ASUS rolls out new and updated laptops, a monitor, and a projector at CES 2021

The latest from ASUS includes updates of the company's ZenBook, as well as devices for gamers, business people, students, artists, and more.

Image: ASUS

Some exhibitors arrived at CES 2021 with a single product, with all attention focused on that one innovation. Others, like ASUS, came heavily armed with a cornucopia of new tech, something for just about everyone. Their standard ZenBook has been updated.There's a new laptop designed for graphic-heavy work, a portable monitor, gamer-centric laptops, one designed for e-learners and one for artists. There's even something for the whole family: A projector for movies, TV, and sports. After all, when influencers are designing converted rooms into entertainment hubs centered around one of the new projectors, it's bound to rise in popularity.

ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582)

Image: ASUS

The ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED is 15.6-inch laptop with the new tilting ASUS ScreenPad Plus, and a full-width 4K secondary frameless touchscreen. Inside, it has the latest generation Intel Core i9 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 laptop GPU graphics, and is also validated as an NVIDIA Studio laptop. Ports include two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, and Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), with a 1TB PCIe 3.0 X 4 SSD and 32GB of DDR4 RAM. The ZenBook Pro Duo 15 will be available in April 2021.

ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482)

Image: ASUS

The ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 is a 14-inch Intel Evo-verified laptop that features the secondary auto-tilt touchscreen ASUS ScreenPad Plus, the FHD NanoEdge display and has a 16.9mm profile with 11th generation Intel Core processors and Intel Iris X graphics or the option of NVIDIA GeForce MX450. Asus said battery life is now 17 hours, and a USB-C Easy Charge from either a USB-C power delivery-certified charger or any standard USB-C charger. ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482) will be available for pre-order starting on January 14, 2021 in North America at: Amazon and ASUS US Store (UX482EA-DS71T), ASUS US Store (UX482EG-XS74T), ASUS US Store (UX482EG-XS77T), ASUS US Store (UX482EA-ES51T).

Both the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED and ZenBook Duo 14 feature upgraded ScreenXpert 2 software, an ASUS Control Panel, which works with Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, Premiere Pro and After Effects, with compatibility to be expanded. Also included with both is a stylus, the ScreenPad Plus and the new Active Aerodynamic System Plus (AAS Plus), which uses the ErgoLift hinge and auto-tilting ScreenPad Plus to increase overall cooling airflow by up to 49%.

VivoBook S14 (S435)

Image: ASUS

The VivoBook S14 is an ultralight, Intel Evo-verified 14-inch laptop with 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris X graphics, 16GB memory, and Intel Optane Memory H10, up to a 1TB PCIe SSD, and an all-metal, deep green chassis, a yellow color-blocked "enter" key. It has a frameless four-sided NanoEdge display and a 90% screen-to-body ratio, certified by TÜV Rheinland for low blue-light emissions. Weighs 2.87 lbs, has a 15.9mm profile, Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A and USB 2.0 ports and a microSD card reader, enabling users to easily connect peripherals, displays and projectors. ASUS VivoBook S14 (S435) will be available starting in February 2021 in North America.

ExpertBook B9 B9450CEA (vPro)

Image: ASUS

The ExpertBook B9450CEA (vPro) is a 14-inch Intel Evo platform verified business laptop which weighs 1.94 lbs, has a 33WH battery, and the 2.2lb model has a 66 WH battery with all-day battery life. Also new: The latest Intel vPro Platform, for data security and remote management by IT administrators. ExpertBook B9450CEA (vPro) has the 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris X graphics, up to dual 2TB SSDs, Wi-Fi 6 and a Kensington NanoSaver lock, and an optional Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 chip to store passwords and encryption keys for added security. Also, an infrared camera and smart proximity sensor enable biometric face logins. ExpertBook B9450CEA (vPro) also features Harman Kardon-certified speakers. It will be available, ASUS noted, starting Q1 2021 in North America.

The ZenBook, VivoBook and ExpertBook all have ASUS Two-Way artificial intelligence (AI) Noise-Canceling with machine learning to isolate unwanted noise from human speech.

