences have shifted when it comes to shipping. Instead of quick and free shipping, consumers are willing to wait for packages to arrive in exchange for being able to shop more (remember Temu’s Super Bowl ads? “Shop like a billionaire.”)

How does Amazon Haul impact consumers?

For consumers, another site with ultra-low prices is a positive. While prices and product assortments may be nearly identical across these marketplaces, consumers need to be more discerning about how to spot legit products and avoid scams or low-quality items.

Environmental impact and concerns

The biggest concern I have with another ultra-cheap marketplace in the retail market is its impact on the environment.

Environmental sustainability has been a growing concern across the globe and many studies show that consumers now increasingly prefer to shop from retailers with environmentally friendly products or employ sustainability practices.

However, with the persistent inflation and uncertain economic climate, consumers sometimes feel they have no choice but to go with what’s cheaper—even for the sake of fast fashion.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does Amazon Haul compare to Shein and Temu?

Amazon Haul is similar to Shein and Temu, as Amazon conceptualized it as a response to the growing popularity of Chinese marketplaces. Amazon Haul’s prices are similar to Temu’s, with the same discounts and shipping policies. Amazon claims it has the edge over Chinese marketplaces because it authenticates and vouches for products sold on the platform.

What types of products can I find on Amazon Haul?

Amazon Haul has numerous offerings in various categories, including fashion, home, lifestyle, and electronics.

Is there free shipping on Amazon Haul?

Yes, free shipping is available with a minimum spend requirement of $25. Those that do not meet the minimum spend are charged a $3.99 shipping fee. Delivery takes one to two weeks.

Are there discounts available on Amazon Haul?

Yes, they are. Similar to how Temu works, you unlock additional discounts the more you spend. According to Amazon, Haul orders of $50-$74.99 earn an extra 5% off, and orders of $75 or more earn an extra 10% off.

Why are some items cheaper on Amazon Haul compared to Amazon’s main site?

Amazon Haul products are sourced from Amazon’s existing network of China-based sellers, who import cheap individual items into the U.S. under the de minimis provision.