ASUS unveils portable OLED 4K monitor for business travelers

ASUS launched two portable monitors ahead of CES that help business travelers bring the desktop experience on the road.

ASUS also unveiled a new home Wi-Fi router for building a mesh network and an external GPU enclosure for high-end graphics performance.

Two new portable desktop monitors from ASUS will help business travelers take their office desktop computing experience on the road. Announced via a Wednesday press release, ASUS will be offering an ultra HD 4K plugin model and a smaller monitor that is untethered and battery-powered.

The monitors could help road warriors stay more productive while traveling, providing more screen real estate for multitasking and managing multiple programs. The HD focus of both screens could help with improving one's entertainment choices while on a business trip as well.

The higher end model is the ProArt PQ22UC, a 21.6-inch monitor that weighs 2.2 pounds, making it fairly easy to carry around. It features an Ultra HD 3840×2160 screen that supports 4K video as well, the release said. Being that it has an OLED screen, this monitor could be a good option for video and photo editors, as well as other types of artists and content creators.

The ZenScreen Go MB16AP is an untethered monitor that runs on battery, making it an even more portable monitor than the ProArt PQ22UC. It features a 15.6" screen and a full HD display, according to the release.

Utilizing a USB Type-C port on the side, users can connect either an Android smartphone or a laptop to the ZenScreen Go MB16AP, adding flexibility to the device you may choose to work from on the road. It weighs 1.9 pounds, and features a blue light filter and flicker-free backlight to reduce eye strain, the release noted. It also has a four-hour battery life, and could be a good tool for professionals to use for slide decks, pitches, sales meetings, and more.

Both of these new monitors will be on display at CES 2018 in Las Vegas. At the conference, ASUS will also show off its mesh Wi-Fi system and GPU enclosure.

The AiMesh product will allow users to essentially create a mesh network on their home Wi-Fi system, according to a separate press release. Compatible routers will only need a firmware update to be able to work with the AiMesh system.

ASUS also recently detailed its XG Station Pro, an external graphics dock for professionals. It features Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, and supports the latest NVIDIA and AMD graphics cards. It will be available sometime in Q1 for $329.

