Batter up: MLB, Extreme extend partnership to bullpen and dugout Wi-Fi

Extreme Networks will install Wi-Fi 6 access points in bullpens and dugouts across all 30 ballparks to support the use of in-game iPads.

It's a likely home run, because Major League Baseball (MLB) and Extreme Networks are expanding their partnership. This week, MLB announced that Extreme Networks will install Wi-Fi 6 access points in bullpens and dugouts across all 30 ballparks to support the use of in-game iPads. This comes as a follow up to last month's announcement both on the partnership and that Extreme is now the official Wi-Fi solutions provider of MLBand, at that time, will provide Wi-Fi 6 to 16 ballparks.

Issued and fully controlled by MLB, the iPads will supply video footage of the game, including multiple camera angles, slo-mo and freeze frame, to players and staff for use and analysis while the ball is in play.

"Major League Baseball is a technological pioneer in their innovative use of data and analytics in professional sports," said Wes Durow, chief marketing officer at Extreme Networks. "It's our privilege to partner with MLB to help them build upon that leadership by finding new ways to leverage technology to elevate gameday for both fans and players. We will be providing high-density Wi-Fi 6 in ballparks to support rich, immersive fan experiences. And with the latest news this week, we are helping provide real-time game intelligence to players and coaches so they can continue advancing their level of play. Our work with Major League Baseball is just beginning, and we've only scratched the surface of how Wi-Fi, cloud and analytics will transform the game."

The MLB is right in the middle of Spring Training, with players traveling to Arizona or Florida and when they're back in their home stadium, fans will have access to high-speed Wi-Fi that will be able to support bandwidth-heavy applications during the games.

On Extreme Network's website, MLB Chief Operating Officer Chris Marinak is quoted as saying "Our pursuit of adopting best-in-class technology serves the dual purpose of helping Major League baseball continue to advance the sport while also engaging with fans of all generations in new ways. Specifically, our network requirements not only demand the highest levels of reliability, but also capability to support the data, applications and devices which enable us to provide minute levels of details and insights."

In 2012, Extreme Networks launched a sports entertainment practice to offer high-density Wi-Fi to large public venues. They currently power more than 50 large venues in the U.S., including several NFL stadiums. Extreme has been the official Wi-fi provider of the NFL for more than eight years.

In addition to the MLB and NFL, Extreme delivers Wi-Fi solutions to BBVA Stadium (home to MLS' Houston Dynamo and the NWSL's Houston Dash), NASCAR and to several university stadiums including West Texas A&M.

Extreme powers the network at Jackie Robinson Training Complex, a youth baseball and softball development complex in Vero Beach, Florida.

