Black Friday 2019: The best deals on travel gadgets

Planning a big trip or know someone who is? If so, check out these deals on travel gadgets.

Black Friday 2019: Tools, tips, and tricks to save you money ZDNet's Beth Mauder rounds up some of her favorite money-saving tools and tricks to help you save money at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and other retailers this holiday season.

One of the best things about going on a trip is the anticipation of it. You want to buy all the cool things that you might need on your trip, even if some of them are a little silly.

We put together this list of a few (non-silly) travel gadgets that will be marked down for Black Friday. (In order to take advantage of deals at Costco, you will need to get a Costco membership.)

TechRepublic will update this list as retailers announce sales and as sales end. Deals listed may not be in effect, or may reference links to products with in-store sale pricing; likewise, popular deals may become out of stock before the sale is scheduled to end.

Affiliate disclosure: When you click through from our site or one of our downloads to a retailer or vendor and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay.

SEE: Black Friday 2019: Best Tech Deals (TechRepublic)

Best Black Friday deals on earbuds

You're not going to sit on a long flight or a train ride without something to listen to. You must bring some earbuds with you, and big, over-ear headphones are not travel-friendly. Here are options for space-saving sound.

Best Black Friday deals on language learning apps

If you're going overseas, you want to be able to navigate easily, and learning a language can help you do that. How will you know how to ask, "Dónde está el baño?" in Madrid? Prepare yourself with an app.

Best Black Friday deals on other travel accessories

You always need a good deal on sturdy luggage.

Record your adventures with a mountable video camera.

You need a travel diary when you go to really cool places, or a notebook for business travel. This one also charges your phone wirelessly, leaving you with one less thing to pack.

TUL wireless charging notebook, $44.99, $52.49, depending on size. ($14-$15 savings)

Best of the Week Newsletter Our editors highlight the TechRepublic articles, galleries, and videos that you absolutely cannot miss to stay current on the latest IT news, innovations, and tips. Fridays Sign up today

Also see