In 2025, as interest rates remain historically elevated, access to business credit cards with 0% introductory APRs has become more valuable than ever. The best business credit cards with 0% APR will offer long-term intro APRs for interest-free charges. Additional benefits and features, like low annual fees, expense management tools, and rewards opportunities, will also play an important role in choosing the right option.

Based on these criteria, I’ve put together some of the best credit cards with 0% intro APR for you to consider:

Whether you’re navigating seasonal cash flow gaps or financing a major purchase without taking out a loan, the right card can save thousands in interest.

Quick comparison of the best 0% APR business credit cards

Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card: Best for maximizing cash back on office supplies and utilities

Pros

$0 annual fee

Generous welcome offer

Valuable rewards for office-related spending Cons

0% APR doesn't apply to balance transfers

Better suited for office-focused companies

High balance transfer fees Card details

$0 annual fee

0% intro APR on purchases for the first 12 months

Variable APR applies after the intro period

Earn up to $750 bonus cash back after meeting spend requirements

Employee cards available at no additional cost

Offers fraud protection, purchase coverage, and expense management tools

Rewards

5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent each year at office supply stores and on internet, cable, and phone services

2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent each year at gas stations and restaurants

1% cash back on all other purchases Apply now

Why I like it

I recommend the Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card because it is one of the few business credit cards that combine a solid 0% intro APR period with generous cash back rewards. The 12-month interest-free window gives you time to manage purchases without added costs, making it a great choice for financing various office items, such as investing in equipment or managing business expenses.

If your business wants to earn while it spends, this card offers high returns in everyday categories like office supplies, utilities, fuel, and dining. It works especially well if you seek to keep costs low without sacrificing value. With a $0 annual fee, a strong welcome bonus, and ongoing rewards, it offers reliable benefits for both startups and established businesses.

Other benefits

Free employee cards with individual spending controls

Built-in fraud protection and real-time alerts

Auto rental collision damage waiver when renting for business use

Purchase protection and extended warranty coverage on eligible purchases

Access to Chase’s online account tools for easier expense tracking and reporting

The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card: Best for flat-rate cash back with $0 annual fee

Pros

Generous welcome offer

$0 annual fee

Fixed-rate rewards Cons

Foreign transaction fees

Spending cap applies to 2% rewards

No cash advances allowed Card details

$0 annual fee

0% intro APR on purchases for the first 12 months

Variable APR applies after the intro period

Cash back is automatically credited to your statement

Expanded buying power allows spending beyond your credit limit, based on account factors

Rewards

2% cash back on all eligible purchases up to $50,000 per calendar year

1% cash back on purchases after the cap is reached Apply now

Why I like it

The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card is one of the most straightforward options if you want both a long 0% intro APR and consistent rewards. Its 12-month interest-free period offers flexibility for managing new business expenses or large purchases, making it a solid pick for growing companies looking to earn rewards without carrying interest in the first year.

Meanwhile, the 2% flat-rate cash back structure is ideal if your business has broad spending needs, especially if it does not aim to maximize rewards in specific categories. Plus, the $0 annual fee and automatic cash back application make this card low-maintenance and high-value. It is a strong fit if you seek simplicity, reliability, and flexibility when it comes to managing cash flow.

Other benefits

Expanded buying power lets you exceed your credit limit based on factors like payment history and credit score

Free employee cards with customizable spending limits

Purchase protection and extended warranty coverage on eligible items

Access to Amex Offers for discounts and statement credits at select merchants

Account management tools through the American Express mobile app and online dashboard

Year-end summary reports to simplify bookkeeping and tax prep

The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express: Best for a variety of reward redemption options

Pros

$0 annual fee

Generous welcome offer

Expanded buying power Cons

Spending cap applies to 2x rewards

Foreign transaction fees

Cash advances aren't allowed Card details

$0 annual fee

0% intro APR on purchases for the first 12 months

Variable APR applies after the intro period

Points can be redeemed for travel, gift cards, statement credits, and more

Rewards

2x Membership Rewards points on eligible purchases up to $50,000 per year

1x points on all purchases after that Apply now

Why I like it

The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express is a strong choice if your business wants to earn flexible rewards on a wide range of everyday purchases while benefiting from a 0% intro APR. The 12-month interest-free window adds value if you’re planning to make large purchases upfront, and the 2x Membership Rewards points apply to nearly all spending categories, meaning you don’t need to track specific categories or merchant types.

