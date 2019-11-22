Black Friday 2019: The best deals on travel gadgets

Planning a big trip or know someone who is? If so, check out these deals on travel gadgets.
One of the best things about going on a trip is the anticipation of it. You want to buy all the cool things that you might need on your trip, even if some of them are a little silly.
We put together this list of a few (non-silly) travel gadgets that will be marked down for Black Friday. (In order to take advantage of deals at Costco, you will need to get a Costco membership.)
TechRepublic will update this list as retailers announce sales and as sales end. Deals listed may not be in effect, or may reference links to products with in-store sale pricing; likewise, popular deals may become out of stock before the sale is scheduled to end.
Best Black Friday deals on earbuds
You're not going to sit on a long flight or a train ride without something to listen to. You must bring some earbuds with you, and big, over-ear headphones are not travel-friendly. Here are options for space-saving sound.
- Tzumi SoundMates Wireless Stereo Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case, $14.99 ($24.01 savings)
- JLab JBuds Air Executive Earbuds, $34 ($35.88 savings)
- JLab Audio - JBuds Air True Wireless Earbud Headphones, $49.99 ($20 savings)
- Apple AirPods Wireless Headphones with Wireless Charging Case (2nd Generation), $154.99 ($10 savings)
Best Black Friday deals on language learning apps
If you're going overseas, you want to be able to navigate easily, and learning a language can help you do that. How will you know how to ask, "Dónde está el baño?" in Madrid? Prepare yourself with an app.
- Rosetta Stone annual membership, $199 ($100 savings)
- Busuu 12- or 24-month membership, 50% off ($40-$68 savings)
- Babbel 6- and 12-month plans, and all-language access, 50% off ($22-$42 savings)
Best Black Friday deals on other travel accessories
You always need a good deal on sturdy luggage.
- Samsonite 5-Pc. Luggage Set, $99 ($100 savings)
Record your adventures with a mountable video camera.
- GoPro HERO7, $199 ($60 savings)
You need a travel diary when you go to really cool places, or a notebook for business travel. This one also charges your phone wirelessly, leaving you with one less thing to pack.
- TUL wireless charging notebook, $44.99, $52.49, depending on size. ($14-$15 savings)