ASUS Chromebook CX9 (CX9400)

Image: ASUS

The ASUS Chromebook CX9 has an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics, and has Wi-Fi 6, Harman Kardon-certified dual-speaker audio, an anti-glare FHD display, an ultralight magnesium-alloy chassis that is 16mm and around 2.2 lbs. Ports include Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-A and HDMI. Titan C security stores sensitive information. It will be available starting Q2 2021 in North America.

ASUS BR1100: Made for Education

Image: ASUS

The 11-inch ASUS BR1100 has a rubber bumper surrounding all four edges, military-grade durability and a spill-resistant keyboard. There are two designs, convertible and clamshell. The convertible has a garaged stylus to enhance note taking and drawing and also has multiple modes. It has an antimicrobial keyboard frame and a TÜV Rheinland-certified display for eye protection. The Intel Celeron N4500 or Intel Pentium Silver processor has an ASUS Two-Way AI Noise-Canceling Microphone, a noise-reducing camera, Wi-Fi 6 connections, a webcam shield and a microphone mute key for privacy. There's a 42WH battery and a 4G LTE option which provides mobile internet connections. Ports include USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI slot and a microSD card reader. BR1100 offers up to 16GB of RAM and the storage option of up to a 128GB eMMC and a 1TB M.2 SSD. It will be available starting Q1 2021 in North America.

Chromebook Flip CX5/C536 (CX5500)

Image: ASUS

ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5/C536 is the first 15.6-inch Chromebook Flip powered by an 11th Generation Intel Core processor with Intel Iris Xegraphics, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, ASUS Wi-Fi Stabilizer technology and dual Harman Kardon-certified speakers. It supports Google Stadia and NVIDIA GeForce for gaming. The 57 WH battery in Chromebook Flip CX5/C536 provides battery life of up to 11 hours and has up to 16GB of memory, storage of up to a 512GB SSD and a microSD card slot for expandability. It will be available starting Q1 2021 in North America.

ProArt Display PA148CTV

Image: ASUS

The ASUS ProArt Display PA148CTV is a 14-inch FHD IPS portable monitor with ASUS Dial and Virtual Control Panel to use with Adobe creative tools such as Adobe Photoshop, After Effects, Premiere, and Lightroom Classic. PA148CTV delivers color with 100% sRGB and 100% Rec. 709 color spaces. It's Calman Verified and factory pre-calibrated to provide Delta E less than 2 color accuracy. The display also has a responsive 10-point multi-touch panel, with an anti-glare film. Programmable hotkeys include adjustment dials, sliders, buttons, and wheels. PA148CTV has USB-C ports and a micro HDMI port. A tripod socket allows for mounting the display onto a tripod, and an adjustable metal kickstand props the display up. It also comes with a leather sleeve for elegant portability. It will be available starting Q2 2021 in North America.

ZenBeam Latte projector

Image: ASUS

The ZenBeam Latte projector allows users to take movies or music on the go. It has a new cylindrical mug-shaped design and a fabric exterior to enhance audio with increased sound penetration. ZenBeam Latte has been awarded a CES 2021 Innovation Award Honoree, a Good Design Award 2020, and a Taiwan Excellence Award 2021.

A Harman Kardon 10-watt speaker is included and connects via Bluetooth to accompany projection visuals with incredible audio. The speaker can also serve as a portable Bluetooth speaker that delivers up to 12 hours of audio, and the projector features three audio modes—movie, music, and gaming. It will be available starting Q2 2021 in North America.

ASUS TUF Dash F15

Image: ASUS

The UF Dash F15 gaming laptop has a slim design, developed for on-the-go or around-the-house use. Up to an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor and a GeForce RTX 3070 laptop GPU blitz can handle games as well as serious work. The Dash F15 has a gaming panel with up to a 240Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time that reduces motion blur. There's also a Thunderbolt 4 port, an expansive battery that offers up to 16.6 hours of video playback, advanced cooling, a heat spreader and five copper heat pipes to distribute thermal energy while dual fans channel air through four outlets that expel heat faster and with less noise, a self-cleaning cooling module. It has Two-Way AI Noise-Cancelling technology, and the new TUF Gaming portfolio. It will be available starting Q1 2021 in North America.

