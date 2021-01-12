At CES 2021, Intel announces 50 new processors for business users, gamers, and students

The hardware maker plans to release more than 500 new designs for laptops and desktops in 2021.

Intel has plans for 50 new processors for a variety of users and more than 500 new designs for both laptops and desktops, according to executive vice president Gregory Bryant. He shared Intel's roadmap for the vPro platform at a virtual CES 2021 session and described new products for every kind of computer user, from kids taking online classes to business professionals working with sensitive data.

Bryant shared the virtual CES stage with several colleagues and partners on Monday as the company described its latest products. Partners ranged from Accenture to Chance the Rapper. Here are the highlights of the company's processor news.

vPro Platform

For business users, Intel announced the 11th Gen Intel vPro platform that combines high performance and hardware-based security. Intel Hardware Shield uses silicon-enabled artificial intelligence threat detection to help stop ransomware and crypto-mining attacks. The platform also uses Intel's Control Flow Enforcement Technology and has improved wireless capabilities with integrated Wi-Fi 6/6E (Gig+).

Bryant also announced the Evo vPro Platform for business users that features lightweight laptops with instant wake and "real-world battery life." The company said that more than 60 new laptops will be available later this year, along with new Intel Evo Chromebooks.

Bryant shared news about the next-generation "Rocket Lake" and "Alder Lake" technologies for desktop and mobile platforms. The Rocket Lake 11th Gen Intel Core S-series desktop processors will use the Intel Core i9-11900K. The Alder Lake next-generation processor will be Intel's most power-scalable system-on-chip, according to the company. This processor will combine high-performance cores and high-efficiency cores into one product. Alder Lake will be Intel's first processor built on an enhanced version of the 10 nm SuperFin.

New processors for education needs

Caitlin Anderson, Intel's general manager for commercial clients, described the new processors designed for student laptops. The new N-series Intel Pentium Silver and Celeron processors are designed on Intel's 10nm architecture. This design delivers 35% better overall application performance and up to 78% better graphics performance compared to the previous generation of processors, according to the company.

Intel has seen a 37% increase in demand among students for laptops. To help bridge the digital divide that was even worse during the pandemic, the company launched an online learning initiative to distribute hardware, connectivity, and resources to students around the world.

Chance the Rapper's SocialWorks in Chicago was one of the groups that received Intel laptops for education. One of the organization's recent projects is creating learning pods to help students with individualized education plans (I.E.P.) receive quality education during the pandemic and provide employment opportunities to teachers and aides.

New processors for gaming platforms

Intel announced the latest iterations of the 11th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors. These H5 processors are specifically designed for ultraportable gaming. The processors feature new Gen 4 PCIE architecture to allow low latency and immersive game play on the go, according to the company.

The company also announced an 8-core processor that will go on the market later this year. This processor brings the speed of a desktop system to the portability of a laptop, including up to 5GHz, 20 lanes of PCIe Gen 4.0 architecture of fastest storage and discrete graphics, and Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+).