This card is a great fit for companies with consistent monthly expenses that seek to earn points for travel or other business redemptions. With a $0 annual fee, it is also one of the most cost-effective ways to access the Membership Rewards program.

Other benefits

Expanded buying power adjusts your spending limit based on your payment history, credit profile, and other factors

Free employee cards to help consolidate business expenses

Amex Offers available for discounts and bonus rewards at participating merchants

Built-in purchase protection and extended warranty coverage

Access to American Express account tools, including real-time alerts and spending summaries

Year-end transaction summary to simplify bookkeeping and tax filing

Ramp Card: Best for everyday interest-free spending and built-in expense management

Pros

Features vast expense management capabilities

Has customizable spending limits and other controls

Offers ongoing 0% APR and unlimited 1.5% cash back rewards Cons

Requires balance to be paid in full each month

Acts as a charge card, not a credit card

Is unavailable to sole proprietors and unincorporated businesses Card details

Intro APR: None

None Regular APR: None

None Annual fee: $0

Rewards

Up to 1.5% cash back on all purchases Apply now

Why I like it

I recommend the Ramp Card if your business is looking to avoid interest entirely. Instead of offering a 0% introductory APR, Ramp never charges interest, as the balance on the card is due in full each month. This structure can be a good fit if your company wants to manage spending responsibly without worrying about changing APR terms or to maximize every dollar with unlimited 1.5% cash back rewards.

What makes Ramp even more valuable is its financial management technology. Businesses get real-time visibility into spending, customizable employee controls, and AI-driven suggestions to reduce unnecessary expenses. It functions as both a payment method and a finance tool, which is ideal if you seek to be more efficient with your company’s operating budgets.

Other benefits

Instant issuance of virtual and physical cards

Free employee cards with custom limits

Automated receipt collection and expense categorization

Real-time alerts and purchase approvals

Faster financial reporting through automated accounting workflows

Read our in-depth Ramp Card review for more details.

U.S. Bank Business Platinum Card: Best for simple spending needs

Pros

0% introductory APR on both purchases and balance transfers

$0 annual fee

Offers ExtendPay® Plan Cons

No welcome offer or ongoing rewards

Foreign transaction fees Card details

$0 annual fee

0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 billing cycles

Variable APR applies after the intro period (based on creditworthiness)

No penalty APR for late payments

Free employee cards available

Built-in fraud protection and mobile account management

Rewards

None Apply now

Why I like it

The U.S. Bank Business Platinum Card is well-suited for businesses needing a simple and cost-effective way to manage short-term financing. With a 0% introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 billing cycles, it provides a clear opportunity to pay down large expenses or consolidate debt without incurring interest. While it does not include rewards or bonus features, its simplicity makes it a practical choice if your company is focused primarily on managing cash flow efficiently.

Other benefits

Tools to issue and manage free employee cards with customizable limits

Real-time transaction tracking and spend controls through the U.S. Bank mobile app

Zero fraud liability to protect against unauthorized charges

Purchase protection and extended warranty coverage on eligible items

Expense management features that help keep business spending organized

My methodology: How I chose the best business credit cards with 0% APR

When evaluating the top business credit cards offering a 0% introductory APR, I looked for options that could benefit companies across a range of sizes and industries. Whether the goal is managing everyday expenses, funding growth initiatives, or offering cash flow solutions, these cards can offer flexibility in your financial strategy.

