Business PC users are most at risk in these 10 countries

Some 11% of US business computers are at risk of malware infection, compared to 20% of home PCs, according to an Avast report.

Home users of Windows 7, 8, and 10 PCs have a 20% chance of encountering a malware threat in any given month, compared to 11% of business PC users, according to the Avast Global PC Risk Report 2019, released Tuesday.

The report examined data from nations with a sample size of at least 10,000 home computers and 1,000 business computers in the Avast threat detection database. Windows 10 home users were most likely to encounter an advanced attack, defined as a new threat designed to bypass common protection technologies such as URL filtering, mail scanning, and signatures, the report found.

Business users tend to have more security layers in place than home users, which can often block threats before they enter the organization's network, the report found. Business security systems are often set up by dedicated IT teams or external IT administration partners, and tend to involve more restrictive policies around browsing, it noted.

Many of the countries with the highest risk ratio for all business threats are in Asia, the report found, likely due to the fact that those regions are less industrialized than others and likely to have lower levels of security in place. Some of these nations, including South Korea, may be targeted more due to the number of successful global companies with headquarters located there, the report noted.

Here are the 10 countries where business PC users are most at risk:

Pakistan (36.15%) Vietnam (35.56%) China (31.59%) Indonesia (29.53%) South Korea (28.15%) Philippines (25.90%) Qatar (24.93%) Venezuela (24.43%) Malaysia (22.99%) Peru (22.86%)

Meanwhile, the 10 countries where business users are least at risk are:

United States (8.13%) Netherlands (8.25%) Ireland (8.78%) Australia (9.31%) Belgium (9.61%) Great Britain (9.65%) Czech Republic (9.74%) Luxembourg (10.02%) Sweden (10.09%) Kuwait (10.12%)

"Cybercriminals create threats that take advantage of the activities carried out by home users and rely on consumers being less aware of digital security," Luis Corrons, security evangelist at Avast, said in a press release. "Conversely, businesses usually have restrictive browsing policies in place and entire IT teams dedicated to keeping networks secure. At home, without realizing it, we can engage in far more risky online activities without enjoying the same level of protection."

