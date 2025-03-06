Apple is reportedly working on a foldable smartphone, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who shared details on March 5. Kuo works for TF International Securities and gathers information from Apple’s suppliers in Asia. He claimed the device will feature a 7.8-inch inner display that folds vertically, without a visible crease, along with a 5.5-inch outer display. The phone is expected to retail between $2,000 and $2,500.

Despite the premium price tag, Kuo said Apple’s fanbase is unlikely to be deterred, and the company predicts the foldable phone will “generate strong replacement demand” as long as the quality lives up to expectations.

For comparison, the larger variant of the iPhone 16 Pro Max costs $1,199.

Foldable iPhone rumored to come out in 2026

Foldable phones are eye-catching, but the hinge can break under strain, making them more likely to need repair than a flat model. Apple’s hinge will be made of stainless steel and titanium alloy, Kuo said.

Mass production is reportedly scheduled for 2026, with a second-generation model potentially launching the following year.

Apple continues to expand its generative AI features, and the foldable phone is expected to be a key part of this strategy. Its larger, split-screen design could enable new AI-driven experiences, such as having an AI chatbot on one screen and a map open on the other, Kuo said.

Face ID unlikely due to design constraints

On the other hand, Kuo also suggested that Face ID probably won’t work on the foldable phone because of mechanical constraints related to the phone’s thickness (4.5–4.8mm when unfolded). Instead, Apple is expected to integrate Touch ID into the side button.

The device will reportedly feature a single front-facing camera that works whether the phone is open or closed, while a rear-facing camera remains enclosed within the folded panels.

Apple faces tough competition in the foldable market

Apple is entering a foldable phone market already dominated by Google and Samsung. The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, with its horizontal or book-like shape, sold for $1,799. Samsung makes a foldable phone (the Galaxy Z Fold 6) and a flip phone (the Galaxy Z Flip 6). Meanwhile, Motorola is also hanging on to its retro cred with the 2024 Razr line.