The primary factor was a competitive 0% intro APR period on purchases, balance transfers, or both. This feature can be a powerful tool for managing cash flow, especially for businesses planning large investments or looking to consolidate higher-interest debt. I also considered additional card features that support long-term financial management, including expense tracking tools, employee card options, and rewards structures that match common business spending patterns.

Rather than focus only on perks, I prioritized cards that deliver actual value to companies aiming to control costs and invest more efficiently. The cards featured here are well-suited for businesses wanting to finance operations with more flexibility without immediate pressure from interest charges during the introductory period.

If you’re curious about other types of business cards that might suit your financing needs, check out our list of the best business credit cards.

How to choose the best business credit card with 0% APR

Choosing the right business credit card with a 0% APR involves balancing short-term financing needs with long-term financial goals. If you’re focused on finding a card with a 0% introductory APR, there are a few key questions to help guide your decision.

What do you plan to use the card for? Start by identifying exactly how you plan to use the card. Are you making a large purchase, covering operational expenses, or consolidating existing debt? A 0% intro APR gives your business time to pay off balances without incurring interest, but the value depends on how you plan to use the credit.

Start by identifying exactly how you plan to use the card. Are you making a large purchase, covering operational expenses, or consolidating existing debt? A 0% intro APR gives your business time to pay off balances without incurring interest, but the value depends on how you plan to use the credit. How long is the 0% APR period, and what happens after? Check how many months the 0% rate applies and what the regular APR will be once that period ends. Ensure the timeline aligns with your cash flow expectations and repayment strategy.

Check how many months the 0% rate applies and what the regular APR will be once that period ends. Ensure the timeline aligns with your cash flow expectations and repayment strategy. Are there additional features that support your business? While the intro APR is important, consider what else the card offers. Useful features might include spending controls for employee cards, expense tracking tools, and rewards that match your typical business categories, such as office supplies, advertising, or travel.

While the intro APR is important, consider what else the card offers. Useful features might include spending controls for employee cards, expense tracking tools, and rewards that match your typical business categories, such as office supplies, advertising, or travel. Does the card align with your company’s financial priorities? Some cards may have a 0% intro APR in addition to cashback, points, or other savings opportunities. Choose a card that not only helps manage short-term costs but also adds value over time through benefits that match how your business operates.

My advice: You can combine a 0% intro APR card with a separate rewards card. For example, use the U.S. Bank Business Platinum Card for financing and the Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card for everyday expenses. This way, you avoid interest and still earn cash back.

How to strategically use 0% intro APR business credit cards

A 0% intro APR card is not just a free pass to spend. It’s a useful tool for covering planned business expenses without immediate interest and managing cash flow without relying on more expensive financing. Here’s how to make it work for you:

Plan for big purchases like equipment, inventory, or ad campaigns during the promo period.

Transfer high-interest balances if the card allows it.

Create a repayment plan so that the balance is paid off before the intro rate ends.

Use a card with rewards to earn cash back or points to maximize your spending.

Set up automatic payments to avoid missed deadlines or losing your intro offer.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Who should get a business credit card with a 0% intro APR?

Businesses that plan to carry a balance for a limited time, make large purchases upfront, or want to consolidate higher-interest debt without paying immediate interest should consider the card.

How long does a 0% intro APR typically last on business credit cards?

Most business credit cards offer an introductory 0% APR period ranging from 6 to 18 months. It’s important to check the fine print for exact terms and when the regular APR will take effect.

Can I carry a balance after the 0% intro APR period ends?

Yes, but any remaining balance will begin to accrue interest at the card’s regular APR. To avoid paying interest, aim to pay off the balance before the intro period ends.

Can I get a 0% intro APR business credit card with bad credit?

It depends. These offers are typically reserved for applicants with good to excellent credit (usually a score of 670 or higher). If you have poor credit, you may need to consider secured business credit cards instead.

To see rates & fees for the American Express cards mentioned in this article, reference the following links below:

American Express Blue Business CashTM Card

The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express