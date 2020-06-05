Build your own health and hygiene kit to make a safe return to the office

Make sure you have the right gear to limit your exposure to the coronavirus, including a cool mask and hand sanitizer from a distillery.

Now that states have lifted stay at home orders and offices are reopening, it's time to think about navigating the coronavirus epidemic outside your home. The prospect of seeing your colleagues live and in person is exciting, but sharing their germs is not.

Companies are still figuring out the new normal, which may include a mix of days at the office and days at home. For the days in the office, you'll need a plan for limiting your exposure to the coronavirus. This can include rearranging your workspace and bringing your lunch. Many offices are requiring face masks and closing common areas like break rooms.

This list will help you build your own health and safety kit and hopefully lower your anxiety level. Check out our recommendations on reusable masks, lunch boxes, and hand sanitizer from a Kentucky distillery.

Sneeze Guard Image: Amazon You've seen them at the grocery. You can create your own safe zone at your desk with these clear acrylic shields. The sneeze guards are 24" tall and available in 18", 24", 30", 36" and 48" widths. The guards stick to surfaces with rubber suction cups. $130 at Amazon

Monos CleanPod Image: Monos This portable disinfectant wand uses a UVC LED light to clean surfaces. Sweep the CleanPod over a surface for at least 30 seconds to disinfect it.The lightweight, rechargeable wand has a safety lock and 3-minute auto shut-off. CleanPod LEDs contain no mercury, and power on immediately with no warm up time. $90 at Monos

Viziflex Seels keyboard cover Image: Amazon You touch your keyboard more than anything else at the office. Add this keyboard cover to make it easier to keep this surface slean. You can wipe down the keyboard with a germicide of your choice! The cover adheres quickly and easily to the keyboard using double sided adhesive tape. The snug fit makes cleaning a breeze, as the keyboard can be cleaned without removing the cover. $16 at Amazon

Disposable face mask Image: Amazon Some offices are requiring employees to wear masks at work. If your company is not providing these for you, it's a good idea to keep a box at work or in your car. This pack of 50 protective face masks are disposable and breathable. This mask is not intended for medical use, and is not proven to reduce the transmission of disease. These masks meet the compliance requirement many cities are requesting for individuals to wear face coverings. $28 at Amazon

Resuable cloth masks Image: MaskMarket If you'd rather have a reusable face mask for keeping your germs to yourself, there are numerous choices at the Mask Market. The mask is made with cotton and polyester, has a filter pocket, and adjustable elastic ear hooks. Individual masks come with one 1 PM 2.5 filter. $13 at MaskMarket

Casey Jones Distillery hand sanitizer Image: Casey Jones Distillery When the coronavirus epidemic started and no one could find hand sanitizer, distilleries jumped into action. You can get a half gallon of medical grade liquid disinfectant hand sanitizer from Casey Jones in Hopkinsville, KY. It is made following the FDA and WHO formulation and is safe for hands and surfaces. It ships in 1 - 2 business days for $5 per bottle. $20 at Casey Jones Distillery

Hydro Flask Standard-Mouth Water Bottle Image: Amazon Some offices and public buildings have shut down water fountains to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. If you don't already have a water bottle, now is the time to get one. This bottle carries plenty of liquid but still fits in a car's cup holder. The standard-mouth opening is 1.81 in. in diameter, making it easy to fill the bottle with coffee, tea or sports drinks. $34 at REI

3-in-1 Splash Lunch box Image: EcolunchBox If you want to limit your exposure to COVID-19 as much as possible, consider bringing your lunch. This three-piece lunch box set stacks and nests. The containers are steel and the lids are silicon. The containers hold four cups of food and they all straps together with a wavy silicone band. $35 at EcolunchBox