CES 2019: HP EliteBook x360 830 G5 packs in 1000-nit bright screen for mobile workers

On Sunday, ahead of CES 2019, HP announced the HP EliteBook x360 830 G5, the newest iteration of its business-class convertible notebook PC. Like all of HP's x360 branded notebooks, it can be used in standard laptop mode, folded over as a tablet, propped up as a tent, or turned 270 degrees for presentation mode.

The HP EliteBook x360 830 G5 can be configured with up to 32 GB RAM and 2 TB of NVMe SSD storage, and is equipped with 8th Generation Intel Core processors, from i3-8130U to i7-8650U. No dedicated graphics card is available, with the machine instead relying on Intel UHD Graphics 620. HP also notes the removable back cover for user-serviceable access to RAM, SSD, WLAN, and WWAN modules. RAM is not soldered to the mainboard, leaving both SODIMM slots open for postmarket upgrades, and reliable dual-channel memory support.

The primary feature setting the new EliteBook apart from competitors is the display panel capable of 1000-nit brightness, enabling high visibility even in bright outdoor settings. In a presentation, HP touts the importance of this capability, claiming that "62% of employees work from more than one location," and "95% of knowledge workers say natural light is 'very or quite important'." The high brightness display relies on the inclusion of HP's Sure View G3 display filter technology.

HP Sure View G3 is capable of "obscuring display content at a 40 degree angle," according to the company, making it a hardware implementation of the same concept behind the aftermarket 3M Privacy Filter film used to darken screens when viewed from the side. While devices must be configured for this capability, it can be switched on and off with a hardware button. Compared to the previous generation of Sure View, G3 now fades to black, instead of grey. Sure View displays are also configurable with touchscreen support.

For additional surety of privacy, the embedded camera includes a shutter to obstruct the view when not in use, preventing the need for unsightly post-it notes or tape covering the camera.

Sure View G3 is also available in the EliteDisplay E243p monitor, and EliteOne 800 AIO G5, which HP claims are the first 24-inch class display and first all-in-one with with an integrated privacy screen, respectively.

