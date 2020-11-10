Best PS5 accessories: Where to buy all the extras for Sony's next-gen gaming console

PlayStation has a brand new lineup of accessories for the PS5 and here's what's available and where to find them.

Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment

The next-gen PS5 debuts this week and there's a host of accessories to go with it. Pre-orders of the PS5 sold out soon after they became available, and each new release of additional units from Sony disappear just as quickly. However, it's not too late to buy the sleek accessories that go with the PS5. That way, you'll be ready once you score that elusive PS5.

Sony has developed a new DualSense Wireless Controller in black and white to match the color scheme of the PS5. There's also a PULSE 3D Wireless Headset, a DualSense Charging Station, an HD Camera and a Media Remote.

SEE: Sony PS5: It's not too late, here's where to buy the next-gen gaming console (TechRepublic)

The PULSE 3D Wireless Headset has been tuned for the 3D audio on the PS5 system's Tempest 3D AudioTech. Here's where you can find the headset or sign up for alerts when it's back in stock:

Best Buy

Walmart

Target

Amazon

The HD Camera is a way for gamers to add themselves to their gameplay videos in full-HD capture. Here's where you can buy it:

Best Buy

Walmart

Target

Amazon

The DualSense Charging Station allows for charging two controllers at once. Here's where you can buy it:

Best Buy

Walmart

Target

Amazon

The Media Remote is for controlling movies and streaming services. Here's where you can buy it:

Best Buy

Walmart

Target

Amazon

The DualSense Wireless Controller in black and white for the PS5. Here's where to buy it:

Best Buy

Walmart

Target

Amazon

Where to buy the PS5

As for the PS5, it goes on sale Nov. 12 in the US and Canada, and it will retail for $400 for the digital edition, and $500 for the console version. If you're looking for a PS5, retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart, Target and Amazon will release units periodically before the debut, and on Nov. 12 and beyond. On the release date of Nov. 12, sales will be online only. There will also be a host of Black Friday specials for online and in-person sales.

Tech News You Can Use Newsletter We deliver the top business tech news stories about the companies, the people, and the products revolutionizing the planet. Delivered Daily Sign up today

Also see