Bitrix24 is an all-in-one platform that offers a variety of business solutions. The combination of products are meant to replace and streamline any business’s current SaaS solution. This includes a customer relationship management tool, HR, online sites and inventory and more. The CRM software provides sales management and enablement, reporting analytics, marketing features and robust automations and integrations.

Though Bitrix24 can offer unique solutions for a variety of business sizes and industries, there are other providers that might align better with your business needs. Whether it’s CRM pricing, feature selection or other reasons, we’ve also provided some alternatives to Bitrix below that explain their ideal use cases and similarities.

Pricing

Bitrix24’s pricing structure is broken down into five tiers, including a 100% free CRM. The price is billed per organization and can be billed either monthly or annually. Each tier supports a preset number of users, storage space and communication features.

Free trial : 15 days.

: 15 days. Free : Free for unlimited users but only supports up to 5 GB of storage space and limited communication features.

: Free for unlimited users but only supports up to 5 GB of storage space and limited communication features. Basic : $49 per organization for 5 users when billed annually, or $61 for 5 users when billed monthly.

: $49 per organization for 5 users when billed annually, or $61 for 5 users when billed monthly. Standard : $99 per organization for 50 users when billed annually, or $124 for 50 users when billed monthly.

: $99 per organization for 50 users when billed annually, or $124 for 50 users when billed monthly. Professional : $199 per organization for 100 users when billed annually, or $249 for 100 users when billed monthly.

: $199 per organization for 100 users when billed annually, or $249 for 100 users when billed monthly. Enterprise: Billing starts at $399 per organization for 250 users when billed annually, or $499 for 250 users when billed monthly.

Key features of Bitrix24

Omnichannel communication

Bitrix24 hosts a variety of tools that streamline communication between reps, teams, departments and clients. Whether it’s sharing updates, tasks, files or metrics, Bitrix24 users can track all communications from one hub. Some callouts include public and private chats, invites to external users, chat history, video calls and video conferences.

AI-powered assistant

CoPilot is the name of the AI tool Bitrix24 runs across its entire CRM platform. The AI-powered assistant helps users with mundane tasks, boosting productivity and creative content. CoPilot can autofill lead and deal information, produce call transcripts and even help reps strategize sales and marketing campaigns based on defined goals and target audiences.

Sales process and workflow builder

With the help of Bitrix24’s workflow automations and no-code RPA, businesses can quickly streamline various sales routines. Whether it’s building a new process from scratch or wanting to edit existing workflows to run quickly, users can configure automation rules and triggers. Examples of automated funnels include reminders and notifications, deal status changes, tasks and more.

Mobile CRM app

Bitrix24 offers a free mobile app for users through either the iOS or Android app marketplace. It acts as an extension of the web version of its platform, allowing users to access lead information, deal trackers, invoices, payments, telephony and more. This is a great tool for companies that have users or sales reps who are in the field and need to access data and report back while on the go.

Bitrix24 pros and cons

Pros Cons REST API available for native app integrations. Reports of limited or delayed reports. Users report file and document sharing and team collaboration are easy. Users report a learning curve when implementing the platform. Offers demand creation integration for lead generation. Users report poor customer support.

Alternatives to Bitrix24

While Bitrix24 can be a great solution for some clients, there are alternatives to it that might match your unique business model best. General CRM providers typically include similar core features with additional tech add-ons. Depending on whether you’re a small business looking for an affordable solution or an enterprise looking to implement a scalable platform, below we’ve identified similar tools to Bitrix24.

Our list includes other popular providers such as Zoho CRM, monday sales CRM and Pipedrive. We’ve quickly compared some top features, pricing plans and more for you to see how Bitrix24 ranks against similar CRM software on the market.

Bitrix24 Zoho CRM monday sales CRM Pipedrive AI-powered tools Yes Yes Yes Limited Native or third-party integrations Both Both Third-party Both Custom dashboards Limited Limited Yes Yes Free-for-life version Yes Yes Limited No Free trial 15 days 15 days 14 days 14 days Starting price* $49 per 5 users per month $14 per user per month $12 per user per month $14 per user per month

*Price when billed annually.

Zoho CRM

Zoho CRM is leading CRM software great for customer-facing teams offering comprehensive analytics and advanced automation. Both Bitrix24 and Zoho CRM offer a suite of business tools beyond just a CRM platform, including customer service, finance and HR tools. Compared to Bitrix24, Zoho CRM’s marketing tools and mobile app are more robust and can help businesses, especially those with sales reps in the field.

To learn more about this provider, check out our Zoho CRM review.

monday sales CRM

monday sales CRM is a no-code CRM platform with intuitive and visual dashboards for deal tracking. monday sales CRM and Bitrix24 can both prioritize communication within the business and with clients while tracking every interaction and activity with clear timelines. monday sales CRM does offer in-market expertise for software and IT services, media and communications, manufacturing, financial services and consumer goods.

For more information, read our independent monday sales CRM review.

Pipedrive

Pipedrive is a sales CRM that businesses can use to track and manage their entire sales process so reps can focus on client relationships. Both Pipedrive and Bitrix24 offer white label CRM functionality, meaning the platform can be customized with individual branding for business needs or to even resell to clients. Pipedrive doesn’t offer a free-for-life version of its platform but does provide simple onboarding quality support per user reports.

Head over to our Pipedrive review for more details on this CRM provider.

Review methodology

To review Bitrix24 as a CRM software provider, I considered the product’s core offerings, cost transparency, ease of use and more. I scored Bitrix24 against our in-house rubric made of criteria reflecting what an average buyer might deem important when choosing CRM software.

