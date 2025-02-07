The first incremental update to Apple’s iOS 18.3 may drop next week, both 9to5Mac and MacRumors predict. Both sites monitor the devices used by their visitors to track waves of updates. It’s normal for Apple to release minor fixes after the launch of a new version, and iOS 18.3.1 is likely to include the same. However, the new release gained some unlikely buzz because of a TikTok rumor related to an optional satellite connectivity feature.

What will be included in iOS 18.3.1?

Apple has not released details about iOS 18.3.1; however, it is likely the update will include bug fixes, security patches, and quality-of-life upgrades. The first update after a release, such as iOS 18.2.1, often contains these small tweaks rather than introducing major new features.

Since iOS 18.3 enables automatic activation of Apple Intelligence on iPhone 15 Pro and newer models, iOS 18.3.1 may include refinements to Apple’s generative AI features as well. iOS 18.3 resolved bugs in Genomji, HealthKit, and the Writing Tools API.

Users can check for available software updates by going to Settings > General > Software Update on their Apple devices.

When will iOS 18.3.1 be released?

MacRumors suggested that iOS 18.3.1 will likely drop “within the next few weeks.”

The next version, iOS 18.4, is expected to be available for beta testing in March, potentially bringing enhanced generative AI features for Siri, new emoji, and security and privacy updates as Apple fine-tunes its integration with OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Does iOS 18.3 automatically connect to Starlink?

No, iOS 18.3 does not automatically link devices to Starlink, the Elon Musk-run satellite connectivity service. In early February, an inaccurate rumor spread around TikTok that downloading iOS 18.3 would give Starlink automatic access to Apple phones.

While iOS 18.3 does include a network setting that allows optional Starlink access, it is only available to T-Mobile customers participating in a beta program. This functionality is part of a T-Mobile Starlink partnership, not a direct Apple-Starlink integration.

Apple’s satellite Emergency SOS feature, which works only when no cellular or Wi-Fi network is available, remains separate from Starlink services and unchanged in iOS 18.3.