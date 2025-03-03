AMD is bringing a major performance boost to professionals and gamers with the launch of the Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT, which deliver 20% to 40% more power than the previous generation. These GPUs, set to arrive on March 6, were first showcased at CES in January. Both models are equipped with 16 GB of GDDR6 memory, enhanced gaming, creative workflows, and AI-driven applications.

New graphics cards compete with NVIDIA RTX 570

The RX 9000 Series runs on RDNA4 graphics architecture, offering third-generation raytracing for ultra-realistic gaming. AI accelerators with up to 8x INT8 throughput per AI core optimize generative AI applications.

For content creators, the AMD Radiance Display Engine & Enhanced Media Engine deliver exceptional display quality. With support for DisplayPort 2.1a and HDMI 2.1b, the GPUs enable 8K resolution at 144Hz with 12-bit HDR, making them an ideal choice for streamers, video editors, and high-performance computing users.

The AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT has a suggested retail price of $599, while the suggested price of the AMD Radeon RX 9070 is $549, putting them in direct competition with NVIDIA’s RTX 570 and RTX 570 Ti.

AMD said the Radeon RX 9070 delivers 20% more performance on average than its own previous-generation RX 7900 GRE, while the Radeon RX 9070 boasts 40% increase.

Both variants have 16 GB of GDDR6 memory and a 256-bit memory interface. The Radeon RX 9070 has 56 compute units, while the RX 9070 XT boasts 64 increases that to 64 compute units.

AMD joins Open Telecom AI Platform at MWC

On March 3, AMD announced at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona that it has joined Cisco, Nokia, and India-based Jio Platforms Limited to form the Open Telecom AI Platform. This initiative aims to provide AI-powered infrastructure for telecom operators, integrating agentic AI, large and small language models, and non-generative machine learning techniques.

The project is positioned as “a new central intelligence layer for telecom and digital services,” according to the press release.

“By leveraging our broad portfolio of high-performance CPUs, GPUs, and adaptive computing solutions, service providers will be able to create more secure, efficient, and scalable networks,” said Lisa Su, AMD’s chair and chief executive officer.

Jio Platforms will be the first company to implement Open Telecom AI Platform, further solidifying AMD’s role in AI-powered networking and telecom innovation